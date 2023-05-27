5 things to know about Memorial Day including its controversies
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation’s fallen service members. But it’s come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of retail discounts. Memorial Day has long been a source of contention and contradiction, from its shifting origin stories to today’s mattress sales. Auto club AAA forecasts that this holiday weekend could be “one for the record books, especially at airports.” More than 42 million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more. Compared to last year, 2.7 million more people will travel for the unofficial start of summer. And that's despite inflation.
Threat to Queen Elizabeth during 1983 US trip detailed in FBI documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has disclosed a potential threat to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1983 trip to the U.S. West Coast. The documents were released this week on the FBI’s records website. The FBI says a San Francisco police officer received a call from a man who indicated he was going to try to harm the queen, either near the Golden Gate Bridge or at Yosemite National Park. The documents say the Secret Service intended to close the bridge’s walkways as the yacht drew near. They didn't indicate whether precautions were taken at Yosemite or whether any arrests were made. The queen's trip was completed without incident. She died last September.
Supreme Court rules in favor of 94-year-old woman who got nothing when county took her condo
WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court has given a 94-year-old Minneapolis woman a new chance to recoup some money after the county kept the entire $40,000 when it sold her condominium over a small unpaid tax bill. The justices ruled Thursday that Hennepin County, Minnesota violated the constitutional rights of the woman, Geraldine Tyler, by taking her property without paying “just compensation.” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that the county "could not use the toehold of the tax debt to confiscate more property than was due.” Tyler, who now lives in an apartment building for older people, owed $2,300 in unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties totalling $15,000. Minnesota is among roughly a dozen states that allow local jurisdictions to keep the excess money.
Judge: School district can bar student from wearing Mexican and American flag sash at graduation
DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Colorado school district can bar a high school student from wearing a Mexican and American flag sash at her graduation after the student sued. The judge ruled Friday that wearing a sash during a graduation ceremony falls under school-sponsored speech, not the student’s private speech, and can be restricted It's the latest legal dispute over rights to graduation attire at commencement ceremonies this year. Many focus on Indigenous regalia, which is explicitly protected in Colorado. Attorneys for the Colorado student argue that the school district decision violates her free speech rights. A final ruling is still to come.
Sherpa guide who climbed Mount Everest a record 28 times says he's not ready to retire
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — One of the greatest mountain guides says he’s not ready to retire after climbing Mount Everest for a record 28th time. Nepalese Sherpa Kami Rita reached the summit of the world’s highest mountain on Tuesday, beating his own record less than a week after setting it. He told reporters at Kathmandu's airport that he will continue to climb as long as his body allows him. Supporters and family members gave him a hero's welcome at the airport as he arrived by helicopter from Mount Everest. Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has done so nearly every year since then.
Egypt unveils recently discovered ancient workshops, tombs in Saqqara necropolis
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian antiquities authorities have unveiled ancient workshops and tombs they say were discovered recently at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo. The spaces were found in the sprawling necropolis of Saqqara, which is a part of Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The workshops had been used to mummify humans and sacred animals. The tombs, meanwhile, were for a top official and a priest from ancient Egypt. In recent years, Egypt’s government has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats. It hopes that such discoveries will help attract more tourists to the country.
Always wanted a lighthouse? US is giving some away, selling others at auction
BOSTON (AP) — Ten lighthouses that for generations have stood like sentinels along America’s shorelines protecting mariners from peril and guiding them to safety are being given away at no cost or sold at auction by the federal government. The aim of the program run by the General Services Administration is to preserve the properties, most of which are more than a century old. The development of modern technology, including GPS, means lighthouses are no longer essential for navigation and not critical to the Coast Guard's mission. Since the passage of the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act in 2000, the GSA the ownership of about 150 lighthouses have been transferred.
New York City outlaws discrimination on the basis of weight, height
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has signed legislation that will ban discrimination based on body size by adding weight and height to the list of protected categories such as race, sex and religion. Exemptions under the ordinance include cases in which an individual’s height or weight could prevent them from performing essential functions of the job. Some business leaders have said they are concerned that that compliance with the new ordinance could become an onerous burden. Several other U.S. cities have banned discrimination based on weight or on physical appearance, including San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Madison, Wisconsin.
Another deceased Jesuit priest accused of sex abuse in Bolivia as pedophilia scandal grows
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A Spanish Jesuit priest who died in 2012 has been accused of sexually abusing a minor in Bolivia three decades ago, the latest in a string of pedophilia cases that have shaken the Catholic Church in the Andean country. Jorge Vila Despujol, who died in Barcelona in 2012, was formally accused in court Thursday by a person who alleges to have been a victim of “indecent touch” when they were 13 years old, the Jesuit Society in Bolivia said in a statement. The name of the alleged victim is being kept confidential. The abuse allegedly occurred when the victim was at an educational institution in the central region of Cochabamba, although no further details were given.
Guatemala arrests former anti-corruption prosecutor
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan police arrested the country’s prosecutor for crimes against migrants Friday, accusing him of alleged abuse of authority. Stuardo Campos was formerly an anti-corruption prosecutor in the country during the administration of former President Jimmy Morales. It was not immediately clear whether the accusations pertain to his current position or the former. The complaint against Campos was made by the far-right Foundation Against Terrorism, a group that started out defending military officers accused of war crimes, but has also targeted members of the justice system who worked corruption cases.
