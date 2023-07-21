Cupkin children's cups sold on Amazon recalled over newly-detected lead levels
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 345,000 children’s cups are being recalled due to lead levels that exceed the federal content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. Soojimus is recalling 8-ounce and 12-ounce models of its Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups — sold on Amazon and the Cupkin website from 2018 through earlier this year. Consumers in possession of the recalled Cupkin cups are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Soojimus for a full refund. No illnesses or injuries related to the recall have been reported to date. In a response to the recall, Cupkin noted that it intiated the voluntary recall after receiving consumer feedback and conducting additional testing. Lead was not detected during the products’ intital development, the brand added.
Fire damages building that houses office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a fire has caused heavy damage to a building that houses the Bowling Green office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul as well as a local law firm. Bowling Green Fire Department spokeswoman Katie McKee told the Daily News that crews worked for hours to extinguish the flames, which caused a roof collapse. McKee says no injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the Friday morning fire are under investigation. Paul said in a statement that he was thankful for the quick response and that his office is working with authorities to assess damages and determine a cause and will continue to operate for constituents.
Miami Beach area under precautionary boil water alert after main break
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A water main break in Miami Beach caused pressure to drop and forced officials to issue a precautionary boil water alert for the tourism hotspot. A private contractor hit a water main late Thursday in the South Beach section of the city, causing the break. City officials were advising residents and tourists to use bottled water Friday or to boil tap water for one minute before using for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes. The precautionary boil notice will be in place until drinking water test results pass for two consecutive days. More than a third of the area's hotels are in Miami Beach.
'Help me' sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car. The rescue occurred July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles. A police statement Thursday says officers responded to a trouble call and found the girl in distress. Police say witnesses had seen her hold up the sign and they called 911. Detectives determined the girl was abducted July 6 in San Antonio, Texas, and was sexually assaulted while being brought to California. Sixty-one-year-old Steven Robert Sabalan of Cleburne, Texas, was arrested and on Thursday was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Mother and 3 children dead in possible Oklahoma murder-suicide
VERDIGRIS, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her three children were found dead in an Oklahoma home in what may be a murder-suicide. It happened Thursday in the Verdigris, an east Tulsa suburb. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Hunter McKee says a police officer driving nearby stopped after seeing fireworks coming from a garage. Verdigris Police Chief Jack Shackleford said the officer found a woman and two children in a garage. The woman said they were held hostage by a woman with a gun and there were children in the home. McKee says authorities later entered the home and found the woman and three children, believed to range in age from several months to 11 years old, fatally shot.
Jury awards Florida girl burned by McDonald's Chicken McNugget $800,000 in damages
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida jury awarded $800,000 in damages to a little girl who received second-degree burns when a hot Chicken McNugget fell on her leg as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant. Lawyers for Olivia Caraballo's family were seeking $15 million in damages. Jurors reached their verdict after deliberating for less than two hours on Wednesday. The child was 4 when the McNugget fell onto her thigh and got caught between her skin and the seatbelt as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru. A separate jury in May found McDonald’s USA and its franchise operator, Upchurch Foods, liable for her injuries.
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59
Kevin Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. Mitnick died Sunday in Las Vegas after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. His colorful career — from student tinkerer to FBI-hunted fugitive, imprisoned felon and finally respected cybersecurity professional, public speaker and author tapped for advice by U.S. lawmakers and global corporations — mirrors the evolution of society’s grasp of the nuances of computer hacking.
Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison cited for 140 mph driving in 55 zone by state patrol
Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison has been cited for speeding and reckless driving after a state trooper clocked him at 140 mph in his sports car in a 55 mph zone. The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate Hwy. 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown. The 21-year-old Addison was the only person involved. An investigation into the incident was ongoing. Addison was the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft out of USC.
Music Review: 'Barbie' soundtrack delivers a dreamhouse of Kenergy and ballads alike
The Barbie industrial complex has detonated, coating the planet in pink, sparkly fallout. For the blockbuster's soundtrack, “Barbie The Album,” director Greta Gerwig and producer Marc Ronson corralled a set of huge artists at the top of their games and have come away with a raucous, joyous, and occasionally touching collection, writes the Associated Press' Jim Pollock. The result is a worthy, danceable bookend to the classic “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack of a generation before, courtesy artists like Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Tame Impala — even Ken actor Ryan Gosling himself.
Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay in a first for US-based pro leagues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen has come out as gay. His announcement is a first for a male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league. Maxen spoke about his sexual orientation in an interview published Thursday by Outsports. He said he didn't want to lie about the way he lives his life or his boyfriend of two years. While Maxen’s announcement is a first for a male coach, NFL players have come out previously. Carl Nassib came out in 2021 while playing for Las Vegas and played for Tampa Bay last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.