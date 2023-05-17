Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
KEENE, Texas (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas. Police in Keene, about 40 miles southwest of Dallas, say 32-year-old Matthew Davis was shot and killed Saturday night as he fought with 20-year-old Angel Gomez in the parking lot of the restaurant. A police news release says the boy was at the restaurant with Gomez and shot Davis several times after taking a gun from Gomez's vehicle. Police say both Gomez and the boy were later arrested on murder warrants. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.
The Wembanyama sweepstakes and draft lottery has a winner: It's the Spurs
CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is now set to begin his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, after they won the NBA draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday night. The Spurs were one of three teams with the best odds — 14% — to land the No. 1 pick, which they’ll almost certainly use on Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 French 19-year-old is one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history and will be expected to make an immediate impact on the league.
Elizabeth Holmes loses latest bid to avoid prison and gets hit with $452 million restitution bill
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears to be soon bound for prison. An appeals court has rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax that brought her fleeting fame and fortune. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday comes nearly three weeks after Holmes deployed a last-minute legal maneuver to delay the start of her 11-year prison sentence. The federal judge who imposed that sentence on Tuesday ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to the victims of her crimes The same judge will now a new prison reporting date for Holmes. The judge previously recommended she be imprisoned in Bryan, Texas.
ESPN announces 'Pat McAfee Show' will join afternoon lineup
Pat McAfee’s show is moving to ESPN as part of a new multiyear deal. McAfee first joined ESPN as a college football analyst for its Thursday night games in 2019. He returned to the network last year and became part of the “College GameDay” crew as well as hosting some alternate presentations of ESPN games, including the CFP National Championship. That will continue, but it is McAfee’s show that has created the most buzz. ESPN also announced a documentary series on Serena Williams and four major matchups for the upcoming college football season.
'Taco Tuesday' trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A tiff over Taco Tuesday is heating up, with Taco Bell asking U.S. regulators to force a Wyoming-based fast-food chain to abandon its longstanding claim to “Taco Tuesday” as a trademark. Taco Bell says in a filing with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office dated Tuesday that too many businesses use “Taco Tuesday” for Cheyenne-based Taco John's to claim exclusive rights to the phrase. Taco John's has tried vigorously to enforce its claim to “Taco Tuesday” over the years, sending warning letters far and wide to restaurants with Taco Tuesday promotions. Taco John's first response to Taco Bell? A new Taco Tuesday promotion.
Nepal's Sherpa guide regains title for most climbs of Mount Everest after 27th trip
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — One of the greatest mountain guides has regained his title for the most climbs of Mount Everest after scaling the peak for the 27th time. Kami Rita of Nepal reached the summit on Wednesday just three days after a fellow Sherpa climber had equalled his previous record. He was among the season’s first wave of climbers to reach the top. He first scaled Everest in 1994, and has been making the trip nearly every year since then. His father was among the first Sherpa guides. In addition to his Everest climbs, Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world’s highest. A rush for the summit is expected in the next couple of weeks. Nepalese authorities have issued nearly 470 permits for Everest this spring.
Arizona Coyotes' bid for new arena appears to be rejected by voters
The Arizona Coyotes’ bid for a new arena appears to be dead. In the first release of results from Tuesday’s referendum, voters in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe were strongly against three propositions to build a $2.3 billion entertainment district that would include a new arena for the Coyotes. Opposition to the three propositions had a double-digit lead over those in favor, with only ballots dropped off Tuesday left to count. The Coyotes had hoped a new arena in Tempe would finally allow the franchise to settle down after playing in three different venues since moving to Arizona. Now it appears the franchise has to search for a new home again.
New Mexico high school student killed 3 women in 'random' shooting rampage, police say
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the gunman who killed three people and wounded six others while firing at random targets in his northwestern New Mexico neighborhood was a local 18-year-old high school student. Police said at a news conference Tuesday that they're still trying to determine the motive behind Beau Wilson's attack on Monday in Farmington. Wilson lived in the neighborhood where he opened fire, killing three women and wounding six other people, including two police officers. Officers responded to the shooting within minutes and shot and killed Wilson. Authorities say Wilson fired at least 150 rounds. San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said four officers fired a total of 16 rounds at Wilson.
Danny Masterson rape retrial jury to begin deliberations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors are expected to begin deliberations at the rape retrial of “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. The jury of seven men and five women will get the case Wednesday after prosecutors finish their rebuttal to the defense’s closing argument. The 47-year-old could get more than 40 years in prison if jurors find him guilty of raping three women between 2001 and 2003. Prosecutors say he drugged the women before assaulting them and used his status in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences. Masterson's defense lawyer says the women's stories are so full of inconsistencies that they lack all credibility.
North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a military spy satellite that may be launched soon
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has examined a finished military spy satellite that his country is expected to launch soon. State media said he did so Tuesday during a visit to an aerospace facility where he described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for countering the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea hasn’t disclosed a target date for the launch, which some analysts say may be in the next few weeks. North Korea has previously shown the ability to put a satellite into space, but questions remain about the satellite's capability. Analysts say the small, crudely designed satellite North Korea has shown in photos so far wouldn't be capable of the kind of high-resolution imagery used in reconnaissance.
