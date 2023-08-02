Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife to separate
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, say they are separating after 18 years of marriage. The two said in statements posted on Instagram on Wednesday that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” The couple were married in a ceremony in Montreal in 2005. They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien. A statement from Trudeau's office said, “They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment.”
WWE's McMahon served with subpoena by federal agents
Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena to WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon last month, according to a regulatory filing. McMahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following recent spinal surgery. That announcement comes as WWE reported better-than-expected revenue in the second quarter. The company saw an increase in ticket sales for live events, both domestically and overseas. It also reported an uptick in advertising and sponsorship revenue.
Driver charged with gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Officials say a Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been charged with grossly negligent operation causing death. Vermont State Police said Tuesday that an investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded the vehicle pulled in front of Williams. The actor was on a motorcycle and unable to avoid a collision. The driver who was charged is 35-year-old Ryan Koss, of Dorset. He was processed Tuesday evening and released ahead of a September arraignment. A court official couldn’t say whether Koss had a lawyer. Koss didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.
American fugitive who faked his death can be extradited to Utah to face a rape charge, UK judge says
LONDON (AP) — A judge in Scotland said an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge can be returned to the United States. The man known in the U.K. as Nicholas Rossi lost his extradition fight Wednesday after denying he was the wanted man for nearly two years. Rossi claims he is an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight. But the Scottish judge in the case previously said fingerprint and tattoo evidence shows he is Rossi. He was arrested in December 2021 at a Glasgow hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19. He faces a 2008 rape charge in Utah.
Mega Millions winner could net $1.25 billion as top lottery prize is still up for grabs
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds and won the massive lottery prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and the yellow ball: 12. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. The $1.25 billion prize for Friday's drawing is one of the largest in U.S. history. The chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The new $1.25 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $625.3 million.
Lighthouse featured in 'Forrest Gump' goes dark after lightning strike
PORT CLYDE, Maine (AP) — Lightning has knocked out a lighthouse on the Maine Coast that was featured in the movie “Forrest Gump.” Officials say the Marshall Point lighthouse, in Port Clyde, has been dark since Thursday, when a lightning strike took out the light and foghorn, and fried the associated circuitry. Nat Lyon, director of the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum, said it'll be a “lightless lighthouse” until the Coast Guard can make repairs. The lighthouse, established in 1832, was featured in the movie, “Forrest Gump." The lighthouse signified that Gump, played by actor Tom Hanks, had reached the East Coast to complete a cross-country run. But Gump didn't stop. He kept on running.
Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. It claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for her weight gain before firing her. Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez make numerous charges including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment. Representatives for Lizzo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the complaint.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A Texas police department says it's reviewing errors made by its officers who stopped what they mistakenly suspected was a stolen car and held an innocent Black family at gunpoint. Body camera video released by the Frisco Police Department shows the car's driver sobbing after officers with guns drawn order her to walk backwards with her hands raised. She tells them: “This is scaring the hell out of me.” Also in the car were the woman's husband, their son and a nephew. Officers determined during the traffic stop that they had mistakenly called in the car's license plate as an Arizona tag. It was registered in Arkansas. Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said he has apologized to the family.
'Euphoria' stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Zendaya has posted a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, her “Euphoria” co-star who died this week at 25. She recalled on Instagram how Cloud could light up a room and says that is how she wants to remember him. Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist said, just days after his father was buried. No cause of death was given. Sydney Sweeney, another “Euphoria” star, also posted a tribute to Cloud, calling him “an open soul, with the kindest heart.” Cloud had never acted before appearing on “Euphoria." He was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.