Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape; ‘That '70s Show’ actor faces 30 years to life
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have found “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape, and he could get 30 years to life in prison. The jury reached the verdict Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, where Masterson was led out in handcuffs. It was the second trial for the 47-year-old actor, after a jury deadlocked in his first. Masterson has been convicted of raping two women at his home between 2001 and 2003. Prosecutors say he drugged the women so he could assault them, then used his prominence in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for decades.
FDA warns consumers not to use off-brand versions of Ozempic, Wegovy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use versions of the popular weight-loss drug used in Ozempic and Wegovy and sold online because they might not contain the same ingredients as prescription products and may not be safe or effective. Agency officials said this week that they have received reports of problems after patients used versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in the brand-name medications, which have been compounded or mixed in pharmacies. Consumers should only use semaglutide prescribed by a health are provider and filled by a licensed pharmacy, FDA said.
US turns up pressure on air bag inflator company that refuses a recall despite deaths, injuries
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is stepping up its quest to force ARC Automotive Inc. to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators by ordering the company to answer questions under oath. The special order from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asks multiple questions about whether ARC expects any of its inflators to blow apart in the future, and whether it has notified customers about the risk. The agency wants ARC of Knoxville, Tennessee, to recall the inflators, which could explode with such force as to blow apart a metal canister and expel shrapnel. But ARC is refusing, setting up a possible court fight.
In Denmark, potatoes on key bridge cause havoc
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A truck driver suspected of causing reckless endangerment to life has been detained in Denmark after potatoes were found spilled on a bridge linking two islands. A first spill was reported in the westward direction on the Storebaelt bridge in the early hours of Monday. A similar incident was reported shortly afterward in the opposite direction. The spilled potatoes have caused long lines of vehicles as authorities urge drivers to be cautious. The spill occurred on the same days as the Danish parliament has the final reading of a law proposal which truck drivers have been protesting.
Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 35-year-old man who was reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The agency says the man fell from the Carnival Magic ship about 185 miles east of Jacksonville early Monday. The man’s companion reported him missing, and the ship’s crew notified the Coast Guard. Officials say security footage on the ship shows that the man “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” around 4 a.m. The Coast Guard searched for 60 hours, covering some 5,171 square miles. Carnival says the ship returned to port in Norfolk, Virginia.
Know any airplane mechanics? A wave of retirements is leaving some US industries desperate to hire
WASHINGTON (AP) — Across the U.S. economy, a number of industries are facing the same formidable challenge: Replenishing a workforce that is being diminished by a surge of retirements that began during the pandemic and has continued since. Since 2019, the proportion of retirees in the U.S. population has risen from 18% to nearly 20% — equivalent to about 3.5 million fewer workers. And the trend seems sure to accelerate: The percentage of workers who are 55 or older is nearly 24%, up from only about 15% two decades ago. Among the industries that have encountered frustrating labor shortages, magnified by a steady exodus of older workers, are airline maintenance, construction, manufacturing and nursing, along with some professional industries such as accounting.
Flower power and diplomacy: Versailles perfume gardens transport public back in time
VERSAILLES, France (AP) — The Versailles gardens were once famed as a symbol of the king’s expeditionary might and helped water-deprived courtiers perfume smelly skin. Now they have been reimagined to give today’s public a glimpse and a sniff into the gilded French palace’s olfactory past. Scents of Bulgarian rose, mint and citrus from hundreds of vividly colored historic blooms unveiled this week waft into the nostrils of visitors at the Chateauneuf Orangery of the Grand Trianon taking them back in time. The aim of the Perfumer’s Garden is to unlock the mysteries behind flowers in the 17th-century French court. It's also to remind us that the Versailles Palace was where the job of perfumer was created in the first place.
