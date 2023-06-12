Report: Billionaire investor, philanthropist George Soros cedes control of empire to a younger son
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire investor turned philanthropist George Soros is ceding control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son, Alexander Soros, according to an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal published online Sunday. Soros’ business holdings include his nonprofit Open Society Foundations, which is active in more than 120 countries around the world and gives about $1.5 billion annually to back human rights and promote the growth of democracies around the world, The 37-year-old, who goes by Alex, told the newspaper that he is “more political” than his 92-year-old father. But he noted that the two “think alike.” Alex said he was broadening his father’s “liberal aims” and embracing different causes including voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity.
Phoenix Mercury make travel 'adjustments' following airport incident with Brittney Griner
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says the WNBA team will adjust its travel plans following Saturday's incident in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Nygaard would not say what changes will be made, citing league policy and safety concerns about the team's future road trips. Brittney Griner's teammates say they were startled when a “social media figure” confronted Griner at the airport. Airport officials eventually escorted the team's players to a different room with more privacy. The league says it approved charter flights to all road games this season for the All-Star after she returned from detainment in Russia.
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Djokovic broke a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis. Nadal is a 14-time champion at Roland Garros who missed the tournament because he is injured. Djokovic adds to the French Open titles he earned in 2016 and 2021. He is the only man with at least three titles from each major. He also won 10 trophies at the Australian Open, seven at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open.
German shepherd wounded in Ukraine gets new start as Hungarian police dog
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A German shepherd wounded during a rocket attack in northeastern Ukraine is now training with the police department in Hungary's capital. Three-year-old Rambo accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. Shrapnel blew away pieces of skull, damaged his jaw and severely mangled one ear. In Budapest, the dog is learning to interact with children, older adults and disabled people at police demonstrations and rehabilitation institutions. The senior officer who adopted Rambo says that “one can see through him that you can live a full life even when injured, and can be a useful member of society and do very diverse things.”
Most active Philippine volcano spews lava, locals ready to evacuate in event of explosion
DARAGA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ most active volcano has begun spewing lava in a gentle eruption and tens of thousands of people have been told to be ready to evacuate from their homes should there be a violent explosion. More than 12,000 villagers have abandoned their homes thus far in mandatory evacuations from mainly poor farming communities within a few kilometers of Mayon volcano’s crater. The volcano in Albay province began showing signs of renewed restlessness last week. And it began expelling lava on Sunday night. The Philippine chief volcanologist says a designated high-risk zone around the volcano may be expanded in the event of a violent eruption.
Bus carrying wedding guests in Australian wine region rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police say a bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25. The driver was arrested, though police would not detail the allegations, including whether speed was a factor. It happened on a roundabout in the town of Greta in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales state north of Sydney. The guests had earlier attended a wedding at the Wandin Estate Winery. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked first responders and offered government support to victims and their families. He said: “For a joyous day like that, in a beautiful place, to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad and so unfair."
England's health service says it won't give puberty blockers to children at gender clinics
LONDON (AP) — England's publicly funded health service says it will not routinely offer puberty-blocking drugs to children at gender identity clinics. It says more evidence is needed about their potential benefits and harms. The National Health Service said Friday that “outside of a research setting, puberty-suppressing hormones should not be routinely commissioned for children and adolescents.” Hormone blockers are drugs that pause puberty. They are sometimes prescribed to help children with gender dysphoria by giving them more time to consider their options. The issue of gender-affirming care for children isn't as heated in Britain as in the U.S., but it has ended up in the courts.
Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside of a club in Houston early Sunday. Police Chief Troy Finner says officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. The other five victims are expected to survive. No suspects have been arrested. Finner says surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.
Cassava flour and fruit kept 4 children alive for 40 days after plane crash in Colombia's jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Four Indigenous children have survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers, bringing a happy ending to a search-and-rescue saga that captivated a nation and forced the usually opposing military and Native people to work together. Officials in the South American country announced their rescue Friday, following days of highs and lows as searchers frantically combed through the rainforest hunting for the youngsters, members of the Huitoto people and aged 13, 9 and 4 years and 11 months. The children received treatment Saturday at a hospital in the capital.
Hospitalized Pope Francis walks a bit, follows Mass on TV, lunches with medical personnel and aides
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has followed his doctors' advice and skipped his customary Sunday noon public blessing as he convalesces from abdominal surgery. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pope followed Mass on television in the morning, then prayed the noon prayer privately in a small chapel area of his private apartment in a Rome hospital. Francis then had lunch with doctors, nurses and other medical staff, as well as members of his Vatican security detail. Later, the Vatican said the pope took a few steps and did some work. On Saturday, his surgeon told reporters that Francis had been advised to skip the exertion of delivering the traditional blessing and commentary.
