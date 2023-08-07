Boater missing for day and a half rescued off Florida coast in half-submerged boat
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A boater who had been missing for more than a day and a half was rescued off the Florida coast in a half-submerged boat. The Coast Guard rescued 25-year-old Charles Gregory 12 miles off St. Augustine, Florida, on Saturday morning after he went missing on a 12-foot flat-bottomed boat. A Coast Guard aircrew spotted him sitting in his partially submerged boat, and he was rescued by a Coast Guard boat crew. He didn’t need any medical attention. Gregory was last seen Thursday night leaving the Lighthouse Park boat ramp in St. Augustine. His family reported him missing Friday evening.
At least 2 buildings destroyed in flooding in Alaska's capital from glacial lake water release
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Alaska say at least two buildings have been destroyed and residents of others have been evacuated after flooding caused by a release of water from a glacial lake. The city of Juneau says the Mendenhall River flooded on Saturday because of a major release from Suicide Basin above Alaska’s capital city. Video posted on social media showed towering trees behind a home falling into the rushing river as water eroded the bank. Eventually, the home collapsed into the river. River levels began falling Sunday but the city said the banks of the river remain highly unstable.
$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — There is no mystery why the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever. The prize is growing so large because no one has matched the game’s six numbers to win the jackpot since April 18. That's 31 straight drawings without a big winner. That nearly four-month-long unlucky streak could be all the sweeter for the person who finally wins. The current prize is inching toward the record lottery jackpot of $2.04 billion, which was won in 2022 by a player in California. The next drawing is Tuesday night. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.55 billion. Here's how hard it is to win
NEW YORK (AP) — Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim. After no big winner Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion. If someone wins it all on Tuesday, when the next Mega Millions drawing takes place, the prize would one of the largest in U.S. lottery history. But don’t plan on entering a new tax bracket anytime soon. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot — no matter the size — stand at about 1 in 302.6 million. Here are some things to know about the odds of winning the lottery.
Dungeons & Dragons tells illustrators to stop using AI to generate artwork for fantasy franchise
The Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game franchise says it won’t allow artists to use artificial intelligence technology to draw its cast of sorcerers, druids and other characters and scenery. D&D art is supposed to be fanciful. But at least one ax-wielding giant seemed too weird for some fans, leading them to take to social media to question if it was human-made. Hasbro-owned D&D Beyond, which makes online tools and other companion content for the franchise, said it didn’t know until Saturday that an illustrator it has worked with for nearly a decade used AI to create artwork for an upcoming book. The franchise, run by the Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, said in a statement that it has talked to that artist and is clarifying its rules.
The UK government moves asylum-seekers to a barge moored off southern England in a bid to cut costs
LONDON (AP) — A small group of asylum-seekers has been moved to a barge moored off southern England as the government tries to cut the cost of sheltering a rising number of people arriving in the country. British news media reported Monday that the asylum-seekers were transferred to the Bibby Stockholm, a barge stacked with temporary accommodation blocks that will ultimately house up to 500 men. More are expected to arrive later Monday. The barge was previously used to house oil field workers and migrants in other countries.
Elon Musk says he may need surgery before proposed 'cage match' with Mark Zuckerberg
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says he may need to get surgery before a proposed “cage match” with Mark Zuckerberg. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to an in-person face-off in late June. It’s unclear if a physical fight will actually end up happening, but Musk and Zuckerberg have continued to fuel interest in the potential match through online jabs at one another — most recently on Sunday, when Musk said the fight would be live-streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. In a response, Zuckerberg said that he was ready for a fight, but Musk hadn't confirmed a date. Musk later addressed the timing — noting the date “is still in flux” due to a scheduled MRI and the potential of surgery.
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
NEW YORK (AP) — Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt. It marks a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed Sunday arrives just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. But the company was in financial trouble long before that. Industry analysts have pointed to poor management and strategic decisions dating back decades. Experts say former Yellow customers and shippers will face higher prices as they take their business to competitors, including FedEx or ABF Freight. Yellow historically offered the cheapest price points in the industry.
Ex-Minneapolis officer unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, didn't show any repentance or admit any wrongdoing as he was sentenced to nearly five years. Thao testified previously that he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when holding back bystanders as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man pleaded for his life in 2020. A bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.” Judge Peter Cahill found Thao guilty in May of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Monday's sentence will run concurrently with a 3 1/2-year sentence on a federal civil rights conviction.
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors
In just three weeks in theaters, “Barbie” is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins. “Barbie,” which Gerwig directed and co-wrote, added another $53 million from 4,178 North American locations this weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Warner Bros. said the film will cross $1 billion before the end of the day. Second place went to “Meg 2: The Trench,” with $30 million, while “Oppenheimer” landed in third place in its third weekend, with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” close behind in fourth.
