Prosecutor says Kevin Spacey used celebrity status for 'opportunity grab' described by accusers
LONDON (AP) — A prosecutor says it's more than a coincidence that three of Kevin Spacey’s four accusers described similar crotch-grabbing incidents. Prosecutor Christine Agnew told a London jury Wednesday that Spacey seized brief moments for an opportunity grab and was able to get away with it for years because he was a celebrity. The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual and indecent assault. Spacey denies sexually assaulting three men, saying he had consensual encounters with two and the third is fabricated. He downplayed crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth as a “clumsy pass.”
German authorities arrest suspects in theft of 483 Celtic gold coins from museum
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have arrested four suspects in the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a museum in Bavaria last year. Thieves broke into the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching early on Nov. 22 and took 483 Celtic coins. The coins dated to around 100 B.C. and were discovered during an archaeological dig in 1999. Officials have said that cables were cut at a telecommunications hub and knocked out local networks before the heist, allowing the thieves to get in and out of the museum in nine minutes early on Nov. 22 without raising the alarm. Bavaria’s state interior ministry says raids were carried out in northeastern Germany's Schwerin region on Tuesday.
Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in five states
NEW YORK (AP) — In-N-Out will bar employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. The policy, which goes into effect August 14, applies to all In-N-Out employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah, except for those who need to wear masks or other protective gear for job duties like working in the patty room or painting. But in contrast to other states, employees in California and Oregon will still be able to choose to wear a mask in stores. A company customer service representative confirmed the accuracy of the new mask guidelines with The Associated Press Wednesday morning. In-N-Out’s press contact did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Mothers hope for answers as authorities announce 'person of interest' in deaths of 4 women in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The announcement that authorities are holding a person of interest in the case of four women found dead this year in Oregon has mothers of the victims hoping they may finally get answers about what happened to their daughters. One of the victims was 24-year-old Charity Lynn Perry. Her body was discovered April 24 in a state park. Diana Allen is her mother. Allen said Tuesday that Perry's death has left her with “a horrid ache.” A law enforcement official has identified the person of interest as 38-year-old Jesse Calhoun and said he is being held in a state prison after Gov. Tina Kotek reinstated a commuted sentence. Calhoun could not be reached for comment.
After nearly 30 years, there's movement in the case of Tupac Shakur's killing. Here's what we know
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur has taken a new twist. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the rap star’s shooting death. The warrant comes nearly 30 years after Shakur was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996. No arrests have ever been made. Las Vegas police say the search warrant was executed Monday in the nearby city of Henderson. It’s unclear about what and where they were looking. The Associated Press points out several things to know about Shakur, who is one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop.
No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Jackpot reaches $720 million
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold — again. No ticket for Tuesday’s drawing matched the white balls 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and the gold Mega Ball 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday would be the fifth highest in Mega Millions history. The estimated $720 million jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $369.6 million.
Movie Review: A bomb and its fallout in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is a kinetic thing of dark, imposing beauty that quakes with the disquieting tremors of a forever rupture in the course of human history, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle writes his review. “Oppenheimer,” a feverish three-hour immersion in the life of Manhattan Project mastermind J. Robert Oppenheimer, is poised between the shock and aftershock of the terrible revelation, as one character calls it, of a divine power. There are times in Nolan’s latest opus that flames fill the frame and visions of the cosmos and subatomic particles flitter across the screen – montages of Oppenheimer’s own churning visions. But for all the immensity of “Oppenheimer,” this is Nolan’s most human-scaled film — and one of his greatest achievements.
Alaska volcano's weeklong eruption eases after spewing another massive ash cloud
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An ongoing eruption of a remote volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands produced an ash cloud so large Tuesday that warnings were sent to pilots about potentially dangerous conditions. An ash cloud with an initial height of around 5.5 miles was reported following the morning eruption of Shishaldin Volcano. But by early afternoon, the Alaska Volcano Observatory reported that ash emissions were below 1.9 miles, and the aviation alert was downgraded. The volcano is on an island about 700 miles southwest of Anchorage. The island’s 65 or so residents live about 25 miles northeast of the volcano. Shishaldin has been erupting since July 11. Volcanic ash can cause a jet engine to shut down.
11 dead after a wall collapses near an under-construction bridge in Pakistan during monsoon rains
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police and rescue officials say 11 workers were killed after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling building collapsed near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad. The wall fell while the workers sat inside their roadside tents at the construction site early Wednesday. Local police official Mohammad Akram and Emergency Service Rescue 1122 said the collapse happened amid the monsoon rains near the neighborhood of Golra and that the bodies of the deceased were recovered. Monsoon rains have been lashing Pakistan since June 25, killing at least 112 people in weather-related incidents. The rains have also swelled Pakistan’s rivers in eastern Punjab province, swamping hundreds of villages and displacing at least 15,000 people.
FIFA can't guarantee federations will pay promised $30,000 per player at Women's World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is engaging with member federations to make sure that the $30,000 payments designated for every player at the Women’s World Cup reach the athletes. The payments will go to the national federations, which are in turn expected to pay the players. But there is no mechanism to directly pay the players the sum. FIFA had previously confirmed that the 732 players participating in the World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 each. The paycheck rises if teams do well, with each player for the winning team earning $270,000.
