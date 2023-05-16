Lidia Bastianich honors immigrants and their food in PBS special 'Lidia Celebrates America'
NEW YORK (AP) — In her new PBS special, Lidia Bastianich samples the foods of the world without ever leaving the U.S. The Emmy-award winning TV host, author and restaurateur explores the immigrant experience through food in “Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us.” It airs May 30 on PBS and will also stream starting that day on PBS.org and the PBS app. Bastianich visits a Bhutan refugee who has built a new life in Ohio, and Cuban immigrants feeding people in Kentucky. She meets with Indian Americans creating businesses in California. And in Texas she introduces Afghan refugees helping new arrivals, and a second-generation Vietnamese American who has multiple restaurants.
Recalled Gerber baby formula was sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says
NEW YORK (AP) — A Gerber infant formula was recalled earlier this year over potential contamination of Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that could cause life-threatening infections in infants. However, the recalled product was distributed to retails across eight states beyond the start of the recall, cooperative food wholesaler Associated Wholesale Grocers said in a company announcement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Adminstration this week. The recall, which was intiated by the Perrigo Co. in March, impacted Gerber Good Start formula manufactured between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18 at Perrigo's Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin, facility.
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius' ancient eruption
MILAN (AP) — Archeologists in Pompeii have discovered two skeletons that they believe were men who died when a wall collapsed on them during the powerful earthquakes that accompanied the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79. Experts said Tuesday that the find underlines that many of the dead in the ancient city were due to powerful quakes that accompanied the eruption and not just victims of the volcano’s deadly ash and gas. The two skeletons were found in the House of Chaste Lovers beneath a wall that collapsed before the area was covered in volcanic material. The director of the Pompeii archaeological site said new techniques are allowing experts to determine the dynamics of deaths down to the final seconds.
Rain-swollen rivers flood some towns in north Italy; Venice prepares to raise mobile dike in lagoon
ROME (AP) — Rivers swollen by days of downpours have flooded some towns in northern Italy. Meanwhile, Venice on Tuesday was preparing to activate the mobile barrier, known as MOSES, in the lagoon in hopes of sparing the city flooding by high-tides. Near Cesena, some people took to rooftops to await rescue by helicopters. In the tourist town of Ravenna, authorities urged residents to move to upper stories of buildings, while in Riccione, a beach resort on the Adriatic Sea, the mayor warned people to stay home. The nearby beach town of Pesaro, in the region of Marche, was flooded, while in Cesena, a city in the neighboring region of Emilia-Romagna, the Savio Ravio overflowed its banks.
Salman Rushdie warns free expression under threat in rare public address after attack
LONDON (AP) — Writer Salman Rushdie has made a public speech nine months after being stabbed and seriously injured onstage. He warned that freedom of expression in the West is under its most severe threat of his lifetime. Rushdie delivered a video message to the British Book Awards, where he was awarded the Freedom to Publish award on Monday evening. He said “freedom of expression, freedom to publish has not in my lifetime been under such threat in the countries of the West.” Rushdie was blinded in one eye when he was attacked at a literary festival in New York state in August. Rushdie spent years in hiding after Iran’s leader called for his death in 1989 over the alleged blasphemy of the novel “The Satanic Verses.”
ChatGPT's chief testifies before Congress, calls for new agency to regulate artificial intelligence
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention “will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful” AI systems. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday that he supported the formation of a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the authority to ensure compliance with safety standards. His San Francisco-based startup rocketed to public attention after it released ChatGPT late last year. Lawmakers expressed concerns about the ability of the latest crop of “generative AI” tools to mislead people, spread falsehoods, violate copyright protections and upend the job market.
Prince Harry seeks to challenge denial of request to pay for own UK police protection
LONDON (AP) — A lawyer has asked a London judge to allow Prince Harry to challenge the government's denial of his request to pay for police protection when he visits the U.K. Attorney Shaheed Fatima said Tuesday that the government had exceeded its authority. The British government stopped providing security after Harry and his wife, Meghan, quit their royal duties and moved to California in 2020. He has said he doesn't feel safe bringing his young children to his home country. A government lawyer says it acted within its authority in denying the use of police as “bodyguards for the wealthy.”
Germany: 5 sentenced to prison for 100-million-euro jewelry heist
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted five men of breaking into a Dresden museum and stealing 21 pieces of jewelry containing more than 4,300 diamonds. The defendants received prison sentences, and the longest was six years and three months, German news agency dpa reported. The Dresden state court ruled that the five were responsible for the theft of the 18th century jewelry from the Green Vault Museum on Nov. 25, 2019. Officials said at the time that the stolen items included a large diamond brooch and a diamond epaulet. The crime was considered one of Germany’s most spectacular jewelry heists in recent history. The pieces taken had a total insured value of at least $129 million.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off. The company is recalling certain Jeep Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years. Water can get into the liftgate control computer, causing an electrical short that can touch off a fire. The company says it hasn’t developed a fix yet. Owners will get notification letters starting June 30. Stellantis says the problem was caught in a routine review of customer data.
Former Missouri police officer accused of handcuffing man, allowing officer's brother to beat him
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A former suburban St. Louis police officer is accused of handcuffing a man so the officer’s brother could beat him. St. Louis County prosecutors on Monday charged James Sims with first-degree kidnapping and two counts of assault. Sims previously worked for the North County Police Cooperative, which handles policing services for several towns in north St. Louis County. The agency says that in November, Sims was on duty when he received a call from his brother, seeking help because the brother was involved in a fight. James Sims allegedly handcuffed a man and allowed his brother to beat the man. The man suffered several facial injuries. Police say that in April, James Sims assaulted the same man again.
