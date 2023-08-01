Pulled out to sea by current, swimmer is rescued after treading water for 5 hours
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a swimmer who got swept out to sea by a powerful current was rescued off New York’s Long Island after treading water for five hours. Suffolk County police say 63-year-old Dan Ho went swimming at a beach in Babylon at around 5 a.m. Monday and was pulled out by the current. Police say Ho treaded water with no flotation device for five hours. Then he found a broken fishing pole and tied his shirt to it to try to flag down a passing boat. Two men in a fishing boat spotted Ho and pulled him onto their boat. Ho was treated for hypothermia.
Bond is denied for South Carolina woman accused of killing newlywed bride in drunken crash
The South Carolina woman accused of killing a newlywed bride when she drunkenly slammed her car into a golf cart is not getting released from jail before her trial. A judge denied bond on Tuesday for Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25. Officials say she drove over twice the speed limit into a low-speed vehicle escorting Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson away from their wedding reception. A toxicology report recorded her blood alcohol content over three times the legal level. A trial is scheduled next March for charges of reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death or great bodily injury. The judge says “this is certainly a very tragic situation for all concerned.”
NASA hears signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says it has heard from its Voyager 2 spacecraft after a wrong command cut off communications. Flight controllers accidentally sent a wrong command nearly two weeks ago that tilted the spacecraft's antenna away from Earth and severed contact. The space agency said Tuesday a global network of giant antennas picked up a “heartbeat signal,” meaning the 46-year-old craft is alive and operating. Controllers will now try to turn Voyager 2's antenna back toward Earth. It's a long shot and if it doesn't work, they'll have to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset.
Wisconsin officials add recommendations to new management plan to keep wolf population around 1,000
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials have revised their new wolf management plan to recommend maintaining the statewide population at around 1,000 animals. The Department of Natural Resources adopted a wolf management plan in 1999 that called for capping the population at 350. Hunters have used the cap to argue for generous kill quotas. The DNR last year released a draft of a new management plan that didn't set a specific goal. The agency released revisions Tuesday that suggest between 1,000 and 1,999 would be a stable number for the state. Latest estimates put the population at around 1,000.
US opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have opened another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a dozen complaints about loss of steering control or loss of power steering in the 2023 Models 3 and Y electric vehicles. The probe covers an estimated 280,000 vehicles. Five drivers alleged in complaints they couldn’t steer the vehicles at all. Seven more cited a loss of power steering assist. There was one report of a crash but no injuries. Investigators will look into how often the problem happens, manufacturing processes and the severity. The probe is at least the sixth started by the agency into Tesla vehicles in the past three years. A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.
GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles with Takata air bag inflators, blames manufacturing problem
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year. The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the driver’s front air bag inflator can explode in a crash due to a manufacturing defect. The inflators are among a group made by Takata that is under investigation by the agency but has not previously been recalled.
Vintage computer that helped launch the Apple empire is being sold at auction
BOSTON (AP) — A vintage Apple computer signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak is being sold at auction. RR Auction in Boston says the Apple-1 set in motion the company that in June became the first publicly traded business to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value. The agency says the computer has been restored to a fully operational state and comes with a custom-built case with a built-in keyboard. The computer, which originally sold for about $666, is expected to sell for about $200,000 at an auction that runs through Aug. 24. About 200 were manufactured in Steve Jobs’ garage in 1976 and 1977.
Angus Cloud, breakout star of 'Euphoria,' is dead at 25
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria,” has died. He was 25. Cloud’s publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. In a statement, Cloud's family said he had “intensely struggled” with the recent loss of his father. Cloud hadn’t acted before he was cast in “Euphoria.” The part made him the breakout star of one the buzziest shows in television. He was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died. Reubens' publicist says he died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. Reubens said in a statement that his fans should “accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.” Reubens' character, with his too-tight gray suit, white chunky loafers and red bow tie was best known for the film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and the television series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. The case has included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, ages 7 and 16, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, who was previously married to Vallow Daybell's fifth husband. The judge heard testimony from several representatives of the victims, including Vallow Daybell’s only surviving son. The judge says Vallow Daybell will serve three life sentences one after the other.
