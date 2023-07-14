At least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area this week, weather service says
CHICAGO (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado outbreak in the Chicago area this week produced at least 11 twisters. Preliminary findings show they were relatively weak. No injuries were reported when Wednesday’s storms ripped roofs from buildings and toppled trees in the Chicago area and points west. One tornado touched down near O’Hare International Airport. The weather service said Friday that at least eight tornadoes had preliminary ratings of EF-0. Those produce winds as high as 85 miles per hour. The three others had preliminary ratings of EF-1. They pack winds as high as 110 miles per hour.
Woman arrested on drug charges linked to death of Robert De Niro's grandson, official says
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges for allegedly selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson. A law enforcement official says 20-year-old Sofia Haley Marks was arrested Thursday on charges of selling drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the arrest. Rodriguez was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the death on Instagram. Marks is expected to appear in federal court later Friday.
Prosecutor says Kevin Spacey is not just a 'big flirt,' but a ‘big sexual bully’
LONDON (AP) — Kevin Spacey has denied that grabbing men by the crotch was his “trademark” pickup move. The Hollywood star got increasingly testy under questioning on Friday by the prosecutor who accused him of sexually assaulting four men. The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges, including sexual and indecent assault. Spacey’s stellar film, television and stage career went into a spiral in 2017 as the #MeToo movement gained momentum and a fellow actor accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior. Spacey says he never sexually assaulted three men, saying two of them had shared consensual encounters with him. He said crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth was just a “clumsy pass.”
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million. No winning ticket was sold for the $750 million jackpot drawing Wednesday night. The next drawing is Saturday. If someone buys the winning ticket, they will have the option to get $441.9 million in a one-time cash payout instead of the full $875 million over time. The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing would be the third highest in the history of the game. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19. That top prize was nearly $253 million.
Coyotes terminate contract of Galchenyuk following arrest on multiple charges
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have terminated the contract of newly-signed free agent forward Alex Galchenyuk following his arrest on multiple charges last weekend. The Coyotes terminated Galchenyuk’s contract on Friday due to a material breach of terms a day after placing him on unconditional waivers. Galchenyuk was arrested Sunday on charges of private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. A spokesperson said the hit and run was only property damage and no injuries occurred. The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, $775,000 contract on July 1 for his third stint with the team.
Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
SRIHARIKOTA, India (AP) — An Indian spacecraft is blazing its way toward the far side of the moon in a follow-up mission to a failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, took off on Friday from a launchpad in southern India, along with an orbiter, a lander and a rover. The spacecraft is set to embark on a monthlong journey before landing on the moon’s surface later in August. That'll make India the fourth country — after the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China — to achieve this. India’s previous attempt to land a robotic spacecraft near the moon’s south pole failed in 2019.
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Lisa Marie Presley died from complications from bariatric surgery she had several years ago. The details were revealed in an autopsy report released by coroner's officials on Thursday. Presley's death was ruled as being from natural causes. The singer, songwriter and heir of Elvis Presley died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 54 on Jan. 12. Paramedics had responded to a 911 call of a woman in cardiac arrest at her home. Presley was buried at Graceland, the home where she lived with her father as a child that has become a museum, tourist attraction and shrine for Elvis fans.
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it's still considered safe
The World Health Organization's cancer agency has deemed the artificial sweetener aspartame a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe. The differing results of the coordinated reviews were released early Friday by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and and a separate group of experts. Scientists said that as long as people don't exceed recommended levels, they shouldn't worry about any potential cancer risk from aspartame, which is widely used in diet sodas and foods. Aspartame joins a list of more than 300 other possible cancer-causing agents.
Italians outraged after court clears man of groping a teen because the contact was under 10 seconds
ROME (AP) — Italians are using social media to denounce a court verdict clearing a school janitor of a sexual assault charge for groping a 17-year-old student because it only lasted “around five/10 seconds.” Court documents say the man slipped his hands beneath her underpants as she was pulling up her trousers while walking up the stairs at a Rome high school. Despite his admission of groping the young woman, a court in Rome ruled last week that the groping was ’just a few seconds” and wasn’t sexual, and that it was so brief that his argument that it was a joke was convincing even if “inopportune.” The verdict has spawned videos of people groping their own chests as chronometers count down 10 seconds.
Got Sriracha? The price for a bottle of Huy Fong's iconic hot sauce gets spicy with supplies short
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just you. Sriracha is hard to come by these days — at least for one popular brand. The shortage of Huy Fong Foods’ Sriracha, the beloved red hot sauce packaged in those green-capped bottles, isn’t new — with the company pointing to a scarcity of chile pepper supply for several years now. And as frustrated fans continue to face store shelves missing the Huy Fong name, third-party resellers are punching up prices. In many places, the bottles are simply sold out — giving leverage to those listing the now-rare product on Amazon, eBay and more. Some experts say that the Huy Fong shortage is partially a consequence of climate change, others note it could reflect potential issues with suppliers.
