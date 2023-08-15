Accounts of 'body checks' at Miss Universe Indonesia shock the nation as contestants speak out
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Accounts of contestants being forced to strip to their underwear for "body checks” during the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant earlier this month have shocked the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation. Contestants are now speaking out and charges of sexual harassment have been filed against the local organizers. A lawyer representing seven of the contestants says the “body checks” took place in a hotel ballroom, with about two dozen people present, including men. The lawyer says five of the contestants said they were then photographed topless. One of the contestants, a 23-year-old model who represented West Java province, recounted her “body check” ordeal in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Sage Steele leaves ESPN after settling her lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine comments
ESPN and host Sage Steele have settled the lawsuit she filed after being disciplined for comments she made in 2021 about the company’s policy requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Steele posted on social media Tuesday that she is leaving the company, where she has worked since 2007, so that she can more freely exercise her First Amendment rights. According to her lawsuit, Steele was taken off the air for 10 days and removed from some high profile assignments after saying on a podcast that it was “sick” for a company to mandate the vaccine. ESPN in June offered to settle the suit for just over $500,000. Terms of the ultimate settlement were not immediately released.
Suspect in Maryland trampoline park shooting killed ex-wife's boyfriend, police say
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting at an indoor trampoline park north of Baltimore was visiting his daughter there when he shot his ex-wife’s boyfriend and fled. Thirty-year-old Quinton Walker was arrested less than two hours after the shooting, which unfolded around 7 p.m. Saturday at a Sky Zone in suburban Maryland. The victim, 32-year-old Marcus Whitehead, died after being rushed to the hospital. No other injuries were reported. Walker called 911 to turn himself in. His attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
HP fails to derail claims that it bricks scanners on multifunction printers when ink runs low
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — HP Inc. has failed to shunt aside claims in a lawsuit that it disables scanners and other functions on its multifunction printers whenever the ink runs low. The suit claims that HP's so-called “all-in-one” printers provide consumers no indication the devices require printer ink to scan documents or send faxes. The plaintiffs contend that HP deliberately hides this fact from consumers to boost profits from lucrative ink sales. A federal judge dismissed an earlier version of the complaint but allowed plaintiffs to revise it. On Aug. 10, the judge allowed the case to proceed.
WeWork sounds the alarm, prompting speculation around the company's future
NEW YORK (AP) — WeWork said last week there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business, prompting speculation around the future of the troubled workspace-sharing company. WeWork pointed to increased member churn, financial losses and the company’s need for cash, among other factors — and said that improving its liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months would be crucial to maintaining operations. While the future remains unknown, experts say that risk of bankruptcy is on the table — bringing in questions around implications for the already-weakening world of office real estate. Here’s what you need to know.
NYC outdoor dining sheds were a celebrated pandemic-era innovation. Now, there's a new set of rules
NEW YORK (AP) — Outdoor dining was a rare part of the pandemic that many people actually liked. Streetside dining sheds and other structures have popped up on New York City streets. As New York City has moved out from under its pandemic-era regulations, how to handle the new landscape of outdoor dining structures has been a growing question. While many residents and tourists enjoy the option, others say the need for the structures is over. The New York City Council earlier this month passed legislation that would create a system for businesses to set up outdoor structures on city streets from April through November and remove them in the winter months.
Homeowners were having issues with hot water tank before deadly blast in Pennsylvania, officials say
PLUM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the owners of a home that exploded in western Pennsylvania were having issues with their hot water tank but the cause of the blast remains under investigation. Five people died including two municipal officials. The explosion last weekend in Plum destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. It occurred Saturday morning at a home owned by the town’s community development director and her husband. Plum's mayor says the woman and another town official were killed. Three other people including a 12-year-old boy who lived in the neighborhood also died. The community development director's husband suffered severe burns over most of his body and remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition.
Japanese mountaineer dies and another is injured while climbing mountain in northern Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A mountaineering official and a climber say a Japanese climber has died and a fellow mountaineer was injured when an apparent rock fragment hit them while trying to scale one of the highest peaks in northern Pakistan. The two mountaineers from Japan were taking part in a climbing expedition last week that was organized by a local tour operator. That's according to Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan. He said the purpose of the expedition was to summit a never-before scaled peak in the Andaq Valley in the country’s north. Haidri said that while ascending the mountain Friday, Shinji Tamura slipped and fell at an altitude of 5,380 meters (17,650 feet).
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, has been killed in a motorcycle crash in South Florida. He was 28. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Collins was driving a motorcycle that crashed into a sport-utility vehicle Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. The sheriff's office says Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. Collins played three seasons for the Seahawks and two for the Ravens. He starred in college at Arkansas, rushing for 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill takes to the skies with his pilot's license
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee running back Derrick Henry is very happy that his teammate Ryan Tannehill enjoys flying and earned his pilot’s license this summer. Just don’t expect him to join his quarterback in a small plane anytime soon. Henry says he won’t be joining Tannehill in the skies and prays that he stays safe. Tannehill earned his pilot’s license for single-engine planes able to fly only over land earlier this offseason as an escape from his day job. The quarterback says he credits Titans coach Mike Vrabel with pushing him to even take his pilot skills up a step higher.
