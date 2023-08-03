Freddie Mercury's beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of belongings on display before auction
LONDON (AP) — More than 1,400 of Freddie Mercury’s personal items, including his flamboyant stage costumes, handwritten drafts of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the baby grand piano he used to compose Queen’s greatest hits, are going on display in a free exhibition at Sotheby’s London ahead of their sale. The vast collection of the singer’s personal belongings had been left to Mercury’s close friend Mary Austin. They had remained undisturbed in his west London mansion for 30 years since his death in 1991. The handwritten draft of “Bohemian Rhapsody” is expected to fetch 800,000 to 1.2 million pounds, or $1 million to $1.5 million. The star of the show is Mercury’s beloved Yamaha baby grand piano, which is set to sell for 2 million to 3 million pounds ($2.5 million to $3.8 million).
Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors is expected to next appear in court in September on assault charges after New York City prosecutors asked a judge to delay trial proceedings. The 33-year-old actor appeared in court Thursday for what was to have been the start of his trial. The charges stem from a March confrontation with a woman who says he twisted her arm behind her back, struck her on the head and pushed her into a vehicle. Majors faces as much as a year in jail if convicted of the misdemeanor charges. He plays the villain Kang the Conqueror in Marvel movies. He has denied the accusations.
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires. The Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles and also are telling owners to park them away from structures until repairs are made. The recalls cover certain 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Palisades, as well some 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles. Affected Kias include the 2023 Soul and Sportage as well as some 2023 and 2024 Seltos vehicles. Dealers will inspect and replace the oil pump controller if necessary. Hyundai owners will be notified by letter on Sept. 25. Kia will notify owners starting Sept. 28.
Adidas brings in $437 million from the first Yeezy sale. Part of that will go to anti-hate groups
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas has brought in $437 million from the first release of Yeezy sneakers left over after breaking ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear maker is trying to offload the unsold shoes and donate part of the proceeds to groups like the Anti-Defamation League that are fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate. Ye’s antisemitic and other offensive comments led the company to end the partnership in October. Adidas says it's already handed over 10 million euros in donations and expected to give an additional 100 million euros, with further donations possible depending on how future sales go. The first batch of shoes released in June sold out, and a second sale started Wednesday.
Man is charged with cheating Home Depot stores out of $300,000 with door-return scam
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Connecticut man was given nearly $300,000 in fraudulent Home Depot credit by walking into stores in several states, taking expensive doors and then returning them without a receipt. The U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island says 26-year-old Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota was detained without bail after a judge entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf to wire fraud charges. Prosecutors allege he walked into the stores, grabbed expensive doors and immediately returned them for credit. Prosecutors allege he sometimes took doors without paying and returned them at different Home Deport stores. His attorney did not immediately comment.
Lizzo says she's 'not the villain' after her former dancers claim sex harassment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lizzo says she's no villain. The Grammy Award winning artist is accused of sexual harassment by three of her former backup dancers. The dancers claim she created a hostile work environment. Lizzo's statement Thursday says she's open with her sexuality, but she can't let people use that openness to make her something she's not. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one for her weight gain before firing her. Lizzo says the former employees already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was unprofessional.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife separating after 18 years of marriage
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, say they are separating after 18 years of marriage. The two said in statements posted on Instagram on Wednesday that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” The couple were married in a ceremony in Montreal in 2005. They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien. A statement from Trudeau's office said, “They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment.”
WWE's McMahon served with subpoena by federal agents
Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena to WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon last month, according to a regulatory filing. McMahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following recent spinal surgery. That announcement comes as WWE reported better-than-expected revenue in the second quarter. The company saw an increase in ticket sales for live events, both domestically and overseas. It also reported an uptick in advertising and sponsorship revenue.
China proposes to limit children's smartphone time to a maximum of 2 hours a day
BEIJING (AP) — China’s internet watchdog has laid out regulations to curb the amount of time children spend on their smartphones, in the latest blow to firms such as Tencent and ByteDance, which run social media platforms and online games. The Cyberspace Administration of China said Wednesday that minors would not be allowed to use the internet on mobile devices from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Those aged between 16 and 18 would only be able to use the internet for two hours daily. Minors between the ages of 8 and 15 would be allowed only an hour a day, while those under 8 would only be allowed 40 minutes. Only apps or platforms that are deemed suitable to the physical and mental development of minors will be exempted.
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.25 billion. Here's how hard it is to win
NEW YORK (AP) — Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim. After no big winner Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.25 billion. If someone wins it all on Friday, when the next Mega Millions drawing takes place, the prize would one of the largest in U.S. lottery history. But don’t plan on entering a new tax bracket anytime soon. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot — no matter the size — stand at about 1 in 302.6 million. And chances of taking home a top prize for Powerball, which had an estimated jackpot of $95 million Wednesday, are near 1 in 292.2 million. Here are some things to know about the odds of winning the lottery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.