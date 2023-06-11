Cassava flour and fruit kept 4 children alive for 40 days after plane crash in Colombia's jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Four Indigenous children have survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers, bringing a happy ending to a search-and-rescue saga that captivated a nation and forced the usually opposing military and Native people to work together. Officials in the South American country announced their rescue Friday, following days of highs and lows as searchers frantically combed through the rainforest hunting for the youngsters, members of the Huitoto people and aged 13, 9 and 4 years and 11 months. The children received treatment Saturday at a hospital in the capital.
Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber for years of attacks that killed 3, dies in prison at 81
WASHINGTON (AP) — Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, the Harvard-educated mathematician who retreated to a dingy shack in the Montana wilderness and ran a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died Saturday. He was 81. A spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons tells The Associated Press that the man branded the “Unabomber” by the FBI died at the federal prison medical center in Butner, North Carolina. He was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. A cause of death was not immediately known. He admitted committing 16 bombings from 1978 and 1995, permanently maiming several of his victims.
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by 'provocateur,' WNBA says
DALLAS (AP) — The WNBA says Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were confronted by a “provocateur” at a Dallas airport on Saturday. The league said in a statement it was looking into the team’s run-in with a “social media figure” whose “actions were inappropriate and unfortunate.” Before the season started, the league had discussed with Griner’s representatives and the Mercury security concerns when the All-Star center traveled for road games after she returned from detainment in Russia. The thought was that the highly publicized case compromised her and others’ safety. The league granted Griner permission to book her own charter flights. Mercury player Brianna Turner said in a tweet people at the airport followed the team with cameras “saying wild remarks.”
'Transformers' edge out ‘Spider-Verse’ to claim first place at box office
It was Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse versus the “Transformers” at the box office this weekend and the bots came out on top. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” the seventh entry in the series, took the No. 1 spot in its first weekend in theaters with $60.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," now in its second weekend, placed second with $55.4 million. Three Walt Disney Co. releases rounded out the top five with “The Little Mermaid” in third place, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” in fourth and “The Boogeyman” in fifth place.
Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside of a club in Houston early Sunday. Police Chief Troy Finner says officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. The other five victims are expected to survive. No suspects have been arrested. Finner says surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.
9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting; 1 remains in critical condition
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nine people have been wounded in a mass shooting in San Francisco. The shooting happened on Friday night in the city's Mission District. The San Francisco Police Department tweeted that all the victims were “expected to survive their injuries.” But the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said one of the victims was still in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon. Another was said to be in serious condition, four were in fair condition and three had been discharged. The hospital said the victims are eight men and one woman ranging in age from 20 to 34.
The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers' strike
NEW YORK (AP) — New location? No script? No rehearsal? No sweat. Welcome to the 2023 Tony Awards, a show with an extra jolt of electricity this time due to the Hollywood writers’ strike. Unpredictability has been inserted into what is usually an upbeat, safe and chummy night. The strike has left Broadway’s biggest night without a script, in a new venue far from the theater district. A 2 1/2-hour pre-show on Pluto TV from 6:30-8 p.m. Eastern hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin will then throw to the three-hour main event led by Ariana DeBose on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.
North Carolina GOP censures Sen. Tillis for supporting LGBTQ+ rights, immigration policies
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Republicans delegates in North Carolina have voted to censure the state’s senior U.S. senator for backing LGBTQ+ rights, immigration and gun violence policies. Sen. Thom Tillis has gained influence in Congress for his willingness to work across the aisle. But his record of supporting some key policies has raised concerns among some state Republicans that the senator has strayed from conservative values. Several delegates in Greensboro criticized Tillis for his work last year on the Respect For Marriage Act that enshrined protections for same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The vote Saturday in Greensboro cannot remove Tillis from office.
Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals
MIAMI (AP) — Former UFC champion Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong. Burnie — more specifically, the man who occupies Burnie’s costume — briefly sought medical attention Friday night after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets. The Heat said Saturday that the employee wearing the flame costume, who was not identified, received pain medication and was resting at home.
James Cameron feels he 'walked into an ambush' in Argentine lithium dispute
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Movie director James Cameron says he feels he “walked into an ambush” this week during a visit to Argentina in which he believes there was an attempt to use his image as an environmentalist to give a positive spin to lithium mining operations despite opposition from Indigenous communities. Cameron, the director of “Avatar” and “Titanic,” said he would now devote attention and money from his Avatar Alliance Foundation to support Indigenous communities opposing lithium operations. “Ironically, the outcome of this is that I am now aware of the problem and we will now assist through my foundation with the issue of Indigenous rights with respect to lithium extraction,” he said.
