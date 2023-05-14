Bolivian EV startup hopes tiny car will make it big in lithium-rich country
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The municipality of La Paz, Bolivia, is using a small fleet of tiny electric cars to bring doctors to patients' homes living in the suburbs of the capital city. The cars, which are the size of a golf cart and shaped like a box, move no faster than 35 mph and can travel 50 miles before a recharge. They are manufactured by Quantum Motors, the sole producer of EVs in the South American country. But while the company hopes to bring electric vehicles to the masses, they have sold only 350 units in the four years since they launched. In Bolivia, cheap, subsidized gasoline is the norm, even though the country has the world’s largest reserves of lithium —a key component in vehicle batteries.
Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois lawmakers aim to make their state what they say will be the first in the country to create protections for child social media influencers. A bill that was approved unanimously by the state Senate in March and is scheduled to be considered by the House this week would entitle child influencers under the age of 16 to a percentage of earnings based on how often they appear on video blogs or online content. Family-style vlogs can feature children as early as birth and recount milestones and family events. But experts say the commercialized “sharenthood” industry, which can earn content creators tens of thousands of dollars per brand deal, is underregulated and can even cause harm.
Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, matching record set by fellow Nepalese guide
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Sherpa guide has scaled Mount Everest for the 26th time, matching the record set by a fellow Nepalese guide for the most ascents of the world's highest peak. The expedition's organizer said Pasang Dawa Sherpa reached the summit on Sunday morning along with a Hungarian climber. The season's first wave of climbers reached the summit this weekend as Sherpa guides fixed ropes and made paths for them. Since making his first successful of climb of the peak in 1998, Dawa has made the trip almost every year. Kami Rita earlier held the record outright for the most climbs of Mount Everest after his 26th successful trip last year. Rita is expected to attempt the climb again this month.
Thailand's opposition takes lead in vote count, reflecting discontent with conservative rule
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s main opposition party has taken an early lead with half the votes counted from Sunday’s general election. It's been touted as a pivotal chance for change nine years after incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first came to power in a 2014 coup. The Pheu Thai Party is leading the race for the 500-member House of Representatives, followed by junior opposition Move Forward Party. Prayuth's party is trailing behind. Prayuth has been blamed for a stuttering economy, shortcomings in addressing the pandemic and thwarting democratic reforms, a particular sore point with younger voters. His rival is the daughter of populist billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted as prime minister by an army coup in 2006.
Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is cleaning up after the Eurovision Song Contest, as Sweden celebrates victory. Ukraine, meanwhile, remains defiant after Russian bombardment struck the hometown of the country’s competitors. Electronic duo Tvorchi represented Ukraine at the pan-continental pop competition on Saturday night. Ukraine’s military said a barrage of Russian drone and missile strikes overnight left dozens wounded. One strike hit Ternopil, home city of Tvorchi in western Ukraine. On Instagram, the duo urged Europe to “unite against evil for the sake of peace.” Swedish singer Loreen won the contest with her power ballad “Tattoo," becoming only the second artist to take two Eurovision trophies. Finnish singer Käärijä was runner-up with his rap-pop party anthem “Cha Cha Cha.”
Powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar, tearing off roofs and killing at least 3
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of people have hunkered down in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar. At least three people have been reported killed. Cyclone Mocha made landfall Sunday afternoon in Myanmar’s Rakhine state near Sittwe township with winds of up to 130 miles per hour. As night fell, the extent of the damage in Sittwe is not clear. Earlier in the day, high winds crumpled cell phone towers, cutting off communications in much of the area. Local media reported that streets were flooded, trapping people in low-lying areas in their homes as worried relatives outside the township appealed for rescue. The storm mostly missed Bangladesh despite earlier fears.
Vatican experts uncovering gilded glory of Hercules statue struck by lightning
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vatican Museum restorers are working to remove centuries of grime from the largest known bronze statue of the ancient world: the gilded Hercules Mastai Righetti. The 13-foot-tall (four-meter-tall) figure of the half-human Roman god has stood in the same niche for more than 150 years. It has barely garnered notice among other antiquities because of the dark coating it had acquired. Its discovery in 1864 made global headlines. The colossal Hercules was revered in its own day too because it had been struck by lightning. The Romans believed that being struck by lightning imbued the statue with divinity. The Vatican experts working to bring back its sheen say the statue is glorious. Museum-goers will be able to decide for themselves come December.
Minneapolis city council nomination brawl leaves 2 injured; no candidate chosen
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A brawl broke out over nominations for Minneapolis City Council candidates, leaving at least two people injured and no candidate selected. The Star Tribune newspaper reports that Saturday’s dispute erupted during the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party’s endorsing convention for Minneapolis Ward 10. Convention chair Sam Doten called the behavior embarrassing and adjourned without a nominee being chosen, saying it was no longer safe. The newspaper reports that at least one person was treated at a hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening, and a second person was treated at the scene. Minneapolis police spokesman Brian Feintech told the newspaper no arrests had been made. Party officials said they will consider banning anyone involved in the assaults from the party.
AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thanks to recent advances in artificial intelligence, tools that can create lifelike photos, video and audio are now cheap and readily available. AI experts and political scientists say these new programs will have significant implications for next year's U.S. elections, as campaigns will be able to create targeted emails, texts and videos quickly and effectively. But these tools could also be used to mislead voters, impersonate candidates and undermine trust in elections. When combined with the powerful algorithms of social media, political misinformation generated using AI has the potential to spread farther and faster than ever before.
Unusually early heat wave in Pacific Northwest tests records
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An early heat wave has taken hold in parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the western parts of both Oregon and Washington. The weather service says the temperature at Portland International Airport on Saturday reached 93, breaking a record set in 1973. Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of more frequent heat waves following the fatal “heat dome” weather event that prompted record temperatures and deaths in 2021. Many of those who died were older people who lived alone.
