Stepping into Spielberg's shoes, James Mangold takes Indiana Jones on one last adventure
CANNES, France (AP) — “Dial of Destiny" is the first Indiana Jones film without Spielberg behind the camera. After years of development, Spielberg and Lucasfilm decided to pass the reigns to James Mangold, the “Ford vs. Ferrari” filmmaker. He was 18 years old when he saw “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in a Hudson Valley theater on opening day in 1981. Mangold was tasked with not only restoring the luster of one of the most beloved film series but giving Harrison Ford a poignant send-off.
DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney's free speech lawsuit
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees. The DeSantis motion filed Friday claims U.S. District Judge Mark Walker's prior statements have raised questions about his impartiality on the state’s efforts to take over Disney World’s governing body. Disney's lawsuit alleges the Republican governor and his appointees violated the company’s right to free speech, as well as the contracts clause, by taking over the special governing district that previously had been controlled by Disney supporters. Walker was nominated to the federal bench in 2012 by President Barack Obama.
Lawyer who quit Trump legal team cites disagreements with Trump adviser as basis for departure
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer who quit Donald Trump’s legal team this past week is attributing his decision to strategy disagreements with a close adviser to the former president. Timothy Parlatore, who had been a key lawyer for Trump in a Justice Department special counsel investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate, told CNN in an interview on Saturday that there were “certain individuals that made defending the president much harder than it needed to be.” In a statement responding to Parlatore’s comments, a Trump spokesman said Parlatore's "statements regarding current members of the legal team are unfounded and categorically false.”
El Salvador soccer stadium stampede leaves 12 dead after fans rush entrance gate
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Officials and witnesses say that fans angry at being blocked from entering a Salvadoran soccer league match knocked down an entrance gate to the stadium, leading to a crush that left at least 12 people dead and dozens injured. The stampede took place late Saturday during a quarterfinals match between clubs Alianza and Fas at Monumental Stadium in Cuscatlan in southern San Salvador. “The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but they closed the gate at 7 p.m. and left us outside with our tickets in our hands,” said Alianza fan José Ángel Penado. “People got angry. We asked them to let us in, but no. So they knocked the gate down.”
Martina Navratilova says she's doing 'OK' after being diagnosed with cancer
ROME (AP) — Martina Navratilova is doing “OK” after being diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame was honored with an award at the Italian Open. She says she has “gone through a very difficult year but now I’m OK.” The 66-year-old Navratilova said in January that her prognosis was good and that she was going to start treatment that month. She said she noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November and a biopsy showed early stage throat cancer. Early stage breast cancer was discovered then too.
Analysis: Japanese PM faces dilemma at G7 as he balances anti-nuke goals with reality of threats
HIROSHIMA (AP) — The 1945 bombing of Hiroshima is a big reason leaders from the world’s most powerful democracies descended on the city for this weekend’s Group of Seven summit. It's part commemoration, part effort to confront the continuing consequences of the moment a U.S. B-29 Superfortress released what the Americans nicknamed “Little Boy” over the city in the first wartime use of a nuclear bomb. It also presents Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the driving force behind Hiroshima’s selection for the G7 venue, with a unique dilemma. On the one hand, he is keen to promote the vision of a world without nuclear weapons that has long been a cornerstone of his political rhetoric. On the other, he is mindful of the widespread domestic worry over aggression by nuclear-armed neighbors.
'They’re opposed to government. But now they are the government.' One county's hard-right shift
GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Conservative groups that have targeted and won majorities on local boards and commissions across the United States over the past couple years are now pressing agendas that include election distrust, skepticism of government and a desire to have religion play a greater role in public decision-making. The consequences are becoming apparent in places such as Sumner County, Tennessee, where a local Constitutional Republicans group won a majority last year on the county commission. Members have waged a political war on fellow Republicans they view as insufficiently conservative and are feuding with the county’s election commission in ways that could affect preparations for the 2024 presidential election.
‘Fast X’ speeds to No. 1; knocks ‘Guardians 3’ to 2nd
The 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise was off to the races this weekend, knocking “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” out of first place and easily claiming the No. 1 spot at the box office. “Fast X” earned $67.5 million in ticket sales from 4,046 North American theaters, according to estimates from Universal Pictures on Sunday. Including international showings, it had a $319 million global debut. In its third weekend, Disney and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” made an estimated $32 million. Third place went to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” now in its seventh weekend.
Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday just before closing time. Kansas City police say one of the wounded is in critical condition. Multiple officers responded to the shooting at Klymax Lounge early Sunday and began providing medical aid. Police say two of the victims died at the scene — one was found inside the bar and the other was outside the building. A third victim died at the hospital. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. The bar featured a performance by a local rap artist Saturday night.
One Baffert horse euthanized on track on undercard before another Baffert entry wins Preakness
BALTIMORE (AP) — A horse trained by Bob Baffert has been euthanized on the track after going down with injury and unseating his jockey during a race on the undercard at Pimlico hours before a different Baffert horse won the Preakness Stakes. Havnameltdown buckled forward and threw jockey Luis Saez off his back during the sixth race Saturday and continued running around the final turn in some distress. The horse was looked at by veterinary staff before being out down. Saez taken to a hospital with leg pain. Baffert later won his record eighth Preakness when National Treasure crossed the finish line first.
