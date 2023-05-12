US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp
A Ponca tribe chief whose landmark lawsuit in 1879 established that a Native American is a person under the law was honored with the unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp that features his portrait. The release of the stamp on Friday of Chief Standing Bear comes 146 years after the Army forced him and about 700 other members of the Ponca tribe to leave their homeland in northeast Nebraska and walk 600 miles to the Indian Territory in Oklahoma. A lawsuit filed by Chief Standing Bear led to a ruling that found a Native American is a person with a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican lawmaker says the ex-prosecutor who once oversaw Manhattan’s yearslong investigation of former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined to substantively answer questions at a closed-door meeting of the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Darrell Issa says Mark Pomerantz, the former prosecutor, repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment that protects people from providing self-incriminating testimony. Pomerantz left Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office after disagreements over the direction of the case. He was subpoenaed by the Republican-controlled House committee. The panel, chaired by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, is probing how Bragg handled Trump’s historic indictment.
Tiny bats provide 'glimmer of hope' against a fungus that threatened entire species
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Scientists studying bat species that have been hit hard by the fungus that causes white nose syndrome say there is a glimmer of good news against the disease that has killed millions of bats across North America. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says the population of New England's largest bat colony shows signs of more bats being able to tolerate the disease. There are also indications they may be passing resistant traits on their young. White nose syndrome is caused by an invasive fungus first found in an upstate New York cave in 2006. It causes bats to wake up from winter hibernation and die of exposure or starvation.
Memphis 'snake factory' transplants slither into their new home in Louisiana
BENTLEY, La. (AP) — It's become an annual conservation event in central Louisiana: Young Louisiana pine snakes that were bred in captivity are released in Kisatchie National Forest in central Louisiana. Five from the Memphis Zoo were released in early May. More from other zoos will be released as the year progresses. The Louisiana pine snake is considered a threatened species. It's habitat has been diminishing for decades. But experts say the Kisatchie has the right habitat for the snakes to thrive. The area is also home to gophers that are both a food source for the snakes and the creators of the burrow system where the snakes live and hibernate.
California condors confront bird flu in flight from extinction
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forty years after California condors were on the brink of extinction, aggressive conservation efforts and breeding-in-captivity programs remain as essential as ever. Condors in the wild are facing the most serious strain of avian flu in years, marking a fresh threat to a population constantly under siege. More than two dozen environmental advocates this week urged the federal government to expedite approvals for a vaccine, warning that the flu strain — which has already killed at least 17% of the Arizona-Utah flock — is “jeopardizing the existence” of the iconic bird. Experts say the species still cannot sustain itself without human intervention.
For Buffalo shooting victims' kin, Mother's Day is a reminder of loss, a lesson in navigating grief
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tirzah Patterson will dedicate this Mother’s Day to the hardest part of a mother’s job, trying to help her child make sense of tragedy. Patterson and her husband had divorced, but remained close for the sake of their son. Then Heyward Patterson was gunned down along with nine people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket a year ago Sunday. Tirzah and 13-year-old Jaques “Jake” Patterson recently opened up about coping with immense grief after a mass shooting, an unceasing story across the nation.
Stragglers pack up as Swiss village is evacuated under rockslide threat
BRIENZ, Switzerland (AP) — Stragglers packed up belongings in cars, trucks and at least one pickup truck before a looming deadline to evacuate a village in eastern Switzerland facing an urgent rockslide threat. About 2 million cubic meters of rock on an Alpine mountainside overhead could soon come crashing down. Villagers and vacationers bared their emotion that the centuries-old Alpine village of Brienz could be soon be subsumed under spilling rock. The rumble of shifting ground and sporadic crackle of a few rocks colliding and sliding down underscored the rising urgency for locals to get out of town by a 6 p.m. Friday deadline set by Swiss authorities.
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl’s leg and caused second-degree burns. Thursday's split decision found the franchise holder liable for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food. It found McDonald’s USA liable for failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food. The girl's mother ordered Happy Meals from a drive-thru in 2019. A nugget fell onto her 4-year-old daughter's leg. A second jury determine how much McDonald’s USA and franchise holder Upchurch Foods will have to pay the family.
Toyota: Data on more than 2 million vehicles in Japan were at risk in decade-long breach
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s much-touted online service for its drivers had a data breach spanning over a decade, risking outside access to information on more than 2 million vehicles. Vehicles belonging to about 2.15 million people have been affected, including those who used net services called G-Link and G-Book, as well as Connected. The problem with Japanese automaker Toyota’s cloud-based Connected service began in January 2012 and lasted until April. A spokesperson says the problem pertains to vehicles only in Japan. Among the possibly leaked data are vehicle IDs, locations and video taken by the vehicle. There is no evidence any information was leaked, copied or misused. Toyota said the problem has been resolved and Connect-enabled vehicles can be used normally.
See what baby names were the most popular last year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dutton and Wrenlee are on the rise but they’re no match for champs Liam and Olivia as the top baby names in the U.S. last year. The Social Security Administration released the annual list Friday. The agency tracks baby names in each state based on applications for Social Security cards, with names dating to 1880. It’s Liam’s sixth straight year as No. 1. Olivia has reigned since the name unseated Emma four years ago. Emma is No. 2. Coming in third for girls’ names is Charlotte. She's followed by Amelia, Sophia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Evelyn and Luna. For boys’ names, Liam is followed by Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin and Theodore.
