Taylor Swift returns to Nashville, reveals 'Speak Now' date
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pop star Taylor Swift had a surprise announcement for fans in Nashville during her Eras tour when she revealed she'll be releasing a re-recorded version of her 2010 record “Speak Now.” Swift has been releasing new versions of her early records after a dispute over the ownership of the masters. The Grammy-winning star is in the middle of a massive and impressive stadium tour that embraces her artistic reinventions with more than three hours of music from 10 albums. In her first of three nights in Nashville, Swift returned to the origins of her career, a city she outgrew as a country starlet destined for pop stardom.
At least 8 fake electors have immunity in Ga. election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election in Georgia has agreed to immunity deals with at least eight Republican fake electors who signed a certificate falsely stating that then-President Donald Trump had won the state. Defense attorney Kimberly Debrow revealed the existence of the immunity deals in a court filing Friday, saying her eight clients had accepted the agreements last month. Last July, a lawyer for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office revealed that each of the 16 people who signed the false elector certificate was a target of her investigation, which is examining whether Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his narrow election loss.
Oprah tells class of 2023 to follow 'still, small voice'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has given the commencement address at her alma mater, Tennessee State University. She told the class of 2023 on Saturday how she was a student there when she was recruited by a local television. At the time, she was working at her father's store, presenting the weekend news at a Black radio station, and attending classes. She said she turned down the offer before a professor changed her mind. Her career took off, but she fell one credit short of graduating. Years later, Winfrey was allowed to write a paper and finally get her degree. She counselled the graduates to listen to the “still, small voice” inside them to figure out what really matters.
Hospitalized Berlusconi makes first public statements
MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has made his first public statements since being hospitalized a month ago, delivering a video address from a Milan hospital to his Forza Italia political party. Berlusconi received a standing ovation from the floor of the party congress in Rome. The 86-year-old three-time former premier and media mogul noted that it was the first time since he was hospitalized that he has worn a coat and jacket. He appeared in the video sitting at a desk and flanked by the Italian and EU flags.
Trump's video deposition in rape lawsuit made public
NEW YORK (AP) — A video recording of former President Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him has been made public for the first time. The video released Friday provides a glimpse of the Republican’s emphatic, often colorful denials. Jurors got to see the video of the 2022 deposition during the trial over a lawsuit filed against Trump by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Written transcripts of Trump’s testimony had also previously been made public, but not the recording itself. All planned testimony in the trial concluded Thursday, clearing the way for closing arguments by the lawyers to happen Monday.
How Mexico City's mural movement transformed walls into art
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A century ago, artists in Mexico began transforming walls into works of art, fueling the country's burgeoning muralist movement. To honor those artists and their work, a former Jesuit college in Mexico City is hosting an exhibition that showcases the significance of this monumental movement. Experts say muralism arose in a highly politicized context, and many of the wall paintings criticize political leaders, inequality or the Catholic Church. At the time, the young muralists were influenced by revolutionary nationalism and academic scholarship that transformed their ideas about the country's Indigenous population. Some artists expressed their social and political views by painting divine figures or religious references.
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a settlement agreement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally-supported tax services. Checks to the 4.4 million Americans eligible for for restitution payments will be mailed out starting next week, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday. The amount paid to each eligible consumer ranges from $29 to $85, depending on how many tax years they qualify for.
Spectator tumbles over railing into bullpen in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A spectator fell over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen in the first inning of Boston’s game against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The fan was taken to the trauma center at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, according to medical personnel on the scene. He tumbled one level from an open concourse into the Boston bullpen in right-center field. Security personnel immediately cleared fans from the railing in Ashburn Alley, which sits close to the visiting bullpen, as medical personnel attended to the fan. The spectator was strapped to a backboard and taken from the bullpen and field on a stretcher and a cart.
1 dead, at least 6 injured at Mississippi party shooting
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say one person is dead and at least six other people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a restaurant late Friday night. The Sun Herald reports Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston says seven people were shot at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street. Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock shortly after midnight confirmed the death of one of the victims. The Sun Herald reports it was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made early Saturday morning. Police at the scene were examining the restaurant’s patio area.
