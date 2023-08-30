Prince Harry says in a new Netflix series he lacked support when he returned home from Afghanistan
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry says he didn’t have the support he needed when he returned home from combat in Afghanistan. Harry made the remarks in a new Netflix series about the Invictus Games for injured soldiers that launched on Wednesday. In talking about post-traumatic stress disorder, Harry said that his return from Afghanistan in 2012 triggered emotions that he suppressed after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old. The prince, whose troubles with the royal family have been chronicled in the past, said the impact of Diana’s death was never discussed.
The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail is released on bond
ATLANTA (AP) — The only person who spent time behind bars as a result of the indictment related to efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia has been released from jail. A lawyer for Harrison William Prescott Floyd had negotiated a $100,000 bond on Tuesday with the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Floyd was charged along with Trump and 17 others in an indictment that accuses them all of illegally conspiring to subvert the will of Georgia voters. Lawyers for Trump and the other defendants negotiated bonds before their clients surrendered at the Fulton County Jail by the deadline last Friday. Floyd turned himself in Thursday without first having a bond.
Court says Netanyahu's son must pay damages to woman he implied had affair with his father's rival
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s eldest son must compensate a woman who sued him after he implied she was having an affair with his father’s chief political opponent. The court ordered Yair Netanyahu to pay over $34,000 in compensation and $6,000 in legal costs to Dana Cassidy. Cassidy sued Netanyahu for defamation in 2020 after he insinuated on social media that she was romantically involved with Benny Gantz, who was running against his father at the time.
Tesla is allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods. US regulators have questions
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is letting some drivers to use its Autopilot driver-assist system for extended periods without making them put their hands on the steering wheel, a development that has drawn concern from U.S. safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered Tesla to tell the agency how many vehicles got a software update making the change and what its plans are for wider distribution. In a July letter to Tesla, the agency says it's concerned that more drivers will activate the change, leading to more driver inattention. The government has been investigating Autopilot for crashing into emergency vehicles parked on freeways, as well as hitting motorcycles and crossing tractor-trailers. At least 17 people have died in crashes.
Saudi man receives death penalty for posts online, latest case in wide-ranging crackdown on dissent
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi court has sentenced a man to death over his posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his activity on YouTube. It's part of a widening crackdown on dissent in the kingdom that’s drawn international criticism. The judgement against Mohammed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi was seen on Wednesday by The Associated Press. A doctoral student and others have faced decadeslong prison sentences over their comments online. These sentences appear to be part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s wider effort to stamp out any defiance in the kingdom as he pursues massive building projects and other diplomatic deals to raise his profile globally.
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The US is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to the sunken Titanic shipwreck that could recover items of historic interest. The expedition is being organized by RMS Titanic Inc. The Georgia-based firm owns the salvage rights to the wreck and exhibits recovered artifacts. The government’s legal challenge to the expedition has nothing to do with the fatal implosion of the Titan submersible in June. It hinges instead on a federal law and a pact with Great Britain to treat the wreck as a memorial to those who died and to prevent entry into its hull.
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members
NEW YORK (AP) — Chemical and consumer product manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay $6 billion to settle lawsuits from U.S. service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries after using faulty earplugs made by the company. Over recent years, hundreds of thousands of veterans and current service members have sued 3M and Aearo Technologies, a company that 3M acquired in 2008, over their Combat Arms Earplugs. The service members alleged that a defective design allowed the earplugs to loosen slightly, leading to hearing damage. That's according to one of the law firms representing plaintiffs. 3M maintains that the agreement was not an admission of liability — and said the earplugs are safe when used properly.
'Breaking Bad' stars reunite on picket line to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors
CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — The cast of “Breaking Bad” has reunited to call upon Hollywood studios to resume negotiations with striking screen actors. Star Bryan Cranston said the actors wanted studio negotiators to “come back to the table” to try to resolve the strike. Cranston was joined by Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons and other members of the “Breaking Bad” universe in an effort to energize picket lines more than a month after SAG-AFTRA joined striking Hollywood writers. They picketed outside Sony Pictures Studios, which was behind “Breaking Bad” and its follow-ups. Both guilds are seeking to address issues brought about by the dominance of streaming services, which have changed all aspects of production and pay in the industry.
Convicted rapist who escaped from Arkansas prison using jet ski in 2022 is captured, authorities say
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted rapist who authorities say used a jet ski during an escape from an Arkansas prison has been arrested in West Virginia. The U.S. Marshals Service says Samuel Paul Hartman was taken into custody Tuesday along with his wife, his mother and his mother’s boyfriend at a Lewisburg hotel. Authorities say the women are accused of helping Hartman escape in August 2022. Hartman was on a work detail when a pickup truck approached and he ran to the vehicle. Hartman and the women later jumped on jet skis and apparently crossed the Mississippi River. Investigators determined that Hartman’s mother had ties to West Virginia. Hartman had been sentenced to life in prison in 2013, and an official says he's expected to be extradited to Arkansas.
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
BANGKOK (AP) — At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday. Sanit Dokmai has been charged with premeditated murder after police found the bodies of his wife and two sons, who were 9 and 13, with slash wounds Monday inside a house in an eastern suburb of Bangkok. Police believe Sanit’s motive was the huge debt the family was in. Police said Sanit is a debt guarantor for his friend for over $10,000. The friend ran away and left Sanit to pay off the debt. Then his wife tried to take out a loan to help and got scammed, losing over $48,000.
