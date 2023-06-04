'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' swings to massive $120.5 million opening
NEW YORK (AP) — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters with a massive $120.5 million, more than tripling the debut of the 2018 animated original and showing the kind of movie-to-movie box-office growth that would be the envy of even the mightiest of Hollywood franchises. “Across the Spider-Verse” had been expected to open around $80 million. Instead, it turned out to be a box-office sensation, and the second largest domestic opening of 2023. Last week’s top film, the Walt Disney Co.’s live-action remake “The Little Mermaid,” slid to second with $40.6 million in it second weekend.
Slow start to New York's legal pot market leaves farmers holding the bag
ARGYLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York's fledgling marijuana market doesn't have enough licensed retailers to sell the 300,000 pounds (136,000 kilograms) of cannabis grown by farmers in the state. Farmers can only legally sell their product in a dozen licensed dispensaries statewide, and they're feeling a financial pinch as another growing season gets underway. Pot businesses in the West have struggled with black market competition and high taxes, but in New York, the farmers’ plight is part of the bumpy launch of New York’s recreational pot market. State leaders had always planned to gear up the market in stages, but dispensaries have debuted at a slower pace than expected.
What led Capitol Police to stop a youth performance of the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’
Video of a youth children’s choir being cut off as it was singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” in the U.S. Capitol has spread widely on social media. Leaders of the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir claim they were told by police at the scene of the May 26 show that the performance was considered a demonstration that some might find offensive. But Capitol Police say it was only cut short because they were unaware at the time that the group had permission to be there. Three Republican Congress members from South Carolina and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy issued a joint statement saying that the Speaker’s office had invited the choir to the Capitol.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools 'due to vulgarity or violence'
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Good Book is being treated like a bad book in Utah after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. And the Book of Mormon could be next. The Davis School District north of Salt Lake City banned the Bible from its elementary and middle schools in response to a parental complaint. After news of the Bible ban, the district said it received a complaint about the Book of Mormon. This all comes as parent activists throughout the United States sow alarm about how sex is talked about in schools.
Trump-appointed judge rejects Tennessee's anti-drag law as too broad, too vague
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge says Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law designed to place strict limits on drag shows is unconstitutional. In a ruling late Friday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker wrote that the law was both “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad” and encouraged “discriminatory enforcement.” The Memphis-based LGBTQ+ theater company that filed the complaint said the law would negatively impact them because they produce “drag-centric performances, comedy sketches, and plays” with no age restrictions. The Tennessee drag law marks the second major proposal targeting LGBTQ+ people passed by state lawmakers this year. Earlier, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a GOP-backed law that bans most gender-affirming care, which is being challenged in court.
Four dead in Missouri after car crosses center line, strikes motorcyclists
AURORA, Mo. (AP) — Four people are dead and seven others were seriously injured after a car crossed the center line of a Missouri highway and struck five motorcycles. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on a state highway near Aurora. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Toyota Corolla crossed the center line of the two-lane highway and struck five motorcycles, ejecting the drivers and passengers on each motorcycle. One of the motorcycles caught fire. Two motorcycle drivers and two passengers died. One of the passengers was a 17-year-old girl. The 51-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota was arrested on suspicion of impairment. That is what the patrol told KYTV-TV. As of Sunday, no charges had been filed.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world. The headset will also serve to test the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination. The stage is set for the widely anticipated announcement be be made Monday at Apple’s annual developers conference. Apple is also likely discuss other products and software during the event. But the show's star is expected to be a pair of goggles that could become another milestone in Apple's lore of releasing game-changing technology, even though the company wasn’t always the first to try its hand at making a particular device
Wildfire in Canadian province contained, while another burns out of control
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Officials say a wildfire that forced thousands of resident from their homes in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia is now contained, while a second wildfire remains out of control. Nova Scotia’s natural resources department said the Tantallon fire northwest of Halifax is now under control, meaning it is not expected to grow but is not yet out. The blaze broke out a week ago, forcing 16,000 people from their suburban homes and destroying some 200 structures. But in Shelburne County the largest fire in Nova Scotia’s history continues to burn out of control.
Russia's most famous icon handed over from museum to church despite protests
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian Orthodox believers are celebrating Trinity Sunday with Russia’s most famous icon transferred from a museum to Moscow’s main cathedral despite the keepers’ vociferous protests. The Trinity icon by Andrei Rublev that was kept in Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery since the 1920s was moved to Christ the Savior Cathedral for the holiday on President Vladimir Putin’s order. Putin’s sudden order to hand over the 15th-century icon to the church came despite protests from the Tretyakov keepers that the icon was too fragile to move. Observers saw Putin’s abrupt order to transfer the icon to the cathedral as a reflection of his desire to strengthen ties with the church which has strongly supported the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.
Florida woman charged with child neglect after her car catches fire as she was allegedly shoplifting
OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman faces aggravated child neglect and arson charges after her car became engulfed in flames while she was allegedly shoplifting at a mall. An Oviedo Police Department arrest record says security saw Alicia Moore and an unknown man shoplifting in a department store. Police say Moore began leaving the store to see her car engulfed in flames and dropped the merchandise before she left. The arrest report indicates Moore left children inside the vehicle. Bystanders at the mall saw the car and rescued the children inside. Police say one child suffered first degree burns “to her face and ears." The public defender’s office didn't immediately return an email message seeking comment.
