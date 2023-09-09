New Mexico governor issues order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an emergency public health order temporarily suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County. The order issued Friday in response to a spate of gun violence is in effect for at least 30 days. The Democratic governor says she expects legal challenges but was compelled to act. The firearms suspension is tied to a threshold for violent crime rates currently only met by the Albuquerque area. Police are exempt from the temporary ban. The top law enforcement officials in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County say it raises serious questions over constitutional rights.
Greek authorities evacuate another village as they try to prevent flooding in a major city
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have ordered the evacuation of a village close to the major city of Larissa, in central Greece, as the river Pineios overflows its banks. While rescue crews continue evacuating stranded people elsewhere in the region of Thessaly, efforts are centered on preventing flooding in Larissa, a city of nearly 150,000. Authorities' response to the flooding — the result of torrential rains earlier in the week — has come in for intense criticism, with local and regional elections a month away. The governor of Thessaly was evacuated by police from a flood-stricken town when protesters shouted abuse at him and then tried to attack him.
Terrorism suspect who escaped from London prison is captured while riding a bike
LONDON (AP) — British police say they captured a former soldier who escaped from prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges. Daniel Abed Khalife was on the run four days before a massive search managed to nab him Saturday. Khalife escaped on the bottom of a food delivery truck from Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday. The breakout ignited a storm of criticism as political opponents blamed the ruling Conservative party for incompetence. Khalife, 21, is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by gathering information “that could be useful to an enemy.”
From piñata to postage stamp, US celebrates centuries-old Hispanic tradition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out its latest special edition postage stamps, paying homage to a Hispanic tradition that has evolved over centuries to become a universal symbol of celebration. Stamps featuring colorful piñatas designed by Seattle-based artist Victor Meléndez were released Friday. They debut as the U.S. marks a monthlong recognition of Hispanic heritage and the start of an annual piñata festival in New Mexico. Previous stamp collections highlighting Hispanic culture were dedicated to mariachi music and Day of the Dead. Meléndez says he hopes the new stamps will ignite conversations and encourage people to learn about other cultures.
Prince Harry arrives in Germany to open Invictus Games for veterans
BERLIN (AP) — Prince Harry has arrived in the western German city of Duesseldorf where he will open the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans. Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, was welcomed Saturday by the mayor, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, and about 100 cheering fans who had come to the old city where he entered City Hall for a reception. The Invictus Games are being held at Duesseldorf’s Merkus Spiel arena. During the opening ceremony there. Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans by giving them the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.
Trump Organization offloads Bronx golf course to casino company with New York City aspirations
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization will offload its rights to operate a Bronx golf course to a company that is seeking to build a casino in New York City. A spokesperson for the city’s comptroller says the 18-hole course will now be run by Bally's Corporation. The deal appeared to mark a resolution in the city’s battle to rid the publicly-owned green of its association with the former president. A previous effort to scrap the contract with the Trump Organization following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the capitol was rejected by a judge. Inquiries to the Trump Organization and Bally's were not returned. The terms of the lease transfer weren't immediately available
Infrequent inspection of fan blades led to a United jet engine breaking up in 2021, report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators say one of the engines on a United Airlines jet broke up over Denver in 2021 because of wear and tear on a fan blade that wasn't adequately inspected for signs of cracking. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that manufacturer Pratt & Whitney didn't call for inspections frequently enough. The investigators say that allowed tiny cracks to grow undetected until the fan blade broke as the plane was climbing after takeoff. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all U.S.-registered planes with the same model of Pratt & Whitney engines shortly after the February 2021 incident.
Teen's death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge as sales are halted
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The death of a Massachusetts teenager after his family said he ate an extremely spicy tortilla chip has led to an outpouring of concern about the social media challenge. It also prompted retailers to pull the product from their shelves at the manufacturer’s request following the Sept. 1 death of Harris Wolobah. Texas-based company Paqui makes the One Chip Challenge chip and asked retailers to stop selling them. By Friday, they had disappeared from store shelves and online shopping outlets. The state medical examiner’s office says it will likely be weeks before the cause of Wolobah's death is determined. Avigil for the teen was held Friday evening in his hometown of Worcester.
Neymar breaks Pele's Brazil goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying
SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar has become the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after surpassing the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé. The goal that put the 31-year-old Neymar on the top of Brazil’s scoring mark with 78 came in the 61st minute in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belém. It was Brazil’s fourth goal of the match in a 5-1 win, with the last goal of the match also being scored by Neymar during injury time.
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season's first Category 5 storm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee is charging through warm Atlantic waters and threatening to unleash heavy swells across the northeast Caribbean. It became the season’s first Category 5 storm before beginning to weaken Friday. The hurricane is not expected to make landfall. Lee was centered about 440 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands late Friday. It had maximum sustained winds of up to 115 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph. Meteorologists said dangerous surf and deadly rip currents would likely hit the northern Leeward Islands later Friday. They would spread to Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Bermuda over the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.