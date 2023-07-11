Jewelry, ornate pottery show 3,000-year-old Cypriot city was a key trading hub, scientist says
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An archaeologist says new discoveries including gold ornaments and fine pottery at an ancient port city in Cyprus dating back more than 3,000 years indicate that the settlement was one of the Mediterranean’s most important trading posts in the late Bronze Age. Professor Peter M. Fischer from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, says the city along Cyprus' southern coast flourished for several centuries until 1,150 B.C. because of its trade in the most sought-after product at that time -– plentiful copper mined from the Troodos mountain range. Fischer says Cypriot pottery was among the most popular at the time, reaching as far as modern-day Spain, Iraq, Turkey and Sudan.
Ex-UConn football player Dennis Hernandez ordered re-arrested on brick-throwing charges at ESPN
A judge has ordered the re-arrest of former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut. Hernandez, the older brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, was scheduled to enter a plea on July 7 to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. The 37-year-old who played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s was originally arrested in March. Police said he went to ESPN and threw a bag containing a brick and a note that criticized the media for how its coverage “affects all family members.”
US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years. The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail. Investigators contacted some of the owners and found 25 reports of minor injuries. The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed. Ford says it’s working with the agency to support the investigation.
Court sides with Amish families in case that pits septic tank rules against religious beliefs
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A state appeals court says members of a deeply conservative Amish community in Minnesota don’t need to install septic systems to dispose of their “gray water.” The ruling came Monday from the state Court of Appeals in a long-running religious freedom case that went all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court. A three-judge panel ruled that the government “failed to demonstrate a compelling state interest” to justify overriding the religious freedom of the Amish families. They sued the state over regulations governing the disposal of gray water, which is water that’s been used for dishwashing, laundry, bathing, and other tasks not involving toilet waste.
Tourists are told to stay away from an erupting volcano in Iceland because of poisonous gases
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Authorities in Iceland have warned tourists and other spectators to stay away from a newly erupting volcano that is spewing lava and noxious gases from a fissure in the country’s southwest. The eruption began on Monday afternoon in an uninhabited valley near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometers, or about 19 miles, southwest of the capital of Reykjavik. Aerial footage shows streams of orange molten lava and clouds of gases spewing from a snaking fissure about 900 meters, half a mile, long. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said “gas pollution is high around the eruption and dangerous,” advising travelers not to enter the area. By Tuesday morning, scientists said the fissure and the volume of the eruption had shrunk.
All 6 aboard helicopter carrying Mexican tourists are killed in a crash near Mount Everest in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — All six people on board a helicopter carrying Mexican tourists have died when it crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal. The chief government administrator in Lamajura says the helicopter crashed on Tuesday morning and rescuers had recovered all the bodies. The aircraft was returning to Kathmandu after bringing the five tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak. Authorities syd the tourists were all Mexican nationals and the pilot was Nepalese. An airport official says weather conditions had caused changes to be made to the helicopter’s planned flight route.
Be wary of scams as Amazon Prime Day kicks off, experts warn
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon Prime Day is here. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. Scams targeting online shoppers — often by impersonating companies like Amazon and other major retailers — are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid busy spending seen during significant sales events — from Black Friday to, of course, Prime Day, according to the Better Business Bureau. Prime Day, a two-day event, kicks off on Tuesday and runs through Wednesday. In guidance published last week, the Better Business Bureau reminded consumers to watch out for lookalike websites, too-good-to-be-true social media ads, unsolicited emails or calls and more near Prime Day and other sales events this month beyond Amazon’s.
Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners
SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr, joined Vladimir Sr. to become the first father-son duo to win the All-Star Home Run Derby, beating Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the final round. Guerrero defeated Julio Rodríguez 21-20 in the semifinals after the Mariners star hit a record 41 in the first round in front of his hometown fans. Batting against Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Guerrero was the last of the four semifinalists to swing and the first of the finalists, setting a final round record for homers to top Pete Alonso’s 23 two years ago. Vladimir Sr. won the 2007 derby.
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed by another inmate at federal prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida. Nassar is serving decades in prison after admitting sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists. Two people familiar with Nassar's stabbing tell The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman. The people say Nassar is in stable condition Monday. One of the people says Nassar was stabbed in the back and the chest. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.
In the US Southwest, residents used to scorching summers are still sweating out an extreme heat wave
PHOENIX (AP) — Even desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of an extreme heat wave smacking the Southwest this week. Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California are getting hit with 100-degree-plus temps and excessive heat warnings. To add insult to injury, the region has been left high and dry with no monsoon activity. The National Weather Service said Phoenix was is poised to hit a 12th consecutive day of 110 degrees or higher on Tuesday. That's approaching the longest recorded stretch of 18 days, recorded in 1974.
