Canadians fighting wildfires see hope in improving weather conditions
MONTREAL (AP) — Canadians fighting the wildfires that have sent a hazardous haze over the country’s northeast and much of northeastern United States were seeing a glimpse of hope with expectations of favorable weather in the coming days. Officials in the province of Quebec said the next 48 hours will be crucial, with rain forecast for Monday and warmer, humid conditions until then. But Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said authorities are still concerned about Normétal, located 450 miles northwest of Montreal, where fires are burning nearby.
Indonesia deports Australian surfer who apologized for drunken rampage
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s authorities have deported an Australian surfer who apologized for attacking several people while drunk and naked in the deeply conservative province of Aceh. Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones was detained in late April on Simeulue Island, a surf resort, after police accused him of going on a drunken rampage that left a fisherman with serious injuries. Risby-Jones was released from prison on Tuesday after he went through a restorative justice process, apologized for the attack and agreed to pay compensation to the fisherman. That allowed him to avoid going to court and facing a possible charge of assault that could have landed him up to five years in prison. The fisherman underwent surgery for broken bones and an infection in his legs.
Troops feel the heat, and several faint, as Prince William reviews military parade
LONDON (AP) — Several soldiers have been overcome by the heat as they turned out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William. At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review. More 1,400 soldiers were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards. The temperature in London on Saturday was due to hit 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit). Afterwards William tweeted that the troops had done “a really good job” in difficult conditions. Saturday's event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch’s official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano has erupted, spewing ash as high as 2 miles into the air. Indonesia's volcanology center says the volcano island located in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait between the main Java and Sumatra islands has erupted at least seven times since late Friday. It's the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the mountain caused a deadly tsunami in 2018 along the coasts of Java and Sumatra. No casualties have been reported in the latest eruption and no evacuation order was issued. The nearest settlement is 10 miles away. Scientists say that since the 2018 eruption and collapse, Anak Krakatau island is now only about a quarter of its original size.
Officer who raced to Parkland massacre scene testifies against deputy who stayed outside
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A police officer who rushed inside a classroom building during the Parkland school shooting says he encountered a sheriff's deputy outside who confirmed the shooter was upstairs. Coral Springs officer Richard Best testified Friday that Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson didn't follow him inside. Peterson has insisted he couldn’t tell where the gunshots were coming from, and that he thought they may have been fired outside. The 60-year-old former deputy is on trial for charges that he failed to confront the school shooter who killed 17 people in 2018. If convicted, Peterson could be sentenced to nearly a century in prison.
Your garden doesn't like the wildfires, either. Here's how to help plants handle smoke and ash
Smoke from wildfires that has polluted the air across swaths of the Eastern United States and frequently impacts the West could affect garden plants if the exposure is prolonged. Oregon State University expert Brooke Edmunds says most plants will bounce back if they're exposed to smoke particles for a short time. The effects of heavier amounts of smoke and ash depend on how close to them your plants are and how the wind moves. Plants breathe the toxic air through tiny pores in their leaves. Edmunds advises keeping an eye on plants for the rest of the summer and giving them a little TLC.
Pope Francis takes doctors' advice to skip Sunday public blessing as he recovers from major surgery
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis' surgeon says the pontiff is following doctors' advice and he will skip Sunday's customary public blessing to allow him to better heal after abdominal surgery. The surgeon says that blood and imaging tests indicate the pontiff's recovery is proceeding in an “absolutely normal” manner. The surgeon also told reporters on Saturday at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome that Francis for now has to avoid extra exertion following hernia repair. The operation on Wednesday on the 86-year-old pontiff also removed painful scarring from previous surgeries. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope would recite the traditional Sunday noon prayer privately in his hospital room.
Old criminal records in New York would be automatically sealed under bill passed by lawmakers
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers who commit crimes could have their records automatically sealed if they stay out of trouble for a certain number of years after they have finished serving their sentences. The “clean slate” legislation approved by state lawmakers Friday would automatically seal most misdemeanor convictions three years after a person has served prison time or parole and eight years for most felony convictions. Liberal lawmakers who support the bill say a criminal record often means difficulty obtaining secure work and housing. Some Republican lawmakers warn the legislation would take away accountability for those who have committed crimes.
Renowned artist confronts destruction of African wildlife in latest art show
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Renowned photographer and artist Roger Ballen is staging an art exhibition in the heart of Johannesburg that is addressing the destruction of African wildlife and the relationship between humans and animals on the continent. From the killing of elephants in the 18th century that began the ivory trade to the decimation of the rhino population from hunting, Ballen argues through his provocative art installations and multimedia artworks that humans remain at the forefront of the destruction of African wildlife. The exhibition continues to draw crowds nearly three months after it first went on display.
4 children, including a baby, survived a plane crash and 40 days alone in the Amazon jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Four Indigenous children have survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers, bringing a happy ending to a search-and-rescue saga that captivated a nation but also prompted questions about their extraordinary survival. Officials in the South American country announced their rescue Friday, following days of highs and lows as searchers frantically combed through the rainforest hunting for the youngsters, members of the Huitoto people and aged 13, 9 and 4 years and 11 months. The children received treatment Saturday at a hospital in the capital.
