Johnny Depp creates debut self-portrait in 'dark' and 'confusing' time
LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp has painted the emotions of recent years into a self-portrait and is offering the result for sale as a time-limited edition. The actor began working on the piece, titled “Five,” around 2021 in the midst of an explosive dispute with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which played out in courtrooms on both sides of the Atlantic. Depp says it was created at a time that was a bit dark, a bit confusing, A few months ago, Depp went back to the artwork, and after making adjustments, decided to publicly share what he views as an act of creative healing. Priced from $1,950, signed editions of “Five” go on sale Thursday for 13 days.
German police find melted-down gold after theft of Celtic coins, seek rest of treasure
BERLIN (AP) — Investigators looking into the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a German museum have found lumps of gold that appear to have resulted from part of the treasure being melted down, but still hold out hope of finding the rest intact. Four suspects were arrested on Tuesday over the Nov. 22 break-in at the Celtic and Roman Museum in the Bavarian town of Manching in which 483 Celtic coins discovered during an archaeological dig in 1999 were stolen. The coins date to around 100 B.C. Authorities said Thursday that DNA found on an object outside the museum led them to the suspects, three of whom they linked to a series of previous break-ins.
Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue
Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly following a repair. Tesla said in its safety recall report that on the impacted vehicles, a first-row seat belt was disconnected from its pretensioner anchor as part of a necessary step to perform a repair. But the seat belt may not have been reconnected to its pretensioner anchor properly after the repair was complete.
Pop star Shakira will face a second tax probe in Spain
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Pop star Shakira is facing more trouble from Spain’s tax office after a court near Barcelona agreed to open an investigation into a second case of alleged tax fraud by the Colombian singer. Shakira is already set to face trail at a date to be determined for allegedly failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. The entertainer has denied any wrongdoing. Now, a Spanish judge has agreed with state prosecutors to probe two possible cases of tax fraud by Shakira from 2018. The court said it had no information on how much money was in question.
Police cast doubt on Carlee Russell's kidnapping claim after reporting toddler on an Alabama highway
Police are casting doubt on a 25-year-old Alabama woman's claim that she was kidnapped from the side of an interstate after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis says detectives are still investigating where Carlee Russell was and what happened to her between the time she went missing Thursday to her return home two days later. But he also says investigators have been unable to verify most of her initial statement. Carlee Russell's mother, Talitha Russell, told NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday that her daughter was abducted and fought for her life.
Dingo pack leader killed after attacking a jogger on a popular Australian tourist island
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Wildlife authorities have killed the leader of a pack of dingoes that mauled a jogger on a popular Australian tourist island. A woman was attacked by three or four Australian native dogs on Monday as she jogged along a beach at K’gari. The world’s largest sand island is in Queensland state and was formerly known as Fraser Island. Wildlife authorities say rangers humanely euthanized the leader of the pack on Wednesday. The dingo was the second in recent weeks to be destroyed on the island for biting and threatening behavior. Authorities say dingoes are increasingly fearless because people feed them or try to take pictures with them for social media.
Homes become 'air fryers' in Phoenix heat, people sacrifice on AC for fear of cost
Temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) the entire month of July in Phoenix and extreme heat stretches across the American South. Experts say that the lack of cloud cover and high temperatures turn homes into “air fryers." Air conditioning can be a matter of survival. But the resource that is essential for living safely through the extreme heat can come with high electricity bills. Some people say they are rationing air conditioning to avoid bills they can't afford and cooling centers say they are seeing that as well.
New York City agrees to pay $13 million to 2020 racial injustice protesters in historic class action
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of roughly 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city during the summer of 2020. The agreement is believed to be among the largest ever payouts for a mass arrest lawsuit. It focuses on protesters who were arrested or subject to force by police in 18 separate locations in New York City during the week following George Floyd's murder. Attorneys for the plaintiffs accused the NYPD of depriving protesters of their 1st Amendment rights through a “coordinated” campaign of indiscriminate brutality and unlawful arrests. Under the settlement agreement, the NYPD is not required to admit wrong-doing.
UConn settles 9-year legal battle with soccer player who flipped off camera and lost her scholarship
UConn has settled a lawsuit filed by a former women’s soccer player who lost her scholarship for flashing her middle finger in the direction of a TV camera as the Huskies celebrated winning a conference championship in 2014. The former student athlete, Noriana Radwan, alleged the gesture amounted to free speech and she was subjected to harsher punishment than male athletes who violated the school’s conduct rules. Under terms of the settlement, Radwan will receive just over $46,000 to cover the cost of her student debt at Hofstra, where she transferred after losing her scholarship. Neither Radwan nor the school had an immediate comment on the settlement.
Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 10 and traps many others in western India
RAIGAD, India (AP) — A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India’s western Maharashtra state has killed ten people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris. The state’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that a team of 60 rescuers has been deployed to help save people trapped by the landslide, which occurred late Wednesday night. While 75 people have been rescued, many others are still stuck. India’s weather agency said monsoon rains across the country have already brought about 2% more rainfall this year than normal. The downpours have disrupted life for many in the state, including in the capital, Mumbai, where authorities on Thursday shut schools.
