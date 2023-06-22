Aaron Rodgers talks about taking ayahuasca at a psychedelics conference
DENVER (AP) — Denver is hosting a conference this week that's being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Texas Republican governor Rick Perry and rapper Jaden Smith. It comes months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. Thousands are expected to attend. Proponents say psychedelics may offer benefits for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism. Medical experts caution that more research is needed on the drugs' efficacy and safety. A historian of science who has researched the boom and bust of psychedelic movements says the conference is purely hype.
Ex-Texas congressman Will Hurd calls Trump a 'failed politician' as he launches GOP presidential run
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Texas congressman Will Hurd says he's running for president and calls Republican primary front-runner Donald Trump a “failed politician” who lost the House, the Senate and the White House. Hurd hopes to build momentum as a more moderate alternative to Trump. Hurd served three terms in the House through January 2021, becoming the chamber’s only Black Republican during his final two years in office. Hurd also is a former CIA agent who worked in Pakistan. The former congressman made his 2024 announcement Thursday on the “CBS Mornings” show. Trump’s indictment on federal felony charges for mishandling classified documents could open the way for critics like Hurd to gain traction in the primary.
Rapper Quando Rondo jailed on drug, gang charges in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The rapper Quando Rondo has been jailed after being indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Court records show the 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, is scheduled to appear before a judge for a bond hearing Friday. Bowman and 18 others were indicted by a Chatham County grand jury on June 14. The indictment accuses Bowman of being a manager of an illegal street gang known as “Rollin' 60's” and of illegally conspiring with others to distribute marijuana. Bowman's debut album, QPac, was released in 2020 by Atlantic Records. The label released his follow-up album, “Recovery,” in March. Bowman's attorney, Jonah Pine, declined to give an immediate comment when reached Tuesday.
Ambitious Saudi plans to ramp up Hajj could face challenges from climate change
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia has ambitous plans to welcome millions more pilgrims to Islam’s holiest sites. But as climate change heats up an already scorching region, the annual Hajj pilgrimage could prove even more daunting. It's one of the largest religious gatherings on earth, and much of it takes place outdoors in the desert. The increased number of pilgrims, along with a surge in international air travel and the expansion of infrastructure, also raises sustainability concerns. Later this month, Saudi Arabia will host the first Hajj pilgrimage without any coronavirus restrictions. Around 2.5 million people took part in the pilgrimage in 2019, and some 2 million are expected this year.
Moscow court rules US journalist Evan Gershkovich must stay in jail until late August
MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has ruled that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich must remain in jail on espionage charges until at least late August, rejecting the American journalist’s appeal to be released. The 31-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip. A Moscow court agreed last month to keep him in custody until Aug. 30. Defense lawyers challenged the decision, but the Moscow City Court rejected the appeal on Thursday. Gershkovich and his employer have denied he spied in Russia. The U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.
China's president orders safety campaign after explosion at barbecue restaurant kills 31 people
HONG KONG (AP) — China's president has ordered a national safety campaign after a massive cooking gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northwest killed 31 people and injured seven others on the eve of a long holiday weekend. State media say the blast tore through the restaurant Wednesday evening in the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. President Xi Jinping demanded urgent treatment for the injured and a safety overhaul after the explosion. It happened on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival, a national holiday devoted to eating rice dumplings and racing boats propelled by teams of paddlers. Industrial accidents occur regularly in China, usually because of poor oversight, corruption and lax safety practices.
After Paris blast crumples building in Left Bank, rescue workers still searching for 1 person
PARIS (AP) — French rescue workers are searching for a person feared missing after a powerful blast brought down a building in Paris’ Left Bank. The explosion injured more than 30 people, six of them critically. Investigators are working to determine the cause of Wednesday’s explosion. A possible gas leak is one of the theories under investigation. The blast near the historic Val de Grace military hospital in Paris’ 5th district crumpled the facade of a building that held a private academy of arts and design. The French health minister said some of the critically injured people suffered severe burns.
Iconic Hong Kong dragon boat races are back in full force as thousands of spectators gather
HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands gathered in southern Hong Kong to watch the iconic dragon boat races, a highlight of the annual Chinese Dragon Boat festival. The dragon boat races are back in full force after years of cancellations, postponements and restricted races during the pandemic. On Thursday, thousands of spectators congregated at Aberdeen, one of the city's southern fishing ports, to watch the races. According to the lore, a righteous official in ancient times drowned himself after falling out of favor with his leader. Villagers rushed out to the river with boats to try and save him, and threw rice dumplings into the water to prevent fish from eating his body and to ward away evil spirits. Thus the tradition of dragon boating and eating rice dumplings was born.
Russia-backed officials say explosion damages bridge linking Ukraine's mainland to Crimea
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia-backed officials say an explosion damaged a bridge that is one of the few links between Crimea and Ukraine's mainland. Russian forces in Crimea use the Chongar bridge to reach southern Ukraine’s Kherson province. Russia and Ukraine control different sides of the province, which is a focus of fighting and attacks as Ukrainian troops try to reclaim Russian-occupied territory. The Russia-installed head of Kherson province alleged a type of missile that the U.K. and France supplied to Ukraine caused Thursday's explosion. Asked about damaged bridge, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Defense Ministry didn't confirm Ukraine’s involvement but said, “If the stars are lit, it means it was done for a reason, right?"
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that’s bigger than the movie and music industries combined. The battle will pit Microsoft’s ambition to expand its video game imprint beyond its Xbox console against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s bid to block a deal that it contends will stifle competition and innovation. Both Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick are expected to testify at some point during five days of hearings scheduled in San Francisco.
