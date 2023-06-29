How's the weather up there? It'll be harder for Alaska to tell as a longtime program goes off air
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life. But the only weather show produced by the National Weather Service will have its last on-air broadcast Friday. It's move to YouTube-only has led to fears that Alaska's most vulnerable residents will have a harder time getting the information. Some live in far-flung rural communities where internet service is unreliable, and others might be older residents not comfortable getting their information off a phone or computer. Alaska Public Media is ending its partnership with the weather service, leaving the internet as the show's only outlet.
Italian researchers reach the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A team of Italian researchers has reached the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane. They launched Thursday morning from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert, reaching a height of 279,000 feet. Now, Virgin Galactic will be flying the first of hundreds of ticket holders, many who have been waiting years for their chance to experience a few minutes of weightlessness. Those commercial flights are expected to begin in August. Thursday's flight was a research mission, with the Italian crew performing microgravity experiments. That includes measuring how the body and cognitive abilities are affected by microgravity.
Police release video of officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman and ending a mass shooting at a Texas mall
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Police have released video footage of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman and quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at a Dallas-area shopping mall. The edited body camera video was released Wednesday. It shows the officer grabbing his rifle and running towards gunfire at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6. He shot 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia about four minutes after the attack began. The video was released a day after a grand jury cleared the officer of wrongdoing. Authorities say Garcia was an avowed white supremacist and had no criminal record. Police haven't established a motive for the attack.
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager calls a “serious bacterial infection.” Manager Guy Oseary says the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He says the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery. Promoter Live Nation has confirmed the postponement of the tour, which had been set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. The manager says details about rescheduled dates will be shared soon.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Welcome Wren Alexander Stephens, the fourth child of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The baby was born June 19 via surrogate. The couple announced his arrival Wednesday on Instagram. The 37-year-old Teigen gave birth Jan. 13 to a girl, Esti. She and Legend, 44, have two older children, 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles. Teigen got the chance to be pregnant for a time alongside their surrogate. She said she has always wanted four children. Teigen, the “Cravings” cookbook author, and Legend, the EGOT winner, added: “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”
NYC's ex-school food chief convicted in bribery case tied to icky chicken tenders
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who oversaw food service for New York City schools has been convicted in a bribery case that picked apart how chicken tenders riddled with bone and bits of metal were served for months. A Brooklyn federal jury delivered its verdict Wednesday in the trial of former city Department of Education official Eric Goldstein and three men who founded a company that sold food to schools. Prosecutors say Goldstein accepted bribes from the other men to help their company get the massive school system's business — and then the company supplied the unsafe chicken tenders. Goldstein’s attorney is declining to comment on the verdict.
10 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida and Alabama beaches
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A firefighter from Georgia and two fathers who drowned while trying to save their children are among at least 10 recent victims of dangerous rip currents along Gulf of Mexico beaches stretching across Florida’s Panhandle to Gulf Shores, Alabama. Many of the deaths have occurred even though double red flags warned beachgoers of the dangers. Six deaths since mid-June have occurred around Panama City Beach. Ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, drowned Tuesday in nearby Destin, but local officials said rip currents weren’t observed, and yellow caution flags, not double red flags, were flying at the beach. Officials are hoping beachgoers will take extra precautions as the busy Fourth of July holiday approaches.
Woman's leg is amputated after being trapped under a moving walkway in a Thai airport
BANGKOK (AP) — A woman's leg has been amputated in a Thai airport after it was trapped by a movable walkway. The 57-year-old was due to board a morning flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province when she was caught by the walkway in the airport’s Terminal 2. A medical team there eventually had to cut her left leg off from above the knee, according to airport officials. Don Mueang Airport's director said the airport will be fully responsible for her medical costs and other compensations.
Delta passengers exit flight using jet slide after plane lands without front gear extended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a Delta flight landed roughly but safely at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday without its front landing gear extended. No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal. Video of the landing shows an unremarkable touchdown with one person heard saying, “That was not bad at all.” The airport says it was working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway. Delta says the flight left from Atlanta with 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants and was on its way to Charlotte. Delta says in a statement that safety is a priority and crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and the flight landed safely.
Man convicted of driving into fundraiser crowd, then killing mother gets 2 life terms
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted of driving into a fundraiser crowd in Pennsylvania last summer, killing one and injuring 19 others, and later killing his mother has been sentenced to two life terms. A Columbia County judge on Tuesday also imposed 123 to 380 more years on 25-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes for 19 counts of attempted homicide. Authorities said Sura Reyes drove through a crowd at a fundraiser to benefit victims of a fire that killed 10 and then returned to his Nescopeck home and killed 56-year-old Rosa Reyes. He said outside court he was sorry. His attorney attributed the crimes to “a mental health crisis.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.