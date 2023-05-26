Céline Dion cancels European concerts 'until I’m really ready to be back on stage'
Céline Dion has canceled all her scheduled tour dates through April 2024 as she continues treatment for a rare neurological disorder. A total of 42 European dates have been canceled, including stops in the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Austria, England, Scotland and Ireland. Earlier this year, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing. Stiff person syndrome causes rigid muscles and painful muscle spasms, which can be triggered by such things as loud noises or light touch.
Oath Keeper who stormed Capitol gets more than 8 years in prison in latest Jan. 6 sentencing
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Army veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style formation with fellow Oath Keepers members has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Jessica Watkins is the third member of the far-right extremist group to receive her punishment this week in one of the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought in the riot. She was acquitted of seditious conspiracy at trial but convicted of obstructing Congress. Watkins tearfully apologized for her actions before the judge handed down her sentence. On Thursday, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
New British Cycling rules bar transgender women from competing in elite female events
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Riders who were born male will be prevented from racing in British Cycling’s elite female events under a new transgender and non-binary participation policy published by the governing body. New rules for competitive events are due to be implemented this year and will see racing split into “open” and “female” categories. Transgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth will be eligible to compete in the open category. The female category will remain for those whose sex was assigned female at birth and for transgender men who are yet to begin hormone therapy.
Cannes turns up the glamour for amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research
ANTIBES, France (AP) — The attention at the Cannes Film Festival turns Thursday to the glitzy amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research.Queen Latifah is hosting the lavish bash that will collect millions through its auction of one-of-a-kind items and experiences. The evening’s co-chairs include Angela Bassett, Robert De Niro and Scarlett Johansson. Halsey, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha are expected to perform. The Associated Press is livestreaming the arrivals at amfAR on YouTube beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern. As of last year, the amfAR gala in Cannes has raised $245 million for the group’s lifesaving AIDS research programs.
California's epic melting snowpack means cold, deadly torrents ahead of Memorial Day weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California rivers fed by winter’s massive Sierra Nevada snowpack have been turned into cold and deadly torrents, drawing warnings from officials ahead of the Memorial Day weekend's traditional start of outdoor summer recreation. At least seven people, including two children, have died or gone missing in the grasp of powerful river currents this spring, and there have been numerous rescues. Sacramento swift-water rescue crews practiced their skills this week on the American River. Public safety officials say Sacramento has already had 20 water rescues so far this year, nearly as many as in all of 2022.
Unexploded WWII bomb forces evacuation of 2,500 residents in Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A large unexploded bomb from World War II has been discovered in the Polish city of Wroclaw, forcing the evacuation of 2,500 residents while it is removed. The bomb weighing 250 kilograms (550 pounds) was found near a railway overpass in the city in southwestern Poland during construction work. The city organized buses to take the evacuated residents to a safe area during the removal work on Friday. Train traffic has also halted. During World War II, Wroclaw was the German city of Breslau. It saw heavy fighting and widespread destruction, coming under heavy Soviet bombardment. The city became part of Poland when borders were redrawn after the war, with the defeated Germany forced to give up territory.
Hugh Grant's lawsuit alleging illegal snooping by The Sun tabloid cleared for trial
LONDON (AP) — A London court has rejected an attempt by the publisher of The Sun newspaper to throw out a lawsuit by actor Hugh Grant alleging that journalists and investigators it hired illegally snooped on him. The court on Friday tossed out Grant's phone hacking claims because he brought them too late. But the court said he deserves a trial in January on claims that include tapping his landline and bugging his car and home. The case was argued during a hearing last month that also included phone hacking allegations by Prince Harry against News Group Newspapers. The ruling didn't address Harry's case.
GOP field in Pennsylvania Senate race still wide open as hard-right state lawmaker says he won't run
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A hard-right Pennsylvania state lawmaker says he will not challenge Democratic Sen. Bob Casey. The decision leaves the GOP primary field wide open. State Sen. Doug Mastriano made the announcement Thursday night as top party officials try to recruit a strong candidate in the moderate battleground state in 2024. Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is the favorite of party leaders and has drawn pledges of financial support from top Republican officials — should he decide to run. Mastriano was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in last year’s race for governor but lost badly. Pennsylvania is a top GOP target in their quest to recapture the Senate majority.
California unlikely to run short of electricity this summer thanks to storms, new power sources
RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — California regulators say the state is unlikely to run short of electricity this summer, thanks to new power sources and a wet winter that filled reservoirs to restart hydroelectric power plants shuttered during the drought. Officials say more than 8,000 megawatts of new wind, solar and battery power will come online by September. One megawatt of electricity is enough to power about 750 homes. California normally has more than enough electricity to power the homes and businesses of its more than 39 million people. But the electrical grid has trouble when it gets really hot and everyone turns on their air conditioners at the same time. California ran short of power in 2020. That caused brief blackouts for hundreds of thousands of households.
Acclaimed Cleveland school dance teacher convicted of raping students, could face life in prison
CLEVELAND (AP) — A former school dance instructor in Cleveland faces up to life prison after being convicted Thursday of raping six teenage students and sexually abusing two others. Jurors also found Terence Greene guilty on kidnapping and felonious assault charges. Greene was an acclaimed dance teacher who helped launch the careers of many young dancers. Prosecutors say he began sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy soon after he was hired by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in the late 1990s. They say the eight victims in the case ranged were teenagers when the abuse began. A message seeking comment was left with Greene’s attorney on Thursday.
