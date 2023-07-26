Miami-Dade police chief shot himself after offering resignation, mayor says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Miami-Dade's mayor says the director of the Police Department shot himself shortly after offering to resign over an his actions at Tampa hotel during a law enforcement conference. The shooting happened Sunday night along Interstate 75 south of Tampa. Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, had called Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, after leaving the hotel following an argument with his wife, Jody Ramirez that sparked a police investigation. He spoke with her on the drive home. The mayor says Ramirez told her he'd made a mistake and was prepared to resign. State law enforcement are investigating Ramirez's actions at the hotel. Police had initially concluded that no one was hurt and that no one was in danger.
6 days after fuel spill reported, most in Tennessee city still can't drink the tap water
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — It’s been six days since residents of a Tennessee city were told that diesel fuel spilled into a local reservoir, and most of them still can’t drink their tap water. Many of the 40,000 people who live and work in the Memphis suburb of Germantown remained under an order Wednesday to avoid using water for everything except flushing toilets. They can’t drink or boil tap water, or use it showering or bathing. Officials advised using bottled water for personal use, and the city has been distributing bottled water since Friday. It was not immediately clear when the tap water would be deemed safe.
Actor Marla Gibbs, 92, will tell her life story in the memoir 'It's Never Too Late'
NEW YORK (AP) — Marla Gibbs waited a long time to tell her life story. The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers dedicated to Black stories. The memoir will come out in fall 2024. The 92-year-old Gibbs is calling the book “It’s Never Too Late,” in which she traces her rise from Chicago’s South Side to long-term success in Hollywood. Gibbs’ other credits include the films “The Visit” and “Meteor Man” and a recurring role on the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”
Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by appeals court
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court will consider reviving the lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children. After hearing oral arguments Wednesday, the court could order the two cases to trial. The lawsuits were filed after Jackson’s death by Wade Robson in 2013 and James Safechuck in 2014. The two became known for telling their stories on the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland." They sued two corporations that were owned by Jackson, alleging the companies had a duty to protect them from years of abuse. A judge disagreed, and two years ago threw out the lawsuits. That ruling could soon be overturned.
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $910 million after no one wins top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $910 million after a drawing without a winner extended a stretch of bad luck dating back to April. The numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and the yellow ball 25. The absence of a winner for Tuesday’s estimated $820 million jackpot means there have been 28 drawings without a big winner. The new $910 million prize for Friday night's drawing is among the largest in U.S. lottery history and follows a $1.08 billion Powerball prize won by a player July 19 in Los Angeles.
Samsung unveils two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics has unveiled two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens. The clamshell-designed Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, a larger device that opens and folds like a book, will be available for pre-orders starting July 26 in certain markets including the United States and South Korea. Built with 6.7-inch and 7.6-inch main screens, the phones have bigger displays than Samsung’s previous folding devices and are equipped with more advanced cameras, providing crisper visuals and more features for work, text and video chats, movies and games, the company said.
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. A family spokesman said USC medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on Monday at Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest and he was transported to a hospital. The spokesman said James was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit. James was one of the nation's top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.
Volunteers working to save nearly 100 beached whales in Australia, but more than half have died
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Volunteers are working frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia, but more than 50 have already died. Nearly 100 long-finned pilot whales, stranded themselves Tuesday near Cheynes Beach by the city of Albany, on the southern tip of Western Australia, south of Perth. The state environment minister said the scene was utterly heartbreaking and distressing. Wildlife experts said the unusual behavior of the whales could indicate stress or illness within the pod. Pilot whales are social animals that often maintain close relationships with their pods throughout their lives.
Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane's arm to collapse and crash to street
NEW YORK (AP) — The mayor of New York City says four people suffered minor injuries but no one died when a fire on a construction crane caused its arm to strike a building as it crashed to the street. Pedestrians ran for their lives early Wednesday as the crane's arm fell. The cause of the fire and partial collapse on Manhattan's West Side is being investigated. A fire official says the person operating the crane tried to put out the fire as it spread but had to flee to safety. Mayor Eric Adams says “this could have been much worse." Two firefighters also experienced chest pains and heat exhaustion.
London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday
LONDON (AP) — A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years. Jurors returned their verdicts Wednesday in Southwark Crown Court after deliberating over three days. Three men accused the Oscar winner of aggressively grabbing their crotches and an aspiring actor said he awoke to the actor performing oral sex on him after falling asleep or passing out at Spacey’s apartment. Spacey, who turned 64 on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
