COVID emergency orders are among `greatest intrusions on civil liberties,' Justice Gorsuch says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch says emergency measures taken during the COVID-19 crisis that killed more than 1 million Americans were perhaps “the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country.” The 55-year-old conservative justice points to orders closing schools, restricting church services, mandating vaccines and prohibiting evictions. Gorsuch's broadside is aimed at local, state and federal officials, and even his own colleagues. He says officials issued emergency decrees “on a breathtaking scale.” His comments came in an eight-page statement that accompanied an order formally dismissing a case involving the use of the Title 42 policy to prevent asylum seekers from entering the United States.
Jonathan Glazer rocks Cannes with a chilling Holocaust drama from a different perspective
CANNES, France (AP) — Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” a chilling Auschwitz-set drama shot through “a 21st century lens,” has delivered the Cannes Film Festival’s first critical sensation by approaching the Holocaust from an unlikely perspective. “The Zone of Interest" dramatizes the life of a fictional German family whose handsome home and tasteful gardens abut the outer wall of Auschwitz. There, they live a mostly peaceful, mundane life, while the rumble of incinerators is heard in the background, smoke rises from the gas chambers, and muffled screams are sometimes heard. Following its premiere Friday, “The Zone of Interest” quickly rose to the top of forecasts for the Palme d’Or, Cannes' top prize.
Mother of 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody says pleas for hospital care were denied
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The mother of an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody says agents repeatedly ignored pleas to hospitalize her medically fragile daughter as she felt pain in her bones, struggled to breathe and was unable to walk. Mabel Alvarez Benedicks said in an emotional phone interview Friday with The Associated Press that authorities decided the girl’s diagnosis of influenza did not require hospital care. Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez died Wednesday after falling ill at a border station in Harlingen, Texas. It was the second child migrant death in U.S. government custody in two weeks.
In Cannes, Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones
CANNES, France (AP) — If last year’s Cannes was partially defined by its tribute to “Top Gun Maverick” star Tom Cruise, this year’s has belonged to Harrison Ford. The 80-year-old Ford is retiring Indiana Jones, and saying goodbye to one of cinema’s most iconic swashbucklers after he first debuted, with fedora and whip, more than 40 years ago. It’s been a moving farewell tour — most of all for Ford, who has teared up frequently along the way. Ford said Friday that it's been like watching “a relic of your life” pass by. Ford says he loves the character of Indy “and what it brought it my life.”
Truck driver arrested in multi-vehicle freeway crash that killed 7 in Oregon
ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Police say the driver of a semitruck that slammed into a passenger van on Interstate 5 in western Oregon has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, DUI and other charges. Oregon State Police say 11 people were in the van when it was struck. Six people died at the scene, one more died after being airlifted to a hospital and four were injured. Police say Lincoln Clayton Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, manslaughter and assault. He was arraigned Friday. The state public defender's office did not immediately say whether an attorney had been assigned to his case yet. Thursday's crash near Albany is one of Oregon's deadliest in recent years.
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. Brown shattered records during a relatively short NFL career, leading the Cleveland Browns to their last championship in 1964 — and retired in his prime to become an actor. Brown appeared in more than 30 films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday.” Brown was also a prominent leader in the Black power movement of the 1960s and dedicated much of his life to social causes. He also had notable off-the-field transgressions, including allegations of violence against women.
Dudamel gets 7-minute ovation after 1st NY Philharmonic concert since music director decision
NEW YORK (AP) — Gustavo Dudamel and the New York Philharmonic received a seven-minute standing ovation following his first performance with the orchestra since he agreed to become music director. Dudamel conducted a performance of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony at David Geffen Hall, a program he is scheduled to repeat on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. The 42-year-old Venezuelan has been music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009 and will leave at the end of the 2025-2026 season. He agreed in February to a five-year contract as New York’s artistic and music director starting in 2026-2027.
Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month
NEW YORK (AP) — Adidas says it will begin selling its more than $1 billion worth of unsold Yeezy sneakers later this month. The company says proceeds from the sale will be donated to various anti-racism groups. The German sportswear brand said recipients will include the Anti-Defamation League, which fights antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by social justice advocate Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd. Yeezy products have been unavailable to shoppers since Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in October 2022 following his antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.
Remains of Marine veteran killed in Ukraine flown home to US
NEW YORK (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Marine veteran who was missing in Ukraine for more than a year have returned to the United States and are headed to his hometown in eastern North Carolina. A Turkish Airlines flight transporting the remains of retired Marine Capt. Grady Kurpasi landed in New York on Friday evening. A private jet is flying the remains to his family in Wilmington, North Carolina. The 50-year-old Iraq War veteran volunteered in February 2022 to fight in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion and help evacuate Ukrainian residents. He was last seen in April 2022 and was declared dead last month by the U.S. State Department.
Video shows driver fleeing Iowa police with officer on hood, roof of car
CARROLL, Iowa (AP) — Harrowing video of a driver fleeing from Iowa police with an officer on his hood and roof has emerged as the motorist was sentenced this month to up to five years in prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Dennis James Guider Jr. was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to serious injury by vehicle, a felony. Video shows the officer approaching Guider on March 5, 2021. Guider is from the Chicago area and had an outstanding arrest warrant in an Illinois forgery case. His attorney argued that as a Black man Guider was fearful of a white officer, noting the murder of George Floyd less than a year earlier.
