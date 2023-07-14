Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Lisa Marie Presley died from complications from bariatric surgery she had several years ago. The details were revealed in an autopsy report released by coroner's officials on Thursday. Presley's death was ruled as being from natural causes. The singer, songwriter and heir of Elvis Presley died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 54 on Jan. 12. Paramedics had responded to a 911 call of a woman in cardiac arrest at her home. Presley was buried at Graceland, the home where she lived with her father as a child that has become a museum, tourist attraction and shrine for Elvis fans.
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is suing a Florida woman, saying she lied when she accused him of human trafficking. The widely followed former kickboxer and his brother are suing the woman in Palm Beach County where she lives. They say she made false statements to Romanian officials, leading to their arrest in that country. They say she made the accusations after an attempt to defraud them failed. Romanian officials arrested the Tates in December, charging them with human trafficking and rape. Investigators say they forced seven women into pornography. They have denied the charges. They are seeking $5 million in the lawsuit.
Got Sriracha? The price for a bottle of Huy Fong's iconic hot sauce gets spicy with supplies short
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just you. Sriracha is hard to come by these days — at least for one popular brand. The shortage of Huy Fong Foods’ Sriracha, the beloved red hot sauce packaged in those green-capped bottles, isn’t new — with the company pointing to a scarcity of chile pepper supply for several years now. And as frustrated fans continue to face store shelves missing the Huy Fong name, third-party resellers are punching up prices. In many places, the bottles are simply sold out — giving leverage to those listing the now-rare product on Amazon, eBay and more. Some experts say that the Huy Fong shortage is partially a consequence of climate change, others note it could reflect potential issues with suppliers.
Kevin Spacey fights back tears as he testifies how sex abuse allegations 'exploded' his career
LONDON (AP) — Kevin Spacey has fought back tears and dabbed his eyes with a tissue as he told jurors in a London court how sexual misconduct allegations six years ago had destroyed his career. In emotional testimony Thursday, Spacey denied sexually assaulting three men and chalked up crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth as having been a “clumsy pass.” The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual and indecent assault. Spacey’s stellar film, television and stage career went into a spiral in 2017 as the #metoo movement gained momentum and a fellow actor accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.
Cillian Murphy, playing Oppenheimer, finally gets to lead a Christopher Nolan film
The day Christopher Nolan called Cillian Murphy about his new film, “Oppenheimer,” Murphy hung up the phone in disbelief. The Irish actor has been a regular presence in Nolan films going back almost two decades. But he had always been a supporting player. This time Nolan wanted him to be the titular character, the iconic, charismatic, controversial theoretical physicist who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. “Oppenheimer” opens in theaters on July 21 and features a starry cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. Much of it remains shrouded in secrecy until then.
Wildlife officials search for a wayward sea otter harassing surfers, kayakers off California coast
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wildlife officials are trying to capture a wayward sea otter that has been wrestling surfboards away from surfers and aggressively approaching kayakers off the coast of Santa Cruz, California. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the 5-year-old female otter has shown aggression toward people for several weeks and poses a public safety risk. Video and photographs shared on social media show the marine mammal on at least one occasion biting and tearing chunks off a board as well as aggressively approaching a surfer trying to get a board back from the animal.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million. No winning ticket was sold for the $750 million jackpot drawing Wednesday night. The next drawing is Saturday. If someone buys the winning ticket, they will have the option to get $441.9 million in a one-time cash payout instead of the full $875 million over time. The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing would be the third highest in the history of the game. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19. That top prize was nearly $253 million.
Coyotes cutting ties with new free agent Galchenyuk following arrest on multiple charges
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have placed newly signed free agent forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers and plan to terminate his contract following his arrest on multiple charges over the weekend. A Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson said Thursday that Galchenyuk was arrested Sunday on charges of private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating. The spokesperson said the hit and run was only property damage and no injuries occurred. Galchenyuk was booked into the Scottsdale city jail on misdemeanor charges and released the next day on his own recognizance.
Judge rules man accused of trying to open jet's door, attacking crew, not competent for trial
BOSTON (AP) — A federal magistrate judge has ruled that a man charged with attacking a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon and attempting to open an airliner’s emergency door on a cross-country flight in March is not currently competent to stand trial. The judge, basing her decision on a mental health evaluation of Francisco Severo Torres, determined Wednesday that further treatment is warranted. Torres is charged with a felony related to interfering with flight crew members in the incident on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston. His attorney requested that he remain at a mental health facility.
A fire killed nearly every animal at a Florida wildlife center
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An early morning fire has killed multiple animals at a wildlife center in Florida. Officials say a fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, which is near St. Petersburg on Florida’s Gulf Coast. In a social media post, the center said nearly all the animals were lost in the fire. Center owner Sonny Flynn told WTSP that all of the mammals inside the building died and many of the reptiles were injured. She says about 95% of the animals at the center were what they call “pet surrenders."
