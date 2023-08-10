Another Threshold candle recall? Target recalls 2.2 million products over burn and laceration risks
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s time to check your candle supply again. According to a Thursday notice from federal regulators, Target is recalling 2.2. million candles due to laceration and burn hazards. The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including frosted vanilla cupcake, rose petal & lotus and pumpkin spice, among others. According to Thursday’s notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the jars of these candles can break during use, risking burns and lacerations. This isn’t the first time Threshold candles have been under recall. Back in May, Target recalled nearly 5 million Threshold candles over similar safety concerns.
Dutch customs officials make record cocaine seizure worth 600 million euros
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Customs authorities in Rotterdam have confiscated more than 8,000 kilograms (17,600 pounds) of cocaine, the largest seizure of the drug in the Netherlands. Prosecutors say the drugs had an estimated street value of 600 million euros ($662 million). No arrests have been made yet in an investigation following the discovery, which was kept secret because of the ongoing probe. Prosecutors say the drugs, which have been destroyed, were discovered on July 13 hidden in a container of bananas from Ecuador. The EU says the flourishing drug trade in Europe is fueling violence and corruption on the continent.
US probing Virginia fatal crash involving Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have sent a team to investigate a fatal crash in Virginia involving a Tesla suspected of running on a partially automated driving system. The latest crash in July brings to 35 the number of Tesla crashes under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since 2016. In all the cases, the agency suspects the Teslas were operating on a partially automated driving system such as Autopilot. At least 17 people have died. The safety agency said in documents Thursday that the Tesla ran beneath a heavy truck, but gave no details. A spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff's office said that on July 19, a Tesla ran underneath the side of a tractor trailer, killing the Tesla driver. Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla.
Twitter-turned-X CEO Linda Yaccarino focuses on winning back big brands on Elon Musk's platform
NEW YORK (AP) — The new CEO of the company formerly known as Twitter says she’s spent much of the past eight weeks trying to get big brands back to advertising on the social media platform that’s been in upheaval since it was bought last year by Elon Musk. X Corp. CEO Linda Yaccarino said Thursday on CNBC that she been focused on talking with brands like Coca Cola, Visa and State Farm. She says her role and Musk's are clearly defined, with Musk leading on ideas and Yaccarino bringing them to market for customers.
5 killed when RV blows tire, crashes head-on into tractor-trailer
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say five people died when a recreational vehicle blew a tire on an interstate highway, crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred Wednesday on northbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg. The RV was heading south and towing a trailer. It crossed a grassy median after the tire blew and struck the truck. Four people in the RV and the truck driver were all pronounced dead at the scene. The victims in the RV were from Middletown, Pennsylvania. The truck driver was from Martinsburg, West Virginia. No other injuries were reported.
Texas sheriff says 3 hog hunters from Florida died in an underground tank after their dog fell in
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff says three hog hunters visiting from Florida died while apparently trying to rescue their dog after it fell into a hole filled with sewer gas in the middle of a cornfield. Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said Thursday that the bodies of two men and a female, as well as the dog, were pulled from a cistern on the rural outskirts of Austin. He said the chain of events started early Wednesday in the middle of the night with one of the men apparently going in the cistern to rescue the dog, which he described as a bloodhound. Cook said authorities believe the hunters were overcome by hydrogen sulfide gas in the hole and sank to the bottom.
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
One of rock’s greatest songwriters and musicians, Robbie Robertson, has died at 80. His manager said he died Wednesday in Los Angeles, surrounded by family. As the guitarist and lead writer for The Band, Robertson mined American music and history for such classics as “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” He later worked on the soundtracks for several Martin Scorsese movies, including “The Departed” and “The Irishman.” Robertson was a self-taught musicologist and storyteller who absorbed everything American from the novels of William Faulkner to the scorching blues of Howlin’ Wolf to the gospel harmonies of the Swan Silvertones.
Ex-Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs sentenced to 3-plus years in prison for fatal DUI crash in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has been sentenced to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a woman in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago. The former first-round NFL draft pick apologized in court in Las Vegas before sentencing for felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He'll serve three to 10 years. The 24-year-old Ruggs was cut by the Raiders following the predawn crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Tintor’s mother said in court that the case shows the importance of people looking out for one another.
NYC museum's Concorde supersonic jet takes barge ride to Brooklyn for restoration
NEW YORK (AP) — The Concorde supersonic jet that has been parked along Manhattan’s west side since retiring from commercial air travel has taken a slow boat to Brooklyn for a facelift. When Concorde service ended in 2003, 75 air museums around the world put in bids for the 13 planes then in use. New York’s Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum got the British Airways Concorde that still holds the record for the fastest transatlantic crossing by a passenger aircraft. A crane lifted the Concorde onto a barge Wednesday morning for a very subsonic passage to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where it will be stripped down, sanded and repainted.
The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple's iOS 17 change
NEW YORK (AP) — The location of Apple’s red end-call button is set to slightly move with upcoming iOS 17 updates to the phone app, so be wary of your thumb’s muscle memory. As iPhone users know, the “end” button currently sits prominently away from other call options, in a center position towards the bottom of the screen. But with iOS 17, which officially launches this fall, the red icon will move the right — and other features will move down to join it. While a iOS 17 preview guide from Apple showed this new setup in June, renewed attention has increased as some explore beta versions of the software upgrade. Images from iOS 17 beta versions shared by multiple news outlets this week show the small — but potentially frustrating — change.
