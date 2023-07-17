Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event
CINCINNATI (AP) — Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologized for an antisemitic comment made at an event to honor former Cincinnati Reds general manager Gabe Paul, who was Jewish, and others. Bench made the remark Saturday at an event attended by Paul’s daughter, Jennie Paul. Paul, who died in 1998, and former Reds pitchers Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo were being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. When Jennie Paul joked about the “cheap” contract her dad negotiated with Pete Rose, Bench responded: “He was Jewish.” He issued a statement the next day to apologize and said his comment was insensitive.
‘Heal Me with Your Mouth. The Art of Kissing.' An old book sparks a new controversy in the Vatican
LA PLATA, Argentina (AP) — Three decades ago, when he was a parish priest in Argentina, the man named by Pope Francis to be the Catholic Church’s guardian of doctrinal orthodoxy wrote a short book about kissing and the sensations it evokes. Now, some conservative sectors in the church are using the reflections in “Heal Me with Your Mouth: The Art of Kissing” to criticize the designation of Victor Manuel Fernández to lead the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. That body was was known as the Holy Office and for centuries banned books considered sinful, persecuted heretics and enforced sexual morality. The 80-page book was published in 1995 and is no longer in print, but it has emerged as a key point used to blast his appointment.
Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has a Florida suburb hopping into a hunt for new owners
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Between 60 and 100 lionhead rabbits have taken up residence in the yards of a suburban Fort Lauderdale community. The lionheads have a thick fur and fearless nature making them unsuited for life outside among Florida's heat and predators. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue the animals and get them into homes. The city of Wilton Manors has agreed to give the residents time after first saying the rabbits would have to be exterminated.
How the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack came together, according to mastermind Mark Ronson
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Finding the sound of “Barbie,” one of 2023’s biggest blockbusters, a film with such a rich visual palette, was no easy task. But it started with a simple text message. The music supervisor on the project, George Drakoulias, shot producer Mark Ronson a quick, “Barbie?” Ronson read the script and was in. He executive produced the soundtrack and scored the project. “I’ve never really executive produced something before,” Ronson told the Associated Press. “I love this film. We had an amazing partner in Atlantic Records, but it was a lot of learning on the job. And it’s fun.” With a soundtrack that includes Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Karol G, HAIM, Tame Impala, Dua Lipa and more — how could it not be?
Baa-gain? Iconic sheep sweater worn by Princess Diana could fetch $50,000 at auction
LONDON (AP) — A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana is expected to sell for more than $50,000 at auction. The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep amid a pattern of white ones headlines Sotheby’s online Fashion Icons sale in September. The 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was photographed in the garment at a polo match in June 1981, soon after her engagement to Prince Charles. Some have speculated Diana liked the “black sheep” pattern because she felt like an outsider in the royal family. The sweater has an estimated price of $50,000 to $80,000. Online bidding opens Aug. 31 and runs to Sept. 14.
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham is on its way to the United States after being given the Hollywood treatment
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ryan Reynolds has already taken Hollywood to Wrexham. Now the Welsh soccer team is on its way to Tinseltown. The club was down on its luck and languishing in the fifth tier of English soccer before being given the A-list treatment by Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney. Now it is embarking on a U.S. tour this month and fans of the globally-streamed docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” will get to see its unlikely stars in the flesh. Wrexham will play games against Chelsea, Manchester United, LA Galaxy II and Philadelphia Union II at venues in North Carolina, Los Angeles, San Diego and Pennsylvania.
Ukrainian boxer fights through the challenges of war on her way to the Paris Olympics
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Boxer Anna Lysenko dedicates long hours preparing for next year’s Paris Olympics in a modest gym located in the heart of Kyiv despite the unsettling sounds of explosions booming outside. Lysenko nearly won an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021 but her training routine this time has been disrupted by the war in Ukraine. Lysenko says “it’s stifling. It probably doesn’t allow me to feel at peace." The 31-year-old Lysenko has sacrificed almost 10 years of her life for the sport but her chances of competing in Paris remain uncertain because of the possible participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.
The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown
The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” all started with a date: July 21. It’s not an uncommon thing for studios to counterprogram films in different genres on a big weekend, but the stark differences between an intense, serious-minded picture about the man who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb and a lighthearted, candy-colored anthropomorphizing of a childhood doll quickly became the stuff of viral fodder. It's even got the world's biggest stars promoting other films. The consensus is “Barbenheimer” is good for everyone — the movies, the theaters and the business.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history
The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and gold Mega Ball 15. The estimated jackpot in the next drawing on Tuesday night would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $328 million. Mega Millions says the jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s history. Despite the long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.
Tour de France teams ask fans to behave better after mass pileup in 15th stage
SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC, France (AP) — Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard is calling on fans to behave better at cycling’s biggest race after another mass crash marred the 15th stage. The Danish rider says spectators should enjoy the race but "without standing on the road or pouring beers on us.” He leads Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by only 10 seconds with the race about to enter its final week. A day after a big pileup forced several riders out of the race, there was another accident after 52 kilometers when a spectator on the side of the road inadvertently touched American rider Sepp Kuss and sent him to the ground. Several teams joined Vingegaard's call after the accident which didn't trigger any withdrawals.
