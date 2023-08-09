Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of 'Searching for Sugarman' documentary, dies at 81
DETROIT (AP) — Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, who became the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugarman,” has died in Detroit. He was 81. Rodriguez’ death Tuesday following a short illness was announced on the Sugarman.org website and confirmed Wednesday by his granddaughter to The Associated Press. Rodriguez' albums flopped in the United States in the 1970s but — unknown to him — he later became a star in South Africa where his protest songs inspired white liberals horrified by the country’s brutal racial segregation system of apartheid. Swedish filmmaker Malik Bendjelloul’s documentary “Searching for Sugar Man” presented Rodriguez to a much larger audience. The film tells of two South Africans’ mission to seek out the fate of their musical hero.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, falls at home and goes to hospital, but scans are clear, her office says
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office says she fell in her home in California and went to a hospital. A spokesman for the 90-year-old Democrat says she “briefly went to the hospital" on Tuesday afternoon as a precaution after “a minor fall.” The spokesman said Wednesday that all of Feinstein's "scans were clear and she returned home” soon after. Feinstein is the oldest member of Congress. She's faced mounting concerns about her health and her ability to perform a senator's duties. Feinstein took office in 1992 and announced this year she won't seek reelection in 2024. Feinstein’s retirement plans have sparked a competitive Democratic contest to replace her.
Florida Gov. DeSantis suspends another Democratic prosecutor as he seeks GOP presidential nomination
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday suspended the top prosecutor in Orlando, again wielding his executive power over local government in taking on a contentious issue in the 2024 presidential race. It’s the second time DeSantis, a Republican, has removed a Democratic state attorney and follows an investigation that began when a teenager was charged with fatally shooting a television reporter and a 9-year-old girl. DeSantis said during a Wednesday morning news conference that Monique Worrell had neglected her duties as prosecutor. Worrell was the top prosecutor in the circuit serving Orange and Osceola counties. DeSantis appointed Orange County Judge Andrew Bain to replace Worrell.
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3 who ate a family lunch together in Australia
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian homicide investigators are trying to determine how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after they apparently ate wild mushrooms at a family lunch. Police say the woman who cooked the meal at her home didn’t become ill herself. Police call her a suspect but have released her without filing any charges. The woman told media outside her home in Victoria state that she was devastated and didn’t know what happened. She wouldn't discuss the meals served to her guests. Those who died were her in-laws and her mother-in-law's sister. Police said the woman who cooked the meal was separated from her husband. Her children did not eat the same lunch.
FACT FOCUS: Zoom says it isn’t training AI on calls without consent. But other data is fair game
An update to Zoom’s terms of service is worrying some online that the company now has permission to use their videos and chat logs for artificial intelligence training with no ability to opt out. But that’s not accurate. Zoom says it seeks additional consent before using user-generated data such as video, audio and chats. However other information, such as how users engage with the software and program errors that have come up, can be used. Additionally, experts say the way customers are asked to consent could still pose concerns for some call participants who don't feel they can leave if the organizer opts in.
Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has sentenced rapper Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison Monday for shooting and wounding hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford handed down the sentence Tuesday to the 31-year-old Lanez, who was convicted in December of three felonies. Lanez pleaded for mercy before the sentence was delivered. He said in the courtroom that he takes full responsibility for his actions but did not refer to Megan by name, saying, “The victim was my friend.” His lawyers said they were “extremely disappointed. They plan to appeal the verdict. Prosecutors said the sentence represents justice for Megan.
Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency amid influx of migrants seeking shelter
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday, citing an influx of migrants seeking shelter at a time when the cost of housing continues to rise. Healey said there are nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 people – many of whom are migrants -- currently living in state shelters. That’s up from around 3,100 families a year ago, about an 80% increase. Healey said she is asking for federal help, including expedited work authorizations to allow the new arrivals to more quickly find jobs. As a right-to-shelter state, Massachusetts is legally required to provide eligible families shelter.
Bigger bonuses could change lives for tiny teams that advance in Women’s World Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Players who reached the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup got larger individual bonuses that can be life-changing to many of them. FIFA designated $30,000 for each of the 732 players on the 32 teams that played in the World Cup. The payout rises to $60,000 for players on the 16 teams that advanced out of group play. Players in the quarterfinals get $90,000. That’s a significant payday for the teams that have had financial disputes with their federations over pay and support.
A Finnish man places 26.5 pounds of dynamite in a friend's vehicles and claims it was a joke
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Finnish man reportedly stored 12 kilograms (26.5 pounds) of dynamite in two cars belonging to a friend, saying it “was a joke.” The owner of the two cars didn’t see it as funny and informed the police who briefly detained the potential prankster. He was eventually freed but remains a suspect. He admitted to placing the explosives on Aug. 3 in the cars but said he didn’t intend to blow them up, YLE reported. Police have also ruled out any possible terrorist intent. The suspect faces up to two years in prison. Police have also ruled out any possible terrorist intent.
After a glacial dam outburst destroyed homes in Alaska, a look at the risks of melting ice masses
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents in Alaska’s capital city have lived with periodic glacial dam outbursts for more than a decade. But the latest flood, which destroyed at least two homes over the weekend, was surprising for how quickly the water moved. The flooding in Juneau came from a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier, which acts as a dam for the rain and melted snow and ice from a nearby glacier. Eventually the water gushes out from under the Mendenhall Glacier and into Mendenhall Lake, from which it flows down the Mendenhall River. These events happen in places around the world. But even in Alaska, which is home to the bulk of U.S. glaciers, they rarely garner notice.
