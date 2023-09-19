Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after pilot ejected
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The crash site for a stealth fighter jet that went missing during the weekend after its pilot ejected has been located in rural South Carolina after the military asked the public for help finding an aircraft built to elude detection. The debris field was discovered Monday in Williamsburg County, about two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston. Residents were being asked to avoid the area while the recovery team works to secure it. Authorities had been searching for the jet since the pilot parachuted to safety into a North Charleston neighborhood about 2 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.
Rudy Giuliani sued by former lawyer, accused of failing to pay $1.36 million in legal bills
NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani’s former lawyer has sued him, alleging the ex-New York City mayor has paid only a fraction of nearly $1.6 million in legal fees he’s racked up from investigations into his efforts to keep Donald Trump in the White House. Robert Costello and his law firm, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, say Giuliani has paid them just $214,000 and still has a $1.36 million tab. Giuliani’s last payment, according to the lawsuit, was $10,000 on Sept. 14 — about a week after Trump hosted a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for Giuliani at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. Giuliani said Monday that he “can’t express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done.”
Family says 14-year-old daughter discovered iPhone taped to back of toilet seat on flight to Boston
BOSTON (AP) — The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered an iPhone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a recent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe she was targeted by a member of the crew. The family said in a written statement Monday that during the Sept. 2 American Airlines flight, the girl was told by a male crew member to use the first-class bathroom. They said the crew member entered just before 14-year-old, told her the seat was broken and then re-entered after she left. Massachusetts State Police said the FBI is handling the case.
Senate ditches dress code as Fetterman and others choose casual clothes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The stuffy Senate is now a bit less formal. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says staff for the chamber’s Sergeant-at-Arms will no longer enforce a dress code on the Senate floor. The change comes after Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been unapologetically wearing shorts as he goes about his duties, voting from the doorways so he doesn’t get in trouble for his more casual attire. Schumer says he will continue to wear a suit. The dress code will only apply to senators, not staff. The changes prompted outrage from some of the chamber’s more formal members.
Phil Mickelson says he's done gambling and is on the road to being 'the person I want to be'
Phil Mickelson says he won't be betting on football this year. Lefty has posted a message on social media that details his gambling addiction. He says he crossed the line from moderate wagering to addiction and it hurt those he cares about. The post comes as Mickelson returns to competition this week at LIV Golf. It also comes a month after gambler Billy Walters' book was released. Walters says Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion over the last three decades and once wanted to place a bet on the Ryder Cup. Mickelson says he never bet on the Ryder Cup.
Gator with missing nose and upper jaw finds new home in Florida reptile park
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida reptile park has taken in an alligator that lost its nose and upper jaw to a fight or boat propeller. Gatorland Orlando said over the weekend that the injured alligator came from a lake in nearby Sanford. It said the female gator had “basically no chance of surviving in the wild with such a severe injury," and that over the next few days, its veterinarian staff will try to make sure it is eating in a stress-free environment. A park spokeswoman says that staff is cutting up small pieces of food that they will toss in the back of the animal's throat.
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It wasn’t an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show at Walt Disney World. The bear was eventually captured Monday afternoon. The presence of the black bear in a tree in the Magic Kingdom delayed the opening of Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland. Disney World says in a statement that staffers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were at the park, attempting to capture and relocate the bear. Wildlife officials say the bear was likely in search of food as it looks to pack on fat reserves for the winter.
Marilyn Manson pleads no contest to blowing nose on videographer, gets fine, community service
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Marilyn Manson has been sentenced to community service and a fine after pleading no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. The 54-year-old rocker wanted to appear via video for his hearing on the misdemeanor charge, but the judge required him to be in the courtroom Monday in Laconia, about 30 miles north of the state capital of Concord. Manson's legal name is Brian Warner. He was originally charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter with the videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. Prosecutors agreed to drop the the other charge, which alleged that he spit on the videographer.
Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon manufacture cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. An agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc. will bring air taxi production to a 140-acre site at Dayton International Airport by 2025. Futuristic eVTOL aircraft are making their way toward market around the world as a ridesharing alternative in crowded cities. California-based Joby's Ohio facility would produce up to 500 of the quiet aircraft a year, creating some 2,000 jobs. The project is supported by about $325 million in the state of Ohio, JobsOhio and local investment.
Drew Barrymore and 'The Talk' postpone their daytime talk shows until after the Hollywood strikes
NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she’ll wait until the labor issues are resolved. Hours later “The Talk” agreed to the same. Barrymore posted a statement Sunday saying she had “listened to everyone" and decided the show's premiere — planned for Monday — should be postponed until the strikes are resolved. Barrymore’s decision to return to the air was met with pushback on social media. Her show resumed taping in New York last week and was picketed by striking writers. Her move was criticized by many, including fellow actors.
