127-year-old water main gives way under NYC's Times Square, flooding streets, subways
NEW YORK (AP) — A 127-year-old water main under New York’s Times Square gave way, flooding midtown streets and the busy Times Square subway station. New York City's commissioner of environmental protection says the 20-inch water main gave way under 40th Street and Seventh Avenue at 3 a.m. It took crews about an hour to find the source of the leak and shut the water off. The excavation to find the leak left a hole at 40th Street and Seventh Avenue. Subway service was suspended through much of Manhattan on the 1, 2 and 3 lines.
Maine's puffin colonies recovering in the face of climate change
EASTERN EGG ROCK, Maine (AP) — Scientists who monitor seabirds said Atlantic puffins had their second consecutive rebound year for fledging chicks after suffering a bad 2021. The news flies in the face of environmental trends, as scientists have said warming waters off New England jeopardize the birds because that reduces the kind of fish they need to feed their chicks. The puffins are clownish seabirds with colorful bills and waddling gaits. Scientists say the abundance of one fish, the sand lance, buoyed the puffins through a difficult year. They say it's evidence that climate change's impact on ecosystems is complex.
Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A massive wildfire is burning unabated in northeastern Greece for the 11th day despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters and a fleet of water-dropping aircraft. After burning across vast tracts of land, the blaze in the Alexandroupolis and Evros region is mainly concentrated deep in a forest near the border with Turkey, in an area difficult to access. The wildfire was blamed for 20 of the 21 wildfire-related deaths in Greece last week. Additional firefighting aircraft from France and Spain are joining firefighting forces sent to Greece from across Europe in what EU officials say is the bloc's largest aerial firefighting operation launched under its emergency response mechanism since it was launched in 2019.
Rare blue supermoon brightens the night sky this week in the closest full moon of the year
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rare blue supermoon is pairing up with Saturn this week for an astronomical two-for-one. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it's considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. This will be the closest full moon of the year, a little over 222,000 miles away. Saturn will be peeking from behind as a bonus. Better catch the show if you can. There won't be another blue supermoon until 2037.
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from U.S. service members
NEW YORK (AP) — Chemical and consumer product manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay $6 billion to settle numerous lawsuits from U.S. service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries from using earplugs made by the company. Over recent years, hundreds of thousands of veterans and current service members have reportedly sued 3M and Aearo Technologies, a company that 3M acquired in 2008, over their Combat Arms Earplug products. The service members alleged that a defective design allowed the products to loosen slightly and cause hearing damage, according to one of the law firms representing plaintiffs. In Tuesday’s announcement, 3M maintained that the agreement was not an admission of liability — and said the products are safe when used properly.
All assembly lines at Toyota's auto plants in Japan have been shut down by computer problems
TOKYO (AP) — All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan have shut down over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts. The Japanese automaker said it doesn’t believe the problem on Tuesday was caused by a cyberattack, but the cause is still under investigation. Toyota later said production will be back up Wednesday. Toyota declined to say what models being produced might have been affected.
London’s plan to charge drivers of polluting cars sparks protests and stirs political passions
LONDON (AP) — London’s traffic cameras are under attack. Police say hundreds of license-plate reading cameras have been damaged, disconnected or stolen by opponents of an anti-pollution charge on older vehicles that comes into force across the metropolis on Tuesday. The vandalism is evidence that emotions are running high over the city’s Ultra Low Emission Zone. London’s mayor says the plan will cut air pollution that is linked to about 4,000 deaths a year in the British capital. Critics say it’s a cash grab that will penalize suburban residents who depend on their cars for work and essential travel. Some backers of the plan say opposition is being exploited by cynical politicians and conspiracy theorists.
US Open honors Billie Jean King on 50th anniversary of equal prize money for women
NEW YORK (AP) — After a rousing tribute from former first lady Michelle Obama, Billie Jean King on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors, promising to never stop fighting to maintain that hard-won progress. “Our work is far from done,” King said in a speech to a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd between matches in the night session. Obama introduced the 79-year-old tennis legend by recalling how King as the defending U.S. Open champion in 1973 rallied her fellow women players not to play in that year’s tournament unless women got the same pay as men.
Neurosurgeon investigating patient's mystery symptoms plucks a worm from woman's brain in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A neurosurgeon investigating a woman’s mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital has plucked a3-inch wriggling worm from the patient’s brain. Hari Priya Bandi was performing a biopsy through a hole in the 64-year-old patient’s skull at Canberra Hospital last year when she pulled the parasite out with forceps. Bandi told Tuesday’s The Canberra Times newspaper the find made her fell "a bit sick.” It was the larva of an Australian native roundworm not previously known to be a human parasite named Ophidascaris robertsi. The worms are commonly found in carpet pythons. Bandi is an author of an article about the extraordinary medical case published in the latest edition of the journal Emerging Infectious Disease.
'Opus,' the farewell of Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, will premiere at Venice Film Festival
TOKYO (AP) — Sitting alone before a grand piano in a stark studio, Ryuichi Sakamoto takes the listener on a journey of his life, playing 20 of his compositions. Shot entirely in black and white, on three 4K cameras, the film “Opus,” directed by Neo Sora, is the Japanese composer’s farewell, poetic yet bold, and deeply heartfelt. Its world premiere is set for the Venice International Film Festival next month. The filming took place over several days, just a half year before his death on March 28 at 71. Sakamoto, battling cancer since 2014, could no longer do concerts. He turned to film.
