Daytime Emmy Awards postponed because of writers strike
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daytime Emmy Awards have become the latest casualty of the Hollywood writers strike. The show set for June 16 in Los Angeles is being postponed indefinitely because of the strike by the Writers Guild of America. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences says it looks forward to gathering to celebrate the Daytime Emmys' 50th anniversary “at a later date.” The show honoring soap operas and talk shows was to be televised on CBS. Last year, the Daytime Emmys returned to a live, in-person event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
Pale Male, red-tailed hawk who nested above NYC's Fifth Avenue for 30 years, dies at 33
NEW YORK (AP) — A red-tailed hawk named Pale Male has died after bringing a touch of the wild to swanky Manhattan for 30 years. The hawk gained fame nesting above Fifth Avenue for three decades with a succession of mates. Wildlife rehabilitator Bobby Horvath posted on Facebook that Pale Male died late Tuesday. The bird was found ill and grounded in Central Park. He was believed to be 33 years old. Pale Male got his name because of his whitish plumage. He was first spotted in Central Park as a juvenile in 1991 and began nesting on Fifth Avenue across from Central Park in 1993.
Death toll up to 7 after hippo capsized canoe in Malawi; 17 missing
BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — The death toll has risen to seven people after a hippopotamus charged into and capsized a canoe on a river in the southern African nation of Malawi. Police said that six bodies were recovered on Wednesday following the incident on Monday. A 1-year-old child was confirmed dead on Tuesday. Police say the six new bodies recovered included a teenage boy and a teenage girl. Police say 17 people are still missing and the search for them continues although they are feared dead. Authorities said the canoe was carrying 37 people when the incident happened in the Nsanje District in southern Malawi.
Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's internal watchdog is out with a highly critical report on the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts. The inspector general says Rachael Rollins tried to use her position to influence the outcome of a race for Boston’s district attorney by leaking information aimed at sabotaging the campaign of her preferred candidate’s rival. The report accuses Rollins of a broad array of misconduct. Another federal watchdog agency, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, found in its own investigative report that on multiple occasions, Rollins violated a law that political activity by government workers. Her lawyer says Rollins will resign by the end of the day on Friday.
Target wrestles with pullback in spending and theft that may cost retailer more than $1B this year
NEW YORK (AP) — Target has reported another quarterly profit decline and issued a cautious sales and profit outlook for the current period. The discounter is dealing with rising costs and consumers who are more cautious about their spending. Still, Target's fiscal first-quarter results Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations and the company reiterated its annual sales and profit forecasts. Target is among the first major U.S. retailers to report first-quarter earnings. Retail industry analysts will be looking to see how stubbornly high inflation and tightening credit are impacting shoppers.
2nd escaped inmate captured after breaking out of Philadelphia prison
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say the second of two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia prison earlier this month has been captured. The head of a federal marshals fugitive task force said 18-year-old Ameen Hurst was arrested Wednesday morning in west Philadelphia after several deadlines for him to surrender came and went. Hurst and another man escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center on May 7 by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard. The two men were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. Hurst was being held on four counts of murder before he escaped. The other man was arrested Thursday night; he was being held on drug charges before the escape.
Exceptional rains in drought-struck northern Italy kill 8, cancel Formula One Grand Prix
CASTEL BOLOGNESE, Italy (AP) — Officials say eight people are now confirmed dead in northern Italy following floods from rain-swollen rivers. The flooding forced Formula One to cancel this weekend's Grand Prix in Emilia-Romagna. Officials are warning the rivers could again burst their banks as rain continues. The rainfall has also stretched across the Balkans. Flooding, landslides and evacuations were reported in Croatia, Bosnia and Slovenia. The mayor of Cesena warned residents Wednesday that continued heavy rains in the Emilia-Romagna region could again flood the Savio river and smaller tributaries. The Civil Protection agency says rescue operations were particularly difficult given the affected flood zone covered a broad swath of four provinces that until the heavy rains had been parched by a prolonged drought.
CNN names Kaitlan Collins to fill prime-time vacancy in Chris Cuomo's old slot
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is filling a prime-time vacancy by appointing Kaitlan Collins to host the network's 9 p.m. Eastern hour. Collins was the moderator for last week's Donald Trump town hall on the network, but most of the criticism CNN received for that event was directed elsewhere. The former White House correspondent has had a meteoric rise at the news network. CNN has rotated guest anchors at that time for more than a year following the firing of Chris Cuomo. The network has struggled in the ratings over the past year, and last Friday slipped below the conservative network Newsmax in prime time.
PEN America, Penguin Random House sue Florida school district over book bans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Writers’ group PEN America and publisher Penguin Random House have sued a Florida school district over its removal of books about race and LGBTQ+ identities. The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday marks the latest opposition to a policy central to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda as he prepares to run for president. The case alleges the Escambia County School District and its School Board are violating the First Amendment through the removal of the books. It doesn't name DeSantis as a defendant though the Republican governor has championed policies that allow the censorship and challenging of books based on whether they are appropriate for children in schools.
Nepal's Sherpa guide regains title for most climbs of Mount Everest after 27th trip
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — One of the greatest mountain guides has regained his title for the most climbs of Mount Everest after scaling the peak for the 27th time. Kami Rita of Nepal reached the summit on Wednesday just three days after a fellow Sherpa climber had equalled his previous record. He was among the season’s first wave of climbers to reach the top. He first scaled Everest in 1994, and has been making the trip nearly every year since then. His father was among the first Sherpa guides. In addition to his Everest climbs, Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world’s highest. A rush for the summit is expected in the next couple of weeks. Nepalese authorities have issued nearly 470 permits for Everest this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.