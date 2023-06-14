Fox onscreen message calls Biden a 'wannabe dictator' following Trump arraignment
NEW YORK (AP) — An onscreen headline on Fox News Channel called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” who sought to have his political rival arrested. It was shown on Fox Monday night, beneath a split-screen image of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live and Biden speaking earlier at the White House. Trump was speaking following his court appearance to plead not guilty on charges of hoarding classified government documents. Fox said the message was immediately taken down and addressed. Biden has said he has had no contact with the special prosecutor investigating Trump.
Roger Payne, scientist who discovered whales can sing, dies at 88
Roger Payne, the scientist who spurred a worldwide environmental conservation movement with his discovery that whales could sing, has died. He was 88. Payne made the discovery in 1967 during a research trip to Bermuda in which a Navy engineer provided him with a recording of curious underwater sounds documented while listening for Russian submarines. Payne identified the haunting tones as songs whales sing to one another. He saw the discovery of whale song as a chance to spur interest in saving the giant animals, who were disappearing from the planet. He would produce the hit album “Songs of the Humpback Whale” in 1970.
New airline planes will be required to have secondary barriers to the cockpit to protect pilots
It will be harder to break into the cockpit on new airline planes. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a final rule Wednesday that will require commercial planes built after mid-2025 to have secondary barriers for extra security when the main cockpit door is open. Pilot groups have been lobbying for the change. Officials call the rule an important step to give pilots more protection. In 2018, Congress ordered the FAA to require secondary barriers, but the agency didn't issue a proposal until last year.
Gambling giant MGM says it did nothing wrong as 'fraudster' gambled online
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gambling giant MGM Resorts International says it did nothing wrong in its dealings with a New York City man who accuses it of preying on his gambling addiction with repeated cash bonuses intended to keep him gambling. MGM says Sam Antar is a twice-jailed “fraudster” who repeatedly victimized friends, relatives and strangers, calling the lawsuit “his latest scheme.” MGM, which owns Atlantic City's Borgata casino, wants a federal judge to dismiss Antar’s lawsuit and refer the mater to arbitration, which it says is required by the terms of service to which he agreed when he opened an online gambling account. The company also denies it violated any New Jersey laws.
Wolves that nearly died out from inbreeding recovered, now helping a remote island’s ecosystem
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Grey wolves are thriving at Isle Royale National Park five years after they nearly died out. Authorities airlifted 19 mainland wolves to Lake Superior park to rebuild a population that had fallen to just two, mostly because of inbreeding. A report Wednesday by Michigan Technological University scientists says the population has reached 31. Wolves continue preying on moose, but moose are still overpopulated and struggling to find food. Some argue against human intervention in wilderness areas such as Isle Royale. But others say a good balance of wolves and moose are needed there to keep the forest healthy.
Benito the giraffe is alone and struggling at small Mexican zoo, climate activists say
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Benito the giraffe arrived in Mexico’s arid northern border city of Ciudad Juarez just last month, and already the climate appears to be a problem — and he’s only had to deal with the scorching heat of summer. The snow and freezing temperatures of winter are still to come, and animal activists are up in arms and pushing a campaign under the hashtag “Save Benito” seeking to have the animal moved somewhere more hospitable. Officials at the park reject the criticism. They say they are working to improve the roughly half-acre space where Benito lives, building a larger sun canopy and dredging out garbage and fetid water from a pool that takes up much of his enclosure. Critics say it is cruel to keep Benito in a small fenced enclosure, by himself, with few trees to nibble on.
To fight berry-busting fruit flies, researchers focus on sterilizing the bugs
New research from North Carolina State University offers some hope to fruit growers who have struggled with a damaging fruit fly. The research published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences describes how the researchers manipulated the insects' DNA so that female offspring would be sterile. Genetically modifying insects as a form of pest control isn’t a new idea. Scientists have already released genetically modified mosquitoes, for instance, that mate with the native population to produce offspring that die before adulthood to hold down populations and help combat the spread of insect-borne diseases. But the technology hasn’t taken off as widely in agriculture because pesticides have been cheaper and easier to use.
Transgender activist no longer welcome at White House after going topless at Biden event
WASHINGTON (AP) — Transgender advocate Rose Montoya is no longer welcome at White House events after posting on social media a video of herself and two others going topless for a time at Saturday’s Pride Month event on the South Lawn. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says, “Individuals in the video certainly will not be invited to future events.” The White House spokeswoman said Tuesday the bare-chested display “was not a normal thing that has happened under this administration.” Montoya defended her post on Instagram and Twitter, saying that “going topless in Washington, DC is legal and I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple.”
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of 'The Road' and 'No Country for Old Men,' dies at 89
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of novels that included “The Road” and “No Country for Old Men” has died. Cormac McCarthy was 89. His publisher said he died Tuesday of natural causes. McCarthy won the Pulitzer for fiction in 2007 for “The Road,” which told of the journey of a father and son who roam a ravaged landscape. His first novel, “The Orchard Keeper,” came out in the 1965. He did not achieve widespread mainstream attention until his sixth, “All the Pretty Horses.” It won a 1992 National Book Critics Circle Award. His 2005 “No Country for Old Men” was made into an Oscar-winning film in 2007. He was known for being reclusive and rarely gave interviews.
The weapons expert in the Alec Baldwin case was hungover on set, prosecutors say
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are accusing the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer of drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust.” They say she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver. They leveled the accusations Friday in response to a motion filed last month by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys that seeks to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge. Gutierrez-Reed's attorney said Tuesday that the prosecution's case is weak and they're resorting to character assassination claims. Prosecutors also said in the filing that they expect to decide within the next 60 days whether to recharge Baldwin.
