Authorities capture 1 inmate who escaped Ohio prison, but convicted murderer still on the lam
LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say one of two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison has been captured in Kentucky after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were believed to be in ended in a crash and a foot chase. James Lee was captured at the scene but the second inmate, Bradley Gillespie, remained at large. Gillespie has been imprisoned since 2016 for murder, while Lee was serving a sentence he received in 2021 for burglary and safecracking. The two men were reported missing from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Officials say Lee was discovered missing during a prisoner count at 11 a.m. Tuesday, prompting an emergency prisoner count that revealed Gillespie was also missing.
Red Sea corals threatened by mass sea urchin die-off, Israeli researchers say
JERUSALEM (AP) — Scientists say that sea urchins in Israel's Gulf of Eilat in the Red Sea are dying at an alarming rate, threatening the sea's prized coral reef ecosystems. The massive die-off first began in the eastern Mediterranean Sea and spread to the neighboring Red Sea. The Tel Aviv University scientists said on Wednesday that an unknown pathogen is killing off black sea urchins, a species critical to maintaining a healthy balance in the reef habitat. Last month, researchers in the U.S. identified a single-celled parasite responsible for a similar mass die-off of sea urchins in the Caribbean that has laid waste to reef ecosystems.
German prosecutor says clues to McCann child disappearance possible at Portuguese dam site
ARADE DAM, Portugal (AP) — Police searching for clues regarding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the British child who went missing in 2007 in Portugal, are concentrating operations in several areas around a dam including one where media reports say a lead suspect in the case often stayed. The latest search started Tuesday following a a request by German authorities. The operation is centered around the Arade dam, which is located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the resort of Praia da Luz, where the 3-year-old girl was last seen 16 years ago. Germany prosecutor Christian Wolters was cited on German public broadcaster NDR as saying they have indications that they could find evidence at the dam.
95-year-old Australian woman dies after police shoot her with stun gun; officer faces charges
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 95-year-old Australian woman has died a week after a police officer shot her with a stun gun in a nursing home as she moved toward him using a walker and carrying a steak knife, in a tragedy that has outraged many Australians. Clare Nowland, who had dementia, had been hospitalized since her skull was fractured when she fell on May 17 after Constable Kristian White shocked her with a stun gun. Police announced her death hours after reporting that White has been ordered to appear in court on assault and other charges. The charges are likely to be upgraded following her death.
Lakers hoping LeBron James decides to continue career after playoff elimination
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James didn’t meet with the media on the day after the top scorer in NBA history said he needed time to think about his basketball future following the Los Angeles Lakers’ elimination from the Western Conference finals. James has skipped his team’s postseason media exit interviews before, but his decision Tuesday left Lakers fans hanging about his intentions with his enigmatic comments following a four-game sweep by the Denver Nuggets. General manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham say they’ll speak with James soon about his future.
Woman charged in drunk driving killing of bride in South Carolina seeks bond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Defense attorneys are seeking bond for an alleged drunken driver who police say slammed into newlyweds riding along a South Carolina beach road, killing the bride. News outlets report Jamie Komoroski’s attorneys filed a motion last week that says she poses no flight risk or danger to the community. It requested bond be set at $100,000 with conditions that include attending an inpatient rehabilitation program, remaining supervised by her mother and having no access to a vehicle or alcohol. Komoroski is charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury in the April 28 crash at Folly Beach that killed the bride and injured the groom and two others.
Sustainable till death do us part, and 45 days beyond; mushroom coffin a last best wish for some
DELFT, Netherlands (AP) — For those seeking to live in the most sustainable way, there now is an afterlife too. A Dutch intrepid inventor is now “growing” coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fiber in a special mold that, in a week, turns into what could basically be compared to the looks of an unpainted Egyptian sarcophagus. And while traditional wooden coffins come from trees that can take decades to grow and years to break down in the soil, the mushroom versions biodegrades and delivers the remains to nature in barely a month and a half.
Concern about Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano changes with the wind
AMECAMECA, Mexico (AP) — As Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano continued puffing gas, water vapor and ash into the air, authorities recommended those downwind of its exhalations wear masks and cover their eyes. The 17,797-foot (5,425-meter) mountain just 45 miles (about 70 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City and known affectionately as “El Popo,” has been belching for days, dusting towns and crops in Puebla in a super-fine ash. Winds have blown a large plume of ash east over Puebla and Veracruz states and eventually the Bay of Campeche and beyond. Concern about the Popocatepetl volcano changes with the wind. While east of the mountain residents sweep streets and don’t remove their masks, to the west, they casually watch the smoking crater.
Musk gadfly has a new jet to track - the one used by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college student who was once banned from Twitter for posting the real-time movements of Elon Musk’s jet, has a new target: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Sweeney's new jet tracker on Twitter follows the movements of the official Florida state jet DeSantis uses for state business. Like Sweeney's revamped version of @elonjet, the DeSantis tracker reports movements after a 24-hour delay to comply with a Twitter rule change imposed after the company suspended his original Musk tracking account in December.
Kansas woman dies after falling into creek in Glacier National Park
WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — A 28-year-old woman from Kansas has died after falling into a creek in Glacier National Park and being swept into a gorge. Park officials say the woman fell from a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek on Monday afternoon. Bystanders waded into the water and pulled her out. The woman was declared dead by emergency responders. Her name and hometown have not been released.
