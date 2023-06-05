Yahya Abdul-Mateen II earns a Tony Award nomination for 'Topdog/Underdog'
NEW YORK (AP) — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II first encountered the play “Topdog/Underdog” in college as a favor for a student director who needed actors for a showcase. It turned into a favor for Abdul-Mateen. He says it immediately came alive. Abdul-Mateen returned to Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer-winning work this winter, earning a Tony Award nomination in his Broadway debut opposite Corey Hawkins. Tony-winning director Kenny Leon says Abdul-Mateen wasn’t finished exploring his character even after the play opened or after the reviews came in. In a supremely ironic twist, Abdul-Mateen will face-off at the Tonys for the lead actor in a play trophy with his onstage brother, Hawkins, extending their sibling rivalry off-stage.
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited from Peru to US this week
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The Peruvian government says the main suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway will be extradited this week to the United States. Javier Llaque, head of Peru’s prison system, told The Associated Press Monday that custody of Joran van der Sloot will be handed over to Interpol “first thing in the morning” Thursday, after which the Dutchman will be taken to an airport in the capital, Lima, to board an airplane to the U.S. Van der Sloot on Saturday was transferred to a prison in Lima from one in the Andes, where he was serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman.
Former Vice President Pence files paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has filed paperwork declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a historic challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump. Pence, the nation’s 48th vice president, will formally launch his bid for the Republican nomination with a video and kickoff event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, the date of his 64th birthday. His candidacy adds yet another contender to the growing GOP field and puts Pence in direct competition with his former boss just two years after their time in the White House ended with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Driver gets fined $129,544 after latest speeding episode in Finland
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A wealthy driver has been fined 121,000 euros ($129,544) for speeding in Finland, where such penalties are calculated on the basis of an offender’s income. The main newspaper for Finland's Aaland Islands quoted Anders Wiklöf as saying in an article published Monday, “I really regret the matter.” Wiklöf was driving 82 kilometers per hour (51 miles per hour) in a 50 kilometer per hour zone when police ticketed him Saturday. The Nya Aaland newspaper said that along with the fine, he had his driver’s license suspended for 10 days. It wasn’t the first time Wiklöf was caught driving too fast. He had to cough up 63,680 euros in 2018 and 95,000 euros five years earlier.
Too much information? Jason Isbell believes opening your life to fans builds a stronger bond
NEW YORK (AP) — If Jason Isbell is keeping many more secrets, it's hard to imagine what they might be. The singer-songwriter and his wife, Amanda Shires, share the details of their life to an extraordinary degree. This, he believes, helps create a stronger bond with fans, and honesty promotes better art. Through his music, interviews and a film that came out this spring, Isbell has detailed a troubled patch in his marriage and the story of how he almost destroyed his career by drinking before he redeemed himself with recovery. Isbell is one of the strongest rock songwriters around, a status he cements with an upcoming disc.
Remembering D-Day: Key facts and figures about epochal World War II invasion
OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Veterans and world dignitaries are commemorating the 79th anniversary of the operation. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. Several thousand Allied troops and German forces were killed on that single day alone. More than 2 million Allied soldiers, sailors, pilots, medics and other people from a dozen countries were involved in the overall Operation Overlord. That was the code name for the battle to wrest western France from Nazi control that started on D-Day.
Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft's email platform
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning. Microsoft 365 outage and problem reports peaked at almost 18,000 shortly after 11 a.m. ET Monday morning, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports have appeared to decline since then. The company said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Monday Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and later added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.
Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to second son
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy. Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30th. The baby, who weighed 7lbs 1oz, is the couple’s second child. The couple’s eldest child, two-year-old August, is now a big brother. Eugenie, 33, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. The child is 13th in line to the throne.
Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show 'Meet the Press' and being replaced by Kristen Welker
NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck Todd says he's leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show and will be replaced by Kristen Welker. The 51-year-old Todd told viewers Sunday he's ”watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late." Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics, including Donald Trump. There were rumors Todd's time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned last year. It’s unclear when Todd's last show will be. Welker will be the first Black moderator of “Meet the Press” and the first woman since Martha Rountree left in 1953.
What to stream this week: Janelle Monáe, a Cheetos origin story, Diablo IV and 'Avatar'
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Janelle Monáe and Niall Horan, a movie about a Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally washes onto streaming shores Wednesday. Twelve celebrities, including former cyclist Lance Armstrong, Ariel Winter of “Modern Family” and Tom Schwartz of “Vanderpump Rules” are put in a Mars simulation and presented with a series of challenges to colonize their version of the Red Planet in “Stars on Mars." And Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” drops its fourth and final season starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in a coming-of-age story about an Indian American high school teen.
