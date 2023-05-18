Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The man charged with murder in the death of 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a suitcase beside a Massachusetts highway in 2014 pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and was held without bail. Alberto Sierra Jr., the former boyfriend of Jeremiah Oliver's mother, was arraigned on Thursday, a day after he was arrested. An email seeking comment was left with his attorney. Jeremiah’s body was found in April 2014, but the boy was last seen alive in September 2013, and was not reported missing until December of that year.
White House expected to withdraw federal appeals court nomination, in judicial defeat for Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare judicial defeat for President Joe Biden, the White House is expected to soon withdraw the nomination of Michael Delaney for the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,. That word comes from a person familiar with Delaney's confirmation process. Delaney’s inability to secure the necessary Democratic votes both in the Senaye Judiciary Committee and on the floor is partly due to concerns over a legal brief on abortion that he signed as deputy attorney general in New Hampshire. The brief defended a parental notification law in the state. Delaney also faced scrutiny of his representation of St. Paul’s School, a private boarding school in New Hampshire that was sued in connection with a sexual assault.
More than 30 million US drivers don't know if they're at risk from a rare but dangerous airbag blast
DETROIT (AP) — More than 33 million people in the United States are driving vehicles that contain a potentially deadly threat: Airbag inflators that in rare cases can explode in a collision and spew shrapnel. Few of them know it. And because of a dispute between federal safety regulators and an airbag parts manufacturer, they aren’t likely to find out anytime soon. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that the manufacturer, ARC Automotive of Knoxville, Tennessee, recall 67 million inflators that could explode with such force as to blow apart a metal canister and expel shrapnel. But ARC is refusing to do so, setting up a possible court fight with the agency.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 million
LONDON (AP) — Britain's treasury has revealed that Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and lying-in-state last year cost the UK government an estimated 162 million pounds ($201 million). The state funeral for the late monarch, held on Sept. 19, was the first in the U.K. since that of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965. The occasion, attended by world leaders and dignitaries, followed 10 days of national mourning after the queen died on Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne. Hundreds of thousands of people were drawn to Westminster Abbey to see Britain’s longest-serving monarch lying in state. The costs were published Thursday as part of a written statement to Parliament.
Sam Zell, billionaire real estate investor, dies
Sam Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate who earned a multibillion-dollar fortune and a reputation as “the grave dancer” for his ability to revive moribund properties has died due to complications from a recent illness. He was 81. Bearded and blunt-spoken, Zell reveled in bucking traditional wisdom. He had a golden touch with real estate, and got his start managing apartment buildings as a college student. By the time he reached his 70s, he had amassed a fortune estimated at $3.8 billion.
Austrian actor Helmut Berger, movie star in the 1960s and 1970s, dies at 78
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and 1970s who rose to prominence with roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, has died. He was 78. His agent said that Berger died “peacefully but nevertheless unexpectedly” early Thursday in his home city of Salzburg. In 1964, he worked as a film extra in Rome before being discovered by Visconti, who would later become his partner and in 1966 gave him his first role. He played prominent roles in Visconti’s “The Damned,” “Ludwig” and “Conversation Piece.” Berger’s credits also included appearances in Vittorio De Sica’s “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis,” Massimo Dallamano’s “Dorian Gray,” and, later, in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III.”
84-year-old climber rescued from mountain in Nepal while seeking record
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An 84-year-old climber attempting to become the oldest person to summit all the world’s highest peaks has been rescued from a mountain in Nepal where he was injured. Spanish climber Carlos Soria was attempting to scale Mount Dhaulagiri but was hurt on his way to the top. He was flown from the mountain by a rescue helicopter on Thursday and brought to a hospital in Kathmandu for treatment. Sherpa guides and fellow climbers had helped him down the mountain to base camp after he was injured on Wednesday. Soria had scaled 12 of the 14 highest mountains in the world above 26,240 feet including Mount Everest, which is the tallest of them all.
Ford recalls SUVs, some for a second time, to fix rear camera display
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed. The recall covers certain Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators from the 2020 through 2023 model years, as well as 2020 through 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. All have 360-degree cameras. Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn’t work. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that the lack of a rear camera image can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford says it’s working with parts suppliers to identify the cause and develop a repair. Vehicles that were fixed under a January recall will have to be repaired again.
Husband of 2-time Olympic champion Justyna Kowalczyk killed in avalanche
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish Mountaineering Support Foundation says the husband of two-time Olympic champion Justyna Kowalczyk has been killed in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. Sports climber Kacper Tekieli last posted on Facebook on Tuesday from Konkordia Hut in Fiescherthal, Switzerland. Tekieli was 38 and was a climbing instructor who climbed in the Himalayas as well as in the Alps. He married Kowalczyk in 2020. The couple have a 20-month-old son. Kowalczyk was a cross-country skier who won gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Games. She has retired from competition.
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck in new light
LONDON (AP) — Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing the entire wreck in unprecedented detail and clarity. Using two remote operated submersibles, a team of researchers spent six weeks in the North Atlantic mapping the whole shipwreck and the surrounding 3-mile debris field, where personal belongings of the ocean liner’s passengers such as shoes and watches were scattered. Richard Parkinson, founder and chief executive of deep-sea exploration firm Magellan, estimated that the resulting data is 10 times larger than any underwater 3D model ever attempted before. Researchers have spent months rendering the large amount of data they gathered, and a documentary on the project is expected to come out next year
