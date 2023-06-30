Haze, heat and storms are affecting summer festivities in many parts of the U.S.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The nation’s midsection is heading into the July Fourth weekend and instead of enjoying the start of summer people are facing smoky haze, high temperatures and powerful derecho winds that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of residents. Utility crews were scrambling Friday to restore electricity after a storm front moved across Illinois and Indiana on Thursday packing winds more than 70 miles an hour at times. Utility companies faced the challenge of trying to replace electrical lines entangled in downed trees ahead of more expected thunderstorms and temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees.
A temple elephant in Sri Lanka will be airlifted back to Thailand after allegations of neglect
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Veterinarians are preparing to airlift an Asian elephant from Sri Lanka back to its home country of Thailand this weekend after it spent more than two decades at a Buddhist temple where activists alleged it was abused. The Thai royal family gave the elephant as a gift in 2001 to Sri Lanka’s government, which in turn gifted it to the temple where it was given honored roles in religious processions. However, activists raised allegations it was being mistreated, including that it had a stiff leg from a long-neglected injury. The Thai government intervened, and veterinarians at Sri Lanka's national zoo are preparing the elephant for an airlift to Thailand on Sunday.
TV series put on pause by the Hollywood writers strike
A strike by unionized Hollywood writers that is nearly two months old has already had a significant affect on the airing and production of television series. Shows on long-term hiatus include “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Saturday Night Live.” Shows that have seen either production or writing for future seasons stopped include “Stranger Things” on “Netflix,” “Hacks” on Max, “Yellowjackets” on Showtime and “Family Guy” on Fox. The looming possibility of actors joining the writers on strike would mean a far larger shutdown.
Wildfire smoke drives traditional summer camp activities indoors
The Canadian wildfires that have shrouded much of the nation in smoky haze are making it much harder for American kids to enjoy one of the staples of summer camp: fresh country air. As a result, many camps in the Midwest and the East have been moving activities indoors, seeking advice from medical professionals and hoping the air quality improves soon so campers can get back to hiking, playing tetherball and waging games of capture the flag. For instance, YMCA Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer in western Pennsylvania closed its outdoor pool Wednesday and sent home a few campers with health problems.
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light didn't support her during backlash
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined” over her partnership with the beer giant. In an Instagram video posted Thursday, she said “she was waiting for the brand to reach out to me. But they never did.” She also says she's been followed and is scared to leave her house after facing bullying and transphobia. Anheuser-Busch didn't mention Mulvaney in a statement, but said it remains committed to its partnerships, including those with the LGBTQ+ community.
London prosecutor calls Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'a sexual bully' who preys on men
LONDON (AP) — A London prosecutor says Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is a “sexual bully” who assaults other men and doesn’t respect personal boundaries. Prosecutor Christine Agnew said in her opening statement at Space's sexual assault trial on Friday that the four men who have accused him didn't know each other but all had the misfortune to attract the American actor's attention. Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that date from 2001 to 2013, when he worked at London’s Old Vic Theatre. A conviction could send him to prison, while an acquittal could allow for a career comeback. Defense lawyer Patrick Gibbs says jurors will hear truths, half-truths, deliberate exaggerations and lies during the trial.
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of failing to act during the 2018 Parkland high school massacre. Fired Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as Thursday’s verdict was read. The 60-year-old was the deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a shooter murdered 17 people there five years ago. Peterson arrived at the building about two minutes after the six-minute attack began. Prosecutors had claimed he should have gone inside to stop the shooter. He had insisted he didn’t know where the shots were coming from. It was the first time a U.S. law enforcement officer had been tried for actions during a school shooting.
Bed Bath & Beyond lives on!(line). Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer and changes name
NEW YORK (AP) — Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. The deal doesn’t include the Bed Bath & Beyond physical stores, which are shuttering, nor the Buybuy Baby chain. The Midvale, Utah-based company, which sells primarily furniture, said it will start rolling out the name change in Canada in early July. In August, customers in the U.S. will see a relaunch of a refreshed website and mobile app under the Bed Bath & Beyond name.
'Watermelon snow' piques curiosities in Utah after abnormally wet winter
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — The presence of pinkish snow in the Rocky Mountains is piquing the curiosities of hikers, campers and photo-seekers this summer and raising a host of questions about nature, health and climate. The so-called “watermelon snow” comes from algae that swim to the surface and change colors to protect themselves from ultraviolet rays. The phenomenon is regularly observed throughout the globe annually, but is particularly prevalent in Utah this year because remnants from an abnormally snowy winter have lasted at high altitudes through the summer. Though the color-tinted snow poses little risk to humans or animals who may consume it, scientists caution it may accelerate snowmelt, challenging reservoirs and leading to glaciers shrinking long-term.
Driver lost control of tanker truck on off ramp before I-95 collapse, federal safety officials say
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on a curved off-ramp on Interstate 95, causing the truck to flip and catch fire, leading to the collapse of the northbound lanes in early June. This is according to a preliminary report from federal safety officials. The National Transportation Safety Board’s brief report released Thursday outlined what happened on June 11. A vehicle was hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline from Wilmington, Delaware, to a gas station located on Oxford Avenue in Philadelphia when it crashed and caught fire on the off-ramp, killing the driver and damaging a section of the interstate.
