Cynthia Weil, Grammy winning lyricist who had hits with husband Barry Mann, dead at 82
NEW YORK (AP) — Cynthia Weil, a Grammy-winning lyricist of great range and endurance who enjoyed a decades-long partnership with husband Barry Mann and helped write "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "On Broadway," "Walking in the Rain" and dozens of other hits, has died at age 82. Weil and Mann, married in 1961, were one of popular music's most successful teams. They were part of a remarkable pool of talent recruited by impresarios Don Kirshner and Al Nevins and based in Manhattan's Brill Building neighborhood. Weil and Mann were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.
Bug in Chase Bank online banking causing double transactions, fees
NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of Chase’s online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of late morning on Friday. Numerous Chase customers were posting on social media that their rent or bill payments were taken out of their accounts twice and reporting hold times with customer service approaching more than an hour.
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa task force has completed its search for survivors at the site of a partially collapsed Davenport apartment building without finding three missing people who are feared dead, authorities said Friday. The focus has shifted to shoring up the structure so recovery efforts can begin. Rick Halleran, the task force’s Cedar Rapids division chief, said the search for survivors was completed Thursday evening after electrical equipment connected to the building was controlled. Officials said Friday the building has been unstable and needed to settle before further action could take place. Halleran said, “We do what the building tells us to do."
Haitian businessman gets life sentence in 2021 assassination of Haiti's president
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has sentenced a Haitian-Chilean businessman to life in prison for his role in helping a group of Colombian mercenaries obtain weapons to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Rodolphe Jaar is one of 11 people arrested and charged in the United States for the murder of Moïse, and the only one to plead guilty and to be sentenced. He had pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States, and to providing material support resulting in death. Federal Judge José E. Martínez handed down the sentence at a hearing in Miami.
British teen reported to anti-terror police by mother gets life sentence with minimum 6-year term
LONDON (AP) — A teenage man who was reported to British anti-terror authorities by his mother was jailed for life on Friday and will serve a minimum term of six years for plotting a terror attack on police officers or soldiers. In what was the first terror sentencing in England and Wales to be televised, the judge praised the mother of Matthew King, 19, for raising her suspicions to the Prevent counter-terror program. King, who was radicalized online during the coronavirus pandemic, had expressed a desire to kill military personnel as he prepared to stake out a British Army barracks in east London. He also expressed a desire to travel to Syria to join so-called Islamic State.
Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge overseeing the First Amendment lawsuit that Walt Disney Parks filed against Gov. Ron DeSantis and others is disqualifying himself, but not because of bias claims made by the Florida governor. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a court filing Thursday that it was because a relative owns 30 shares of Disney stock. Walker described the person as “a third-degree relative,” which typically means a cousin, a great-aunt or great-uncle, or a great-niece or great-nephew. Disney filed the First Amendment lawsuit against the Florida governor and a DeSantis-appointed board in federal court in Tallahassee after they took over Disney World's governing board.
Long stretch of New Jersey's Garden State Parkway reopens as firefighters battle 5,000-acre blaze
BASS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A long stretch of New Jersey's Garden State Parkway has reopened as firefighters work to contain a 5,000-acre forest fire. The blaze broke out Wednesday night in the Bass River State Forest, along the border of Burlington and Ocean counties in southern New Jersey. The state Forest Fire Service says it's about 50 percent contained and no longer threatening any structures or residential areas as of Friday morning. Roughly 40 people were evacuated Thursday from a camping area as a precaution. That site remained shuttered Friday. Most of New Jersey also has air quality warnings due to smoke from major wildfires in Canada.
As legal gambling surges, should schools teach teens about risk?
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Warnings about the potential dangers of gambling could soon join education about drugs and alcohol in the nation's classrooms. Virginia recently passed a law requiring gambling risk education in the schools, and New Jersey and Michigan are considering similar measures. West Virginia and Maryland tried but failed recently, but both are expected to try again. The classes would educate students about its risks, warning signs of a problem, and consequences to personal finances and relationships. The head of the National Council on Problem Gambling says such classes could do as much good as anti-drunk driving campaigns did decades ago.
Ford urges owners of some Lincoln SUVs to park outdoors because they can catch fire with engines off
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is telling owners of more than 140,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are turned off. The company is recalling certain Lincoln MKC SUVs from the 2015 to 2019 model years. Ford says a short-circuit can develop in the 12-volt battery monitor sensor. It can overheat and cause an engine compartment fire. Owners are urged to park away from structures until the recall repair is made. Ford says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 19 reports of fires that may be related to the problem. The company said it’s not aware of any injuries. Dealers will add a fuse to the sensor's power circuit.
Wegmans is closing one of its largest grocery stores. Its unusual location hurt business
NATICK, Mass. (AP) — The Wegmans supermarket chain is closing one of its largest and most unusual stores because it has not attracted enough business. The company said Thursday that the Natick, Massachusetts store will close this summer. The company's regional human resources director says the location has been unable to attract enough customers for the Rochester, New York company's business model to work. The 134-000-square-food store opened in 2018 covering two floors of a mall once occupied by a department store. It was Wegman’s first two-level store within a major mall, and at one point had a full-service Mexican restaurant. The store's 365 employees are being offered positions at other area locations.
