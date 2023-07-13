A fire killed nearly every animal at a Florida wildlife center
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An early morning fire has killed multiple animals at a wildlife center in Florida. Officials say a fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, which is near St. Petersburg on Florida’s Gulf Coast. In a social media post, the center said nearly all the animals were lost in the fire. Sonny Flynn, who owns the center, says Sonny Flynn, who owns the center, told WTSP that all of the mammals inside the building died and many of the reptiles were injured. She says about 95% of the animals at the center were what they call “pet surrenders."
Cillian Murphy, playing Oppenheimer, finally gets to lead a Christopher Nolan film
The day Christopher Nolan called Cillian Murphy about his new film, “Oppenheimer,” Murphy hung up the phone in disbelief. The Irish actor has been a regular presence in Nolan films going back almost two decades. But he had always been a supporting player. This time Nolan wanted him to be the titular character, the iconic, charismatic, controversial theoretical physicist who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. “Oppenheimer” opens in theaters on July 21 and features a starry cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. Much of it remains shrouded in secrecy until then.
Kevin Spacey says a sexual assault accuser was an intimate pal who stabbed him in the back
LONDON (AP) — Kevin Spacey says he was crushed when an intimate friend accused him of sexual assault. Spacey testified Thursday in a London court in what could be the most consequential speaking part of his life. Spacey began by discussing how he got involved in the theater. He joked that his mother would say he began acting the moment he emerged from her womb. Spacey denied allegations by three of his accusers in early testimony, calling one of the accounts madness. He said other allegations were consensual sex or touching. The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges including sexual and indecent assault.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million. No winning ticket was sold for the $750 million jackpot drawing Wednesday night. The next drawing is Saturday. If someone buys the winning ticket, they will have the option to get $441.9 million in a one-time cash payout instead of the full $875 million over time. The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing would be the third highest in the history of the game. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19. That top prize was nearly $253 million.
Brawl erupts in Kosovo's parliament during prime minister's speech on defusing tensions with Serbs
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A brawl has erupted in the Kosovo parliament after an opposition lawmaker threw water on Prime Minister Albin Kurti while he was speaking about government measures to defuse tensions with ethnic Serbs in the country's north. Kosovo opposition parties have criticized Kurti’s policies in the north that have strained relations with key Western allies. The United States and the European Union have pressured Kurti to help calm the situation after violence broke out in May after police-backed ethnic Albanian mayors took office following an election that the ethnic Serb majority in the area widely boycotted.
High times in Thailand: New weed laws draw tourists from across Asia
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s de facto legalization of marijuana last year has brought a wave of tourists from around Asia intrigued by the lure of the forbidden leaf. Even as more countries around the world legalize marijuana, Thailand has been the outlier in Asia, where several countries still have the death penalty for some cannabis offenses. Thailand’s cannabis industry has grown at lightning speed, with weed dispensaries now almost as common as the ubiquitous corner stores in some parts of the capital. Through February, nearly 6,000 licenses for cannabis-related businesses have been approved, including more than 1,600 in Bangkok alone, according to official figures. One shop manager in Bangkok says half of his customers are first-time weed users and most of them are Asians.
Messi mania engulfs Miami over the arrival of the Argentine soccer superstar
MIAMI (AP) — A hamburger and drink combination called the Lionel Messi. A huge sketch of the soccer star’s smiling face on a restaurant wall beside a meme that went viral during the 2022 World Cup. A beer with a pink label matching the color of the Inter Miami jersey he will wear. Wherever you turn in Miami these days something reminds you of the arrival of the Argentine soccer legend. There is no hiding the euphoria generated by Messi in Miami as he begins the new Major League Soccer phase of his career in one of the most Latino cities in the United States.
LeBron James says at ESPYS he will play for Lakers in upcoming season
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James plans to play next season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 38-year-old superstar announced his intentions at The ESPYS. James accepted the record-breaking performance award for becoming the NBA's career scoring leader. James had said at the end of last season that he wasn't sure if he would be back. He says the day he can't give everything to the game he will retire, but he told the crowd, “Lucky for you guys that day is not today.” The audience in Los Angeles greeted his words with a huge cheer.
FACT FOCUS: A story about a deadly TikTok boat-jumping challenge went viral. Then it fell apart
News outlets are warning of a deadly TikTok challenge that involves people jumping off speeding boats. National and international news outlets in recent days have cited a local news report in Alabama claiming four people drowned attempting the stunt. But the state’s public safety agency says the claim is false. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told The Associated Press it has investigated six boating and marine-related deaths this year and none were tied to TikTok trends. The social media company also said it has seen no such challenge spreading widely on its platform.
Pilot says he escaped serious injury by jumping into the ocean when a New Zealand volcano erupted
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A helicopter pilot says he and two of his passengers escaped serious injury by jumping into the ocean when a New Zealand volcano erupted in 2019, killing 22. Another two of pilot Brian Depauw’s joy flight passengers did not make it to the water, were engulfed by a cloud of hot ash from the White Island eruption, and suffered serious burns. Belgian-born Depauw testified at the Auckland District Court on Thursday in the trial of three tourism companies and three directors charged with safety breaches over the Dec. 9 disaster. Depauw and his four passengers were among 47 people on White Island, the tip of an undersea volcano also known by its Indigenous Maori name, Whakaari, when superheated gases erupted.
