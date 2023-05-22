Grenade found as family sorted relative's belongings kills man, injures 2 children
LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, Ind. (AP) — Police say an Indiana man was killed and his two teenage children were injured when a hand grenade they found in a relative’s belongings exploded. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says the explosion fatally injured the 47-year-old man Saturday evening at the home in the community of Lakes of the Four Seasons. A 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl were taken to a hospital with shrapnel wounds. The family had been going through the relative's belongings when the grenade was found. Investigators were trying to determine what caused it to explode. Police haven't said why the relative had it.
After abuse against Vinícius Júnior, Spanish soccer acknowledges it has a racism problem
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer is again embroiled in a racism debate and the support for Vinícius Júnior is growing rapidly after yet another case of abuse against the Brazil forward this weekend. Officials, players and former players showed their solidarity with Vinícius. He considered leaving the field after being insulted by fans during Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia in the Spanish league. Vinícius said after the match the Spanish league “now belongs to racists” and that Spain “is seen as a racist country.” Real Madrid asked authorities to investigate the abusive behavior. France forward Kylian Mbappé says “we are with you and we support you.”
Angry fans crash through gate at El Salvador soccer match in stampede that kills 12, injures dozens
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Officials and witnesses say that fans angry at being blocked from entering a Salvadoran soccer league match knocked down an entrance gate to the stadium, leading to a crush that killed 12 people and injured dozens. The stampede happened Saturday night during a quarterfinals match between clubs Alianza and Fas at Monumental Stadium in Cuscatlan in southern San Salvador. One fan said that “the game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but they closed the gate at 7 p.m. and left us outside with our tickets in our hands." He said people got angry, adding: "We asked them to let us in, but no. So they knocked the gate down.”
Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers' strike picket outside
BOSTON (AP) — Scores of Boston University students turned their backs on the head of one of Hollywood’s biggest studios as he gave the school’s commencement address in a stadium where protesters supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike picketed outside. About 100 protesters chanted, waved signs and were accompanied by an inflatable rat outside Nickerson Field as David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, gave his address on Sunday. About 11,500 members of the Writers Guild for America walked off the job at the beginning of May, after talks on a new contract broke down. It’s the first writers’ strike in 15 years.
Brazil's president, players support Vinícius Júnior, criticize racism in Spanish league
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has joined soccer clubs and players in coming out to support star striker Vinícius Júnior after he once more faced racist abuse in a Spanish league match. The latest incident took place in Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia, where dozens of Valencia fans were filmed making monkey chants toward the Black player. Lula has told a news conference in Japan on the sidelines of a G7 meeting that he hopes FIFA, the Spanish League and other soccer bodies “take measures so we don’t allow racism and fascism to take over” in the sport.
Using 'he/him,' 'she/her' in emails got 2 dorm directors fired at small New York Christian college
NEW YORK (AP) — The firing of two employees at a religious school in western New York is fanning the culture wars roiling parts of the United States. Shua Wilmot and Raegan Zelaya were dismissed as dorm directors at Houghton University because they refused to remove gender pronouns from their work email signatures. Wilmot uses “he/him,” while Zelaya uses “she/her.” They say they do so to prevent their unusual names from causing confusion. University officials say they were merely asking the former employees to comply with new rules for email formats that also included changes to colors and fonts. They say the changes are intended to help the school maintain branding consistency.
Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday just before closing time. Kansas City police say one of the wounded is in critical condition. Multiple officers responded to the shooting at Klymax Lounge early Sunday and began providing medical aid. Police say two of the victims died at the scene. A third victim died at the hospital. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Family members said Jason McConnell was one of the victims who died while working security at the door. The bar featured a performance by a local rap artist who performs under the name “Nutty Still Gassin” Saturday night.
Mexico prosecutors withdraw case against woman sentenced to prison for killing man raping her
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they are dropping a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense.” It also ordered Ruiz to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker. In a press release Saturday night, the state Prosecutor's Office said it had examined the case, taking into consideration that Ruiz is part of a vulnerable group. The office says it determined that Ruiz was “exempt from guilt” and acted in self defense.
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
BEIJING (AP) — China has stepped up a feud with Washington over security by telling users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, Micron Technology Inc. The country's cyberspace agency says Micron products have unspecified “serious network security risks” that threaten China’s information infrastructure and affect national security. The United States, Europe and Japan are reducing Chinese access to chipmaking and other technology they say might be used in weapons. President Xi Jinping’s government has criticized the curbs and warned of unspecified consequences but appears to be struggling with how to retaliate without hurting China’s smartphone producers and other industries and efforts to develop processor chips.
