In the twilight of the muscle car era, demand for the new 486-horsepower V-8 Ford Mustang is roaring
DETROIT (AP) — Ford says it will start shipping new versions of the Mustang muscle car next week, and more than two thirds of the orders are for 5-liter V-8 engines. The high V-8 take rate comes as Detroit automakers are phasing out the rumbling gas burners in order to meet government emissions requirements as they transition to electric vehicles. Ford says it has about 13,000 U.S. orders for the 2024 Mustangs, which also can be equipped with a four-cylinder turbocharged engine. Of the orders, 67% have the V-8, and more than a quarter of those have manual transmissions. General Motors announced in March that it will stop making the Chevrolet Camaro early next year. Stellantis will stop making gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger by the end of this year.
Before-and-after satellite images show Maui devastation in stark contrast
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Before-and-after satellite images show in unmistakable and stark contrast the devastation that wildfires brought to the historic Maui community of Lahaina. Images taken before this week’s fire show streets filled in and bordered by green vegetation. The images taken after the fire show a gray, barren landscape, sometimes with lingering smoke clouds billowing from rubble. One set of before-and-after images shows the lush area home to a huge banyan tree at the heart of the oceanside community reduced to a landscape of gray and black. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. says it doesn’t resemble the place he knew growing up.
North Carolina roller coaster reopens after a large crack launched a state investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A towering North Carolina roller coaster that shut down in June due to a large crack in its support column has reopened after a month of repairs and testing. Carowinds amusement park announced Thursday that it reopened Fury 325 after replacing the broken column and completing a rigorous testing process. The park came under investigation after a video surfaced online of an operational roller coaster with a large crack in one of its columns. The footage of Fury 325 showed a support beam bending with the top visibly detached as cars packed with unsuspecting passengers whirled by.
Man in Bosnia kills ex-wife live on Instagram, then kills 2 more people before taking his own life
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A man in Bosnia killed his ex-wife while streaming the slaying live on Instagram and then killed two other people while on the run before taking his own life. A police statement says the violence took place in the northeastern Bosnian town of Gradacac and that the man also wounded three other people he “committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended.” The man, identified by Bosnian media as Nermin Sulejmanovic, posted an extremely disturbing video on Instagram on Friday morning, telling viewers that they would see a murder live. Later as police pursued the man, he published another video on Instagram, claiming to have shot at least two other people.
US suicides hit an all-time high last year
NEW YORK (AP) — About 49,500 people took their own lives last year in the U.S., the highest number ever. That's according to new government data posted Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet calculated a suicide rate for the year. But available data suggests suicides are more common in the U.S. than at any time since the dawn of World War II. Experts caution that suicide is complicated, and that recent increases might be driven by higher rates of depression or limited availability of mental health services. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says a main driver is the growing availability of guns.
Taylor Swift announces '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour in Los Angeles in a big way by announcing the fourth edition of her re-recording project: “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” After playing a few tracks from her “1989” era live, she approached the center of the stage with an acoustic guitar in hand and suggested to the audience that she’d been working on something big. Across more than three hours, Swift offered fans a bevy of career-spanning hits that was less a greatest hits collection, and more a live celebration of an artist in her veterancy.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos buys home in Miami's 'billionaire bunker.' Tom Brady will be his neighbor
MIAMI (AP) — The founder of Amazon is buying a home on an exclusive barrier island in Miami where he'll be neighbors with Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Fortune magazine and Bloomberg reported that 59-year-old Jeff Bezos is paying $68 million for the property on the man-made island known as “Billionaire Bunker.” The three-bedroom waterfront home sits on 2.8 acres in the exclusive Indian Creek Village. The village has its own police department. Property records in Miami-Dade County list MTM Star International as the previous owner. The county website does not list the new owner, but shows the property sold in June.
Dog finds woman in cornfield, 2 days after she disappeared in Michigan crash
BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman was found barely alive in a cornfield, two days after a car crash. And she has a police dog to thank. The woman, whose name wasn't released, was found in very dense corn Tuesday. She had crashed her vehicle on Sunday. Family members found the car in Livingston County but she wasn't in it. State Trooper Jeff Schrieber searched the field with his dog, Woodson. After nine hours, the dog led his handler to the woman. Schrieber says she “didn't have much longer” to live. Another trooper ripped his shirt off to try to raise her body temperature. The woman is recovering.
US probing Virginia fatal crash involving Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have sent a team to investigate a fatal crash in Virginia involving a Tesla suspected of running on a partially automated driving system. The latest crash in July brings to 35 the number of Tesla crashes under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since 2016. In all the cases, the agency suspects the Teslas were operating on a partially automated driving system such as Autopilot. At least 17 people have died. The safety agency said in documents Thursday that the Tesla ran beneath a heavy truck, but gave no details. A spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff's office said that on July 19, a Tesla ran underneath the side of a tractor trailer, killing the Tesla driver. Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla.
Mississippi Supreme Court won't remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not remove former NFL quarterback Brett Favre as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money. Three justices issued a brief ruling Wednesday. They affirmed a trial court judge's decision that Favre must remain as a defendant in the civil lawsuit filed by the state Department of Human Services. Prosecutors say millions of welfare dollars for low-income Mississippi residents were squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people from 2016 to 2019. The department sued more than three dozen people or businesses in 2022 to try to recover some of the money.
