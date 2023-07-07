North Carolina amusement park adds additional inspections after roller coaster crack
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina amusement park came under investigation this week after a video surfaced online of parkgoers riding a roller coaster with a large crack in the support column. Charlotte-based Carowinds has announced plans to repair the ride and says it will implement new inspection procedures. Video of the Fury 325 roller coaster showed the beam bending and the top of it visibly detached as cars with passengers whirled by. Park staff and ride manufacturers determined this week that a fracture had formed along a weld line in a steel support column. It plans to remove and replace the column.
Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an armed robbery spree in Ohio ended with a police chase and shootout that left one suspect dead and an officer critically wounded. Two other suspects who fled on foot from the shootout were later captured. The spree began Thursday when a man stole the keys to an SUV at gunpoint from a worker at a Porsche dealership. That man and two others then robbed a bank in Columbus but were confronted by police. The trio fled in the SUV and the police pursuit began, eventually winding up on Interstate 70 in Columbus. Authorities say the suspects began shooting at officers, who returned fire. One suspect wounded in the shootout was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded officer underwent surgery and was later upgraded to stable condition.
Florida judge to murder suspect on run for 40 years: "You knew you were running from something."
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has denied a 65-year-old California fugitive bail in connection with the death of a woman nearly 40 years ago. Donald Santini was arrested by U.S. marshals in California last month and extradited to Florida. Prosecutors say he’s used at least 13 aliases over the years and Santini was the last person seen with 33-year-old Cynthia “Cindy” Ruth Wood before she was murdered. Santini faces a first-degree murder charge. The judge told Santini that being on the run for almost 40 years is “a consciousness of guilt.” Wood’s stepdaughter says she’s hoping to find closure in a case that devastated her family.
Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift's beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property. Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella says the woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested Monday. TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home’s gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs. Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes. Swift is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed “Eras.” On Friday, she released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded version of her third album.
'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' is here. Here's how to reconsider Taylor Swift's transformative album
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” is the third album in Swift’s plans to re-record her first six, after her catalog was purchased by music manager Scooter Braun. It’s an effort to own her masters – or the songs’ original recordings – which allows her to choose how they are used. In preparation for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” The Associated Press reached out to a few Taylor Swift scholars to discuss all of the ways listeners should think about the release: as an exercise in artistic autonomy, in conversation with her critics and her celebrity, and beyond. The re-release has one key difference, altering the lyrics to “Better Than Revenge.”
Britney Spears says Wembanyama's security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. Wembanyama said Thursday he wasn’t told that Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later. Spears filed a police report saying she was struck by a security guard. She said in social media posts that she did not grab Wembanyama. She said she only tapped him on the shoulder so she could congratulate him on his success. Spears said she was “back handed” and nearly knocked to the ground.
Drones sweep for sharks along New York's coast during rise in encounters with beachgoers
WANTAGH, N.Y. (AP) — Drones are sweeping over the ocean off the coast of New York’s Long Island to patrol the waters for any danger possibly lurking. A recent spate of human encounters with sharks have made officials and beachgoers more vigilant. Five people have reported being bitten by sharks in some of New York’s most popular beaches since Monday. Lifeguards ordered revelers to retreat to the safety of the shore in most cases. In another case, one of the area's most popular beaches had to be temporarily closed when drones spotted a group of 50 sand sharks in the water.
Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in Spain's San Fermin festival
PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of thrill seekers have taken part in this year's first running of the bulls at the San Fermín festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona. Several runners took knocks and hard falls in the 8 a.m. event but no one was gored by the beasts, a frequent feature of the spectacle. The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists. Nearly 1.7 million people visited Pamplona for the celebrations in 2022. In the run, six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged along a route through Pamplona’s streets for around two minutes and 30 seconds before reaching the bull ring. The festival was made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”
Coolio's collaborators and track list announced for rapper's posthumous album, 'Long Live Coolio'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The rapper Coolio’s posthumous album includes features from Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Da Lench Mob’s J-Dee, and Ras Kass, his representatives have shared exclusively with the Associated Press. Titled “Long Live Coolio,” the forthcoming LP is a celebration of the Grammy award-winning MC, best known for his ’90s classics “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage." Coolio died in September 2022 from the effects of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Longtime collaborator DJ Wino says says about 75% of the album was completed prior to Coolio’s death. “A Star Is Born,” the latest track from the relase, is out now.
Elevated mortgage rates are leading to sharply higher monthly payments even as home prices ease
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Would-be homebuyers are willing to take on sharply higher mortgage payments, even as home prices have begun to pull back this year. The median monthly payment listed on applications for home purchase loans jumped 14.1% in May from a year earlier to an all-time high $2,165, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The May figure also represents a 2.5% increase from April. The size of the mortgage and the interest rate on the loan influence how large the monthly payment on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will be -- two housing market variables that have ballooned in recent years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.