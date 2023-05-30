Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
A federal court ruling has cleared the way for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle thousands of legal claims over the toll of opioids. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Tuesday overturned a lower court’s 2021 ruling that found bankruptcy courts did not have the authority to protect members of the Sackler family who own the company and who have not filed for bankruptcy protection from lawsuits. The concept is at the heart of Purdue’s plan to settle thousands of lawsuits in a deal that would include $5.5 billion to $6 billion from Sackler family members.
No kidding: California overtime law threatens use of grazing goats to prevent wildfires
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grazing goats are in high demand to devour wild grass and shrubs that are proliferating across California after a drought-busting winter of heavy rain and snow. When the summer heat arrives, that vegetation will dry out and provide fresh tinder for wildfires. Public and private landowners are turning to goats as an environmentally friendly way to clear vegetation instead of using machines or chemical herbicides. But goatherding companies say California’s farmworker overtime law is making it more expensive to provide grazing services and threaten to put them out of business.
'Succession' finale: Fans react to end of Emmy-winning hit drama
WASHINGTON (AP) — The critically acclaimed HBO drama “Succession” has ended after its fourth and final season finale aired at 9 p.m. ET. The show's dedicated fans watched the whopping 88-minute finale Sunday to find out how the show’s central question would be answered: Which of the Murdoch-esque Roy family siblings will prevail? The fans have also turned online to find emotional support, memes and endless theories about the series. Show creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker earlier this year that “there’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’”
US ends probe into Tesla allowing video games while vehicles are moving, says feature was disabled
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators have closed an investigation into Tesla allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while vehicles are moving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Tuesday that Tesla disabled the feature called “passenger play” with an online software update in December of 2021 under pressure from the agency. The agency says removing “passenger play” resolved its concerns about distracted driving. The 2021 software update covered more than 580,000 vehicles from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The agency said it opened the investigation in December of 2021 after getting a complaint from a Tesla owner that games could be played by the driver while the vehicles are moving.
Norway says Beluga whale with apparent Russian-made harness swims south to Sweden
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities say that a beluga whale first spotted in Arctic Norway in 2019 with an apparent Russian-made harness and alleged to have come from a Russian military facility has been spotted off Sweden's west coast. A spokesman for the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said Tuesday that the white mammal had moved quickly in the last few weeks. The whale was seen last week in the Oslo fjord where the directorate urged people to avoid contact with the animal to ensure its safety and wellbeing as people in recreational boats were out to see a huge visiting U.S. aircraft carrier.
Biden attends memorial Mass to mark 8 years since son Beau's death from brain cancer
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is marking one of the saddest days of his life, the death of his son Beau. Biden and his wife, Jill, prayed for Beau Biden on Tuesday during a special Mass at a Roman Catholic church near the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware. The first lady carried a bouquet of flowers. Beau Biden was 46 years old when he died of brain cancer in 2015. He's the son of Joe Biden and his late first wife, Neilia. She died in a 1972 car crash that gravely injured Beau Biden and his younger brother, Hunter Biden, and killed their baby sister.
Uganda's president signs into law anti-gay legislation with death penalty in some cases
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s president has signed into law new anti-gay legislation supported by many in the East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad. The version of the bill signed by President Yoweri Museveni doesn’t criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ, a key concern for rights campaigners, who condemned an earlier draft of the legislation as an egregious attack on human rights. However, the new law still prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.
Nun whose body shows little decay since 2019 death draws hundreds to rural Missouri
Hundreds of people visited a small town in Missouri this week and last to see a Black nun whose body has barely decomposed since 2019. Some say it’s a sign of Catholic holiness, while others say the lack of decomposition may not be rare. Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster was exhumed in April as part of the monastery's preparations for a new shrine. The monastery expected to only find bones. Instead, her body and clothing were largely intact. People have flocked from all over the country to see the body. Anthropologists said bodies can stay preserved for many years, but people don't usually get to see that.
Liz Cheney urges graduates not to compromise with the truth in commencement speech
Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney blasted Republicans raising fears about college students voting and implored new graduates not to compromise truths in a commencement speech at her alma mater. The Wyoming Republican spoke at Colorado College on Sunday about being ousted from House Republican leadership after calling out lies about the 2020 election and working on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Cheney's speaking schedule and subject matter have fueled speculation about whether she may choose to enter the 2024 GOP presidential primary race. Her fierce anti-Trump stances have elevated her platform high enough to call on a national network of donors and Trump critics should she run for the White House.
Offshore Typhoon Mawar lashes eastern Taiwan, northern Philippines as it heads for southern Japan
YILAN, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan’s eastern coast with wind, rain and large waves Tuesday but largely skirted the island after giving a glancing blow to the northern Philippines. The storm was moving slowly toward southern Japan. With waves crashing on the shoreline, residents of the Taiwanese fishing town of Yilan secured boats and homes against the stormy conditions. The slow-moving typhoon has lost some of its power since hitting Guam last week, but strong winds were still forecast for Taiwan. Authorities in the Philippines, too, are warning against complacency, saying the risks from landslides and typhoon-enhanced monsoon rains remain until Mawar blows away.
