Jesuits confirm expulsion of a priest artist and lament that Vatican norms block harsher sanctions
ROME (AP) — The Jesuits say a famous artist priest has been definitively expelled from the religious order for sexually, spiritually and psychologically abusing women. The Jesuits say the Rev. Marko Rupnik remains a Catholic priest but is no longer a Jesuit priest, after he didn’t appeal his June expulsion from the Jesuits to the Vatican. Rupnik is a Slovenian priest and is one of the most celebrated religious artists in the Catholic Church. His mosaics decorate churches and basilicas around the world, including at the Vatican.
Excavator seen digging in backyard of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings
MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators have been digging in the yard at the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann. The New York architect was charged earlier this month with killing at least three women and burying their remains on a remote stretch of beach highway. The yellow excavator was first seen on Sunday and remained on the scene Monday. The underground search comes as authorities are investigating whether any of the three killings that Heuermann has been charged with happened at his Massapequa Park home. The 59-year-old was charged on July 14 with killing three woman and burying their remains on a remote stretch of beach highway more than a decade ago. He is the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Greta Thunberg defiant after Swedish court fines her for disobeying police during climate protest
MALMÖ, Sweden (AP) — A Swedish court has fined climate activist Greta Thunberg for disobeying police during an environmental protest at an oil facility last month. The 20-year-old Thunberg admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defense due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis. The court rejected her argument and fined her 2,500 kronor, or about $240. The sentencing appeared to have little effect on the Thunberg's determination — just a few hours later, she and activists from Reclaim the Future returned to the oil terminal to stage to another roadblock.
Authorities search for grizzly bear that killed woman near Yellowstone National Park
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (AP) — Authorities are searching for a grizzly bear that attacked and killed a woman on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park along the Montana-Idaho border. The attack happened Saturday morning only a few hundred yards from a trailhead and private campground. Morgan Jacobsen with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says there was no sign that the bear, which was traveling with at least one cub, tried to eat the victim, who appears to have been jogging when she was fatally mauled. Rangers issued an emergency closure for areas of the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The closure did not include Yellowstone National Park. Since 2010, grizzlies in the Yellowstone region have killed at least nine people, but attacks remain rare.
World's biggest recreational bike ride begins anew for golden anniversary trek across Iowa
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — What bills itself as “the world’s longest, largest and oldest recreational bicycle touring event” is larger than ever this year as RAGBRAI celebrates its golden anniversary. The brainchild of a couple of writers from The Des Moines Register in 1973, the ride begins with a dip of the rear tire in the Missouri River and ends seven days later with a ceremonial dip of the front tire in the Mississippi. In between, a crowd that could push 50,000 — including one AP Sports Writer — will pedal upwards of 100 miles each day across the rolling Iowa farmland in a caravan that has been likened to Woodstock on wheels.
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here's what you need to see and know today
Additional evacuations are needed as fires rage on the Greek island of Rhodes, tearing past defenses. They're fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves. In Arizona, the death of an older woman when her electricity was cut during a heat spell five years ago spurred changes in shutoff rules. But advocates say more could be done to help prevent deaths like that of Stephanie Pullman, who owed $51 on her electricity bill, Associated Press writer Anita Snow reports. In Sweden, Greta Thunberg, who inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change, appeared in court Monday on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month.
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens
CHICAGO (AP) — The hazing scandal at Northwestern University has widened to include a member of the school's volleyball team. The former player on Monday became the first female athlete to sue the university over allegations she was retaliated against by the coach for reporting her mistreatment. The player, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, says she was physically harmed to the point of requiring medical attention during a hazing incident in 2021. Also Monday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump is set to announce a lawsuit touted as containing “damning new details” of sexual hazing and abuse in Northwestern's football program.
Boat slams into house at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, injuring 8 who were on board
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Eight people are hospitalized after a boat left the water and slammed into a house at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The 47-year-old driver of the boat was arrested on suspicion of boating under the influence but has not been charged as of Monday morning. The accident happened just before midnight Saturday at the sprawling central Missouri lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the boat ran aground and struck a large house that sits near the water, badly smashing an exterior wall. The boat flipped over, ejecting everyone. Six of the eight people on the boat suffered serious injuries, and two were moderately injured. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Jury in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial ends 1st day of deliberations in London
LONDON (AP) — Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey have adjourned without reaching a verdict after deliberating for more than two hours in a London court. The jury of nine men and three women began their discussions behind closed doors Monday in Southwark Crown Court after hearing evidence over three weeks. Deliberations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday. Spacey is accused of assaulting four men between 2001 and 2013 during a time he was frequently working in London theater. The prosecutor called the Oscar winner a “sexual bully.” The defense argued that three of the men were liars and that a fourth incident was nothing more Spacey making a clumsy pass.
Miami police director out of surgery after critical injury in Tampa as Florida police investigate
MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade's mayor says the head of the Police Department is in stable condition after surgery in a Tampa area hospital. She said 52-year-old Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez was in stable condition. Police had said he was injured along a highway. He was in Tampa for a law enforcement conference. Details regarding the injury or how it happened were not immediately released. The Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident. They say no one else was injured and there is no threat to the community. Ramirez is a 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade police agency. He announced his intention in May to seek the office of Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.