Tom Brady will toss passes for Delta Air Lines. The retired quarterback will be a strategic adviser
ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady is putting on a Delta Air Lines uniform, at least figuratively. Delta said Wednesday that it has agreed to bring the former star quarterback on board as a long-term strategic adviser. Financial terms of the partnership aren't being disclosed. Delta says Brady will help with marketing and also work on developing training and teamwork tools for airline employees. He will also appear on a series of video interviews that are conducted by Delta CEO Ed Bastian. Brady says he and his teammates flew on Delta many times and he has “loved and respected” the airline.
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
MADRID (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors say soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. Rubiales is the suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation. He kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that. Rubiales has since been suspended from his post by FIFA.
The Rolling Stones announce release date for their new album and unveil lead single, 'Angry'
LONDON (AP) — The Rolling Stones are back, and they’re “Angry.” At least that is the title of the debut single from the band’s new album, the first to contain all original songs in 18 years. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood came to London’s Hackney district on Wednesday to unveil the new album, “Hackney Diamonds," released Oct. 20. Jagger said not all the songs are furious; the album also contains “love songs, ballads, country-type” sounds. Recorded in December and January, it features drummer Steve Jordan on 10 of the 12 tracks in place of original stick man Charlie Watts, who died in 2021. Two more songs were recorded in 2019 with Watts.
British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges escapes from London prison
LONDON (AP) — A British soldier awaiting trial on terror-related charges has escaped from a prison in southwest London and police have launched an urgent manhunt. Counterterror police say Daniel Abed Khalife went missing from Wandsworth Prison early Wednesday. He has been accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act. Khalife has denied all the charges against him. No explanation of how Khalife escaped has been provided.
4 exceptionally preserved Roman swords discovered in a Dead Sea cave in Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have discovered four Roman-era swords with their wooden and leather hilts and scabbards and steel blades exquisitely preserved after 1,900 years in a desert cave near the Dead Sea. Researchers who published the preliminary findings in a newly released book on Wednesday propose that the arms were stashed in the remote cavern by Jewish rebels during an uprising against the Roman Empire in the 130s. The exceptionally intact artifacts were found about two months ago and tell a story of empire and rebellion, of long-distance conquest and local insurrection. The swords were dated based on their typology, and have not yet undergone radiocarbon dating.
Trump's Truth Social gets a lifeline after deadline for a big cash infusion is extended
Donald’s Trump’s Truth Social got a lifeline this week after a blank-check company that could infuse the social media platform with cash agreed to extend a critical deadline for a year. Digital World Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company, had a Friday deadline to complete its merger with, Truth Social parent Trump Media & Technology Group. Digital World shareholders, who have agreed to extend the deadline four times already, agreed to do so again this week, pushing the merger deadline until next September. A merger would release to Trump Media $290 million held by Digital World and another $1 billion that private investors had committed to the combined company.
Suspect sought after 4 Michigan State Police cruisers set on fire and shot at in Upper Peninsula
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a male suspected of shooting at and setting fire to four unoccupied Michigan State Police cruisers at one of the agency’s posts in the Upper Peninsula. The agency says the suspect, a white male who was wearing camouflage in footage of the early Wednesday attack on the vehicles, is considered armed and dangerous. State police spokesman Lt. Mark Giannunzio says four unoccupied police cruisers were set on fire at the Sault Ste. Marie Post and some of them were also struck by rifle rounds at around 3:30 a.m. He says investigators are still assessing the damage, but that three of the cruisers “are total losses.”
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Two suburban Philadelphia school districts are shuttered and one of the nation’s premier botanical gardens is closed as authorities hunt for a convicted murderer. Danelo Cavalcante has been spotted five times since he escaped from jail Thursday in Chester County, where he was awaiting transfer to serve a life sentence in state prison. The most recent sighting came Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where trail surveillance video captured him in a hooded sweatshirt, walking with a duffel bag and backpack. Cavalcante is considered extremely dangerous. A jury convicted Cavalcante of murdering Deborah Brandao in 2021. He is also wanted in his native Brazil in a 2017 killing.
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage
MIAMI (AP) — Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage and two children. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” actor on Tuesday in Florida court. The court filing says “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Turner and Jonas married in a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel on May 1, 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards. They had a daughter in 2020 and another last year. Jonas is seeking joint custody according to the divorce documents.
Chiefs' All-Pro TE Travis Kelce hyperextends knee in practice for opener vs Detroit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs’ final practice before their opener against Detroit on Tuesday, leaving his status in question for Thursday night's game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the injury occurred during their final full workout Tuesday but provided no other details. The 33-year-old Kelce has not missed a game to injury since his rookie year in 2013, which he had a microfracture procedure to fix a cartilage problem in his knee. He has twice been held out of meaningless games to end the regular season.
