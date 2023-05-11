Jacklyn Zeman, longtime 'General Hospital' cast member who played nurse Bobbie Spencer, dies at 70
Jacklyn Zeman, who for 45 years played nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's ‘General Hospital," has died at age 70. Her family confirmed the news Wednesday and says she died after a short battle with cancer. Zeman earned four Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her portrayal of Bobbie. The character projected a big heart and bubbly personality but was not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for herself and others. Zeman also had a role on the crime drama “The Bay,” for which she earned a fourth Daytime Emmy nod. She is survived by two daughters.
Russian woman who left note on grave of Putin's parents convicted amid dissent crackdown
A Russian court has given a two-year suspended sentence to a St. Petersburg woman who left a note on the grave of President Vladimir Putin’s parents that said they had “raised a freak and a killer.” The court found 60-year-old Irina Tsybaneva guilty Thursday of desecrating burial places motivated by political hatred. Her lawyer said she hadn’t desecrated the grave physically or sought publicity for her action. The note that Tsybaneva placed on the grave on the eve of Putin’s birthday read, “Parents of a maniac, take him to your place. He causes so much pain and trouble." Since Russia invaded Ukraine. the government has waged a relentless crackdown on dissent.
New book on Bob Dylan will feature hundreds of rare images
NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of rare photos and other images from the archives of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will be featured in “Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine,” coming out this fall. The new release also will include dozens of essays, with novelist Michael Ondaatje, critic Greil Marcus and former U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo among the contributors. Callaway Arts & Entertainment announced Thursday that the 600-page book will come out Oct. 24. The founder of Callaway, Nicholas Callaway, said in a statement that “Mixing Up the Medicine” will “introduce the full scope of this artist’s monumental creativity and achievements to a new generation.”
Stunning mosaic of baby star clusters created from 1 million telescope shots
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have created a stunning mosaic of baby star clusters hiding in our galactic backyard. The montage, published Thursday, reveals five vast stellar nurseries less than 1,500 light-years away. To come up with their atlas, scientists pieced together more than 1 million images taken over five years by the European Southern Observatory in Chile. The observatory's infrared survey telescope was able to peer through clouds of dust and discern infant stars never seen before. Researchers say the observations will help them better understand how stars evolve from dust.
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes in the U.S. Here's why
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes in the U.S. because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01. The bikes were sold in the U.S. from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400. They were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Peloton and Dick’s websites.
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle in Florida, authorities say
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a central Florida neighborhood and was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. A police officer was also shot in the foot Wednesday evening in Lakeland. An officer spotted a vehicle similar to one involved in a drive-by shooting at a park earlier. Officials say that the occupants jumped out of the car and that the officer ran after the teen, who was carrying a gun. Police say the teen shot as the officer rounded a corner. Police say the teen fled again but was arrested after engaging officers in another gun battle.
Michael Jordan's famed 'Dream Team' Olympic jacket heading to auction
The jacket that Michael Jordan famously and grudgingly wore while receiving an Olympic gold medal has been in Brian McIntyre’s possession for more than three decades now. He figures the time is right to let someone else enjoy it. The red, white and blue Reebok jacket that Jordan was forced to wear on the medal stand alongside the other members of USA Basketball’s first “Dream Team” at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is headed to auction. Jordan didn't want to wear it because he's a Nike athlete. Sotheby’s has the offering that will run through June 28. The auction house estimates that the jacket could fetch anywhere from $1 million to $3 million.
'Money, power, sex:' Idaho prosecutors asks jury to convict slain kids' mom in alleged doomsday plot
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho prosecutors told jurors that a woman charged with murder in the slayings of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a bizarre doomsday-focused plot wanted their money. On Thursday, they made their final arguments, asking the jury to convict Lori Vallow Daybell. The defense team will present their arguments after the prosecution, likely attempting to persuade jurors that there simply isn’t enough evidence to convict. Vallow Daybell and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, are both charged with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in the deaths of the two children. Prosecutors also have charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell will be tried separately.
Havasupai Tribe in Arizona marks a spiritual homecoming: ‘We are still the Grand Canyon’
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Members of a small tribe in Arizona are marking the renaming of a popular campground in Grand Canyon National Park as Havasupai Gardens. The Havasupai Tribe had lobbied the federal government for years to change the name from Indian Garden. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names granted approval in November. Tribal members trekked down a portion of the Bright Angel Trail last Friday for a blessing and dedication ceremony. It was an emotional homecoming for participants. And for the federal government, it was a reckoning of sorts nearly a century after it forced the last of the Havasupai people from the land.
Shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany leaves 2 dead; suspect detained
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany and two people were killed. The shooting occurred at a factory Sindelfingen, a city near Stuttgart. Police received the first emergency calls on Thursday morning. Police said a 53-year-old suspect was taken into custody. They say the men killed were both 44 years old and there is no further danger to people at the plant. German news agency dpa reports that the dead men and the suspect all worked for Rhenus, a logistics company. In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said it was “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news.”
